Super League: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR – Robins fight back to continue derby dominance

Hull FC interim coach Andy Last told BBC Radio Humberside:

“Really disappointed, it would have been great to get two points. Unbelievable crowd came in on the back of a season where we have really struggled. The loyalty of the supporters is second to none.

“We got off to a great start. We felt the start was important for us to get that engagement with the supporters and we thought Rovers were a bit fragile after their last two performances, so it couldn’t have gone any better.

“The tries we conceded were real soft ones and that was down to fatigue.

“Second half, Rovers just did what they do which is suffocate you of field position. I ended up with a bit of a neck ache because I was looking to my left all the time. That pressure they put you under forced us into some uncharacteristic errors.”

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters told BBC Humberside:

“I’m really proud. The first 10 minutes was a nervous start, 12 [points] down, it could have got ugly but we fought.

“I thought Tom Amone and Kyle Lawton were outstanding. They made a big difference when they came on. I say it every week but what Dean Hadley brings to our team is incredible.”

[On Elliot Minchella and Jez Litten] “When times get a little bit tough you want your leaders to stand up and that is what I thought both of those guys did tonight and put in great performances.

“I said before the game that I thought this was the perfect game for us to show we’ve still got that fight. Being 12-0 down at your rivals to be able to kick on at the back end was what we needed.”

Hull FC: Moy; Barron, Hardaker, Litten, Briscoe; Arthur, Sezer; Salabio, Cust, Hill, Batchelor, O’Neill, Bell.

Interchanges: Bourouh, Clark, Ese’ese, Wood.

Hull KR: Broadbent; Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess; Mourgue, May; Sue, Litten, Hadley, Whitbread, Batchelor, Minchella.

Interchanges: Amone, Luckley, Lawton, Dezaria.

Referee: Chris Kendall.