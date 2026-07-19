Liverpool hungry and excited to go under Iraola, says Gomez

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says he and his team-mates are “all hungry and excited to go” under Andoni Iraola this season.

Iraola was named as Arne Slot’s successor at the end of last term, with the Spaniard leading Bournemouth into the European places for the first time in their history while Slot’s Liverpool finished fifth, just one place above the Cherries.

Bournemouth also ended the 2025-26 Premier League season with an 18-game unbeaten run, earning Iraola a move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's 60 points in 2025-26 were the fewest by a side to finish fifth or higher in the Premier League since Tottenham in 2006-07 (also fifth with 60 points).

Indeed, it was the joint-fewest ever by a side to qualify for the Champions League via their Premier League position, alongside the Reds themselves in 2003-04.

However, with Iraola now at the helm, Gomez and his Liverpool team-mates are looking forward to the new campaign.

When asked about the good mood in Liverpool’s pre-season camp, Gomez told the club website: “I think it’s a combination of a new gaffer and having such a good break.

â€œWe’re all hungry and excited to go.â€Â Joe Gomez says our returning players are ready to attack pre-season with intent: â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 18, 2026

“At the end of the day, we love what we do, and we’re always going to be excited to come back and get ready.

“He [Iraola] seems like a really nice guy. It’s obviously massively impressive what he did at Bournemouth and how he got them to perform.

“I think we’re all looking forward to it and we’re all excited to have him. We’re all hungry and excited to go.”

Liverpool’s first pre-season match comes next week against Sunderland in the Premier League summer series, where they will also face Wrexham and Leeds United in the United States.

The Reds’ first Premier League game of the 2026-27 campaign comes away to Newcastle United on August 23.