Fins, All-Pro LB Brooks reach $51.3M extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins and linebacker Jordyn Brooks have agreed to a three-year, $51.3 million extension with $35 million guaranteed, agent Erik Burkhardt told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He becomes the third key Dolphins player to receive a multiyear extension with the team this offseason.

Brooks is now the sixth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL in terms of total contract value and average annual value.

Earlier this offseason, first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan identified three “pillars” that he wanted to build the team around: running back De’Von Achane, center Aaron Brewer and Brooks — and vowed to re-sign them in that order. Achane signed a four-year extension in May, followed by Brewer’s three-year deal in June.

Jordyn Brooks, who was named a first-team All-Pro last season after leading the NFL with 183 tackles, has been rewarded by the Dolphins with a three-year contract extension.Â AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, Brooks did not hold out from any of the team’s spring practices, opting instead to send a message to his teammates with his presence.

“For me, I know I need to get better as a player so that’s why I show up,” he said in May. “And then obviously, I never want to give the wrong message to the team or to my teammates. I play with these guys, go to battle with them, and I want them to know that I’m here no matter what, playing the game for the right reasons, and so I show up to work because that’s what’s required of me.”

Brooks, 28, signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded more tackles than any other NFL player. Last season, he led the NFL in combined tackles (183) and solo tackles (99) and was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

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Beyond his production on the field, Brooks is considered a strong voice in the Dolphins’ locker room. He was a team captain in 2025, a mainstay in postgame media availability, win or lose, and earned the team’s Don Shula Leadership Award last season.

Brooks will lead a linebackers room that should be one of the Dolphins’ strengths this season, a room that features veteran Tyrel Dodson and 2026 second-round pick Jacob Rodriguez — who, like Brooks, played college football at Texas Tech.

With the three “pillars” signed, the Dolphins are set to open training camp next week with no unsettled contract negotiations. The next logical choice for an extension is left tackle Patrick Paul, who is entering his third season with the team.