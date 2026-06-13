Russia Ambassador says there are no war crimes in Ukraine – Ive seen the barbarism

This is what the Russian armed forces can do even from a distance. Perhaps we can be as generous to Ambassador Krans as possible and regard all these deaths in light of what he says, that â€œduring the military conflict we understand it is very difficult to avoid any casualtiesâ€.

But what happens when his country's troops enter and occupy a city is much worse. The most notorious, of course, was the massacres in the Kyiv region, particularly in the town of Bucha.

Shortly after Russian forces withdrew in the spring of 2022, I visited the town, where authorities were digging civilians out of mass graves. Local officials said authorities recovered 458 bodies; 419 of them bore the marks of being shot, tortured or bludgeoned to death, nine of them children. Many were found with their hands tied behind their backs and a bullet in the skull.

I fail to see how this can be anything other than a war crime. I'm not the only one: Human Rights Watch investigators who visited the region have prepared reports reaching the same conclusion.

Graves being dug for victims of the Ukraine-Russia war. Photo / Thomas Mutch

I remember entering Novopetrivka â€“ a small town in the southern Kherson region the Russians had recently withdrawn from â€“ in November 2022. The first locals I met told me they had just dragged the bodies of two young men out of a nearby creek â€“ the Russians had executed them, believing they were spies. A local woman told me she had been assaulted by two Russian soldiers who had tried to rob her in her house. On finding no money, they told her, â€œYou can pay with your body instead.â€

Ironically, the Ukrainians recounted these crimes speaking in the Russian language â€“ these are the â€œRussian speakersâ€ Putin claims to have been â€œliberatingâ€.

Wherever Russian forces have gone, the same stories are repeated to me. Murder, sexual violence, looting, pillaging and all manner of other barbarism. For what it's worth, I have been personally sanctioned by Russia and banned from ever entering the country for reporting these crimes on the ground.

A quieter, less physically violent but equally chilling crime occurs regularly in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have described how Russia has abducted thousands of Ukrainian children. These young people are often taken away from families whom the Russians do not believe are loyal to the new authorities, and are taken to Russia.

There, they are subjected to brainwashing and re-education, and stripped of their Ukrainian identity, as detailed in the indictment from the ICC, which issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin himself, and for his children's commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova.

Wherever Russian forces have gone, the same stories of murder, sexual violence and looting are told, Mutch says. Photo / Thomas Mutch

Of course, these will legally remain only war crime â€œaccusationsâ€ precisely because the accused will not set foot in a country that could deport them to The Hague, where they would face trial for this and scores of other crimes committed against Ukrainians.

The ambassador tells us that many countries start wars and no one speaks of courts or tribunals. Not only is this wrong (the ICC has issued arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leadership over atrocities carried out during the war in Gaza), it is entirely irrelevant. The Geneva Conventions carry no exception for â€œothers did it tooâ€.

The most extraordinary thing Krans said, though, was not a denial but a redefinition. The invasion of Ukraine, he suggested, is an â€œinternalâ€ matter.

â€œWe do not interfere in your internal affairs,â€ he told Kiwis. â€œWhatever is your assessment of what is in this conflict, our position has nothing to do with New Zealand.â€

But Ukraine is a sovereign country â€“ one Russia itself recognised repeatedly by treaty before the full-scale invasion â€“ and it was Russia who invaded and waged years of brutal war on its civilian population.

Large areas in the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions have been completely devastated in the war. Photo / Thomas Mutch

Kate Tsurka, who founded the advocacy group Mahi for Ukraine, put the obvious objection plainly: to call that an internal matter, she says, â€œisn't a different perspective; it's a denial of Ukrainian sovereigntyâ€.

She is just as clear about what the war means for the Ukrainians now living in New Zealand.

â€œFor many New Zealanders this is a foreign policy issue,â€ she says. â€œFor Ukrainians in NZ it is deeply personal. Many Ukrainians who came to New Zealand under the Special Ukraine Visa still have parents, children, siblings and friends living in Ukraine. Some have family serving on the front lines. Some have loved ones living under constant missile and drone attacks. The distance doesn't make the worry disappear. If anything, it can make you feel even more helpless.â€

Do not be fooled by Krans' evident charm and literacy â€“ it is the job of an ambassador to try to build connections and foster diplomacy with the country of his posting, and the Russians can be very good at it.

But in my eyes, he is whitewashing, denying and obfuscating some of the most brutal and most forensically documented war crimes of the 21st century. It isn't just me â€“ the world's major human rights organisations, the highest authority â€“ International Criminal Court â€“ and governments (including our own) have accused Russia of committing war crimes based on the strength of the evidence.

â€œNew Zealand has long been concerned about the mounting credible evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine,â€ then-Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a 2023 Cabinet paper.

Don't allow Krans to make you forget it.

Thomas Mutch is a New Zealand journalist who has covered Ukraine war since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. He is the author of The Dogs of Mariupol.