Otamendi content Argentina gave everything at his final World Cup

Nicolas Otamendi is content that Argentina gave everything in his final World Cup campaign, having fallen agonisingly short of defending the trophy.

Otamendi had already confirmed in March that he would retire from international football after the World Cup, which was his fourth representing the Albiceleste.

Even though the 38-year-old only started one of Argentina’s eight games, he made seven appearances, including replacing the injured Lisandro Martinez in the first half of Sunday’s final versus Spain.

Otamendi was part of a stubborn rearguard action as Argentina became the first team in World Cup final history to not have a single shot in regulation time, but Ferran Torres came off the bench to score an extra-time winner for La Roja.

Argentina have now finished as World Cup runners-up on four occasions, also doing so in 1930, 1990 and 2014, the joint-most of any nation alongside Germany/West Germany. Otamendi was left out of their final squad for the 2014 tournament.

And in an emotional farewell post on Instagram, the Benfica defender wrote: “It wasn’t the ending we dreamed of, and the truth is that it hurts a lot.Â

“Because behind these 50 days there were sacrifices, hugs, tears, hope and a group that gave everything for this jersey.Â

“But if there is something that I will carry forever, it is the pride of having shared this path with a group of extraordinary people, who never stopped believing, who fought until the last second and who defended these colours with their hearts.Â

“Thank you to my comrades for every battle, and for never giving up. And thank you to all the Argentinian people. Thank you for believing, for accompanying us and for making us feel your affection in every corner of the world.Â

“Today we have to come back with a broken heart, but with the tranquillity of having given everything.Â

“Finals are won or lost, but there are jerseys that defend themselves for life. And this one, we defended until our last breath. Argentina always!”

Otamendi will now return to his home country to represent River Plate, having penned a one-year deal with the Buenos Aires giants in May after his departure from Benfica.