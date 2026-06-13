NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers James Harden arrested on gun charge in Houston

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden has been released from jail in Houston after being arrested on Saturday morning for unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Harden was detained by a police officer at 03:41 local time after an unconcealed handgun was spotted in the cup holder of his Mercedes, according to court records.

The 36-year-old had been travelling through downtown Houston when he was stopped by the police, and the weapon was spotted when Harden drove up behind another vehicle.

Harden was arrested and booked at Harris County Jail after confirming the gun was his, and was later released on a $100 (Â£75) bond, with a court date scheduled for 22 June.

The Cavaliers said they were “aware of the arrest of James Harden this morning and are in the process of gathering additional information”.

The statement added: “We are in contact with James and his representation and will continue to monitor developments as they become available. At this time, we will have no further comment.”

A six-time first-team All-NBA selection and the 2017-18 league MVP (Most Valuable Player), Harden joined the Cavaliers in February as part of a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

He averaged 20.5 points, 7.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 26 starts this season with his new side.

Since entering the NBA as the third pick in the 2009 draft, Harden has played for Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers and the Cavaliers.