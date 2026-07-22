💍 Haliburton ties the knot with fiancée Jade Jone…

Tyrese Haliburton is having a productive and loving summer.

Editor’s Picks

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers guard’s now-wife Jade Jones announced on Instagram that the couple is officially married. The two got married at an Indianapolis courthouse with family and friends as their witnesses.

“It’s (courthouse) official,” Jones captioned the post.

For the courthouse ceremony, Haliburton went with an all-black outfit complete with a pair of black Puma suede classic shoes, while Jones opted for a white dress, white heels and a bouquet of white flowers.

Their courthouse marriage comes just a few days short of the anniversary of their engagement on July 28 of last year when Haliburton proposed to his former Iowa State classmate inside of Hilton Coliseum.

While Haliburton averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists on the floor with Iowa State from 2018 to 2020, Jones was on the sideline cheering the future No. 12 pick of the 2020 NBA draft as part of the Cyclones’ cheerleading team.

The couple dated for seven years and will hold their wedding ceremony Aug. 1.

Haliburton, who was out for the 2025-26 season to rehab a torn Achilles he suffered during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, has been on a roll this summer. Jones and Haliburton were in attendance for Michael Rubin’s all-white party and the World Cup final, and Haliburton was at Fanatics Fest in New York as a special guest for LeBron James’ live taping of the “Mind the Game” podcast. He also made a WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Now, there’s only T-minus a week and some change left to get Haliburton suited and booted and Jones in a wedding dress for the real deal.