El Khannouss backs deserving Saibari to seal Bayern transfer

Ismael Saibari “deserves”Â a move to Bayern Munich from PSV, so says his Morocco team-mate Bilal El Khounnouss.

Saibari is being linked with a summer move to the Bundesliga giants, with recent reports suggesting a verbal agreement may already have been reached.

The striker joined PSV’s academy in 2020, making his first-team debut in November that year, and has gone on to make 142 appearances in all competitions.

Saibari has helped PSV to win the Eredivisie title in each of the last three campaigns, as well as lifting the KNVB Cup twice.

He has netted 42 goals in that time, with his tally of 19 the joint-most of any PSV player last season. His 28 total goal involvements (also nine assists) were a team high.

And El Khannouss, who plays his domestic football at Stuttgart, is hoping to see Saibari playing in the Bundesliga next term.

“To be honest, I don’t interfere in other people’s careers,” he told Sky Sport Germany.

Hi #FIFAWorldCup, meet Ismael Saibari #CreatingStarsTogether pic.twitter.com/J7qXBwYGhU â€” PSV (@PSV) June 14, 2026

“He’s a very close friend of mine, but I don’t meddle in such private matters.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not. I hope so for his sake because he really deserves it.

“Of course [Saibari is capable of playing for Germany]! He’s an incredible player.

“And I wish him the best of luck in playing for a big team. I hope it happens.”

Saibari announced himself at the World Cup on Saturday, opening the scoring for Morocco with a stunning chip from outside the box in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in his tournament debut.