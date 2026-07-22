Anthony Taylor retires as referee after 831-game stint

Anthony Taylor has announced his immediate retirement from refereeing, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 20-year career.

The 47-year-old's final match was Spain's 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 on July 6.

Taylor, who worked as a prison officer before becoming a professional referee, joined the Football League list ahead of the 2006-07 season and was promoted to the Premier League in 2010.

Over his career, he officiated 668 professional matches in England, including 432 Premier League fixtures, and took charge of every major domestic cup final.

â€œOfficiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant,â€ Taylor said.

â€œThe time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.â€

Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from refereeing with immediate effect after a 20-year career and 831 matches. The 47-year-old’s final game was Spain’s 1-0 win over Portugal in the World Cup last 16 on 6 July. pic.twitter.com/1uz7YiE8Ps â€” Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 21, 2026

Taylor also enjoyed an extensive international career, spending 14 years on FIFA's list of referees. He officiated at the 2022 World Cup, Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, while overseeing 163 international matches.

He was shortlisted to referee the 2022 World Cup final but was ultimately overlooked because of political tensions involving finalists Argentina.

Webb pays tribute to Taylor

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, paid tribute to Taylor's contribution to the game.

â€œAnthony has been a fantastic servant to football over many years, both domestically and on the international stage,â€ Webb said.

â€œHe has been repeatedly trusted to officiate in the biggest games.

â€œWe thank him for his immense contribution to the game and wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.â€

Among Taylor's most notable appointments were the 2015 EFL Cup final, two FA Cup finals in 2017 and 2020, the 2015 Community Shield and the 2018 Championship play-off final.

He also refereed several major UEFA fixtures, including the 2020 Super Cup, the 2021 Nations League final and the 2023 Europa League final.

Taylor received widespread praise for his handling of Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

One of the most challenging moments of his career came after the 2023 Europa League final, when then-Roma manager Jose Mourinho labelled him â€œa disgraceâ€ before confronting him in a car park. Mourinho later received a four-match ban for the incident.

Taylor and his family were also subjected to abuse from supporters at Budapest Airport following the match.