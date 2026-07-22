Ben Stokes: Former England skipper hits century on Durham return in One-Day Cup win

Despite a clash with the opening day of this year’s Hundred competition, the prospect of seeing Stokes in action for the first time since his retirement from the international scene at the end of last month meant hundreds more eyeballs were on the action at the County Ground as the former England captain took to the field.

He sent down nine reasonably economic overs but failed to pick up a wicket in his 0-38 as Andersson’s ton got the Falcons to 256-9.

With Andersson and Brooke Guest together, hopes of a total in excess of 300 were high but Guest’s departure for 48 began a steady stream of wickets as Andersson ultimately ran out of partners.

Batting at four, Stokes came out with 24 on the board after Aitchison’s initial burst had removed both openers.

After a measured start, the 35-year-old moved through the gears, before showing the first signs of cramp as he neared his half-century, which came up with his fifth four in 71 balls.

In the midst of repeated bouts of treatment from the physio, Stokes added 74 with Rhodes, 66 with Ackermann (28), 52 with Robinson (23) and 41 with captain Kasey Aldridge (23) to break the back of the chase with an innings that showed the character synonymous with many of his knocks for England.