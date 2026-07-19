Andrew Tate and Brother Tristan Arrested in Miami

Manosphere influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal officers Saturday afternoon in Miami, according to AP. The charges against the brothers were not immediately made public.

This isn't the first time the Tate brothers have found themselves in cuffs. Back in 2022, the controversial media figures were arrested in Romania by anti-terrorism authorities for human trafficking and rape charges. In 2023, Andrew and Tristan were officially charged with those offenses by the Romanian government, according to the BBC.

Andrew Tate has continuously denied all wrongdoing. He told the media in 2023 after he was released from house arrest, â€œWe've been completely innocent since the beginning of this, and I have to give absolute faith to the Romanian judicial system for finally making the right decision and letting us free.â€

According to Reuters, a Romanian court recently lifted all preventative judicial control measures against the Tates while authorities conduct further investigations into their charges.

In May of 2025, the BBC reported that British prosecutors authorized 21 charges against Andrew and Tristian Tate, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. Andrew Tate faces 10 charges connected to three alleged victims, while Tristan Tate faces 11 charges tied to one alleged victim.

Andrew Tate first came into the public eye as a guest on the U.K.'s â€œBig Brotherâ€ in 2016. He was later removed from the show after a video surfaced in which he appeared to be hitting a woman with a belt. Andrew Tate and the women later claimed the actions were consensual. Since then, he's risen to internet stardom as a controversial, hyper-masculine influencer.