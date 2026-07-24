Analista de la NFL apoya la adaptación de De’Zhaun Stribling con los 49ers

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It’s almost time for the 2026 campaign to begin for the San Francisco 49ers.

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Ya casi es hora de que comience la campaña 2026 para los 49ers de San Francisco.

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Training camp kicks off on July 25, but that’s when the whole team shows up. The 49ers’ rookies have been participating for almost a week now.

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El campo de entrenamiento comienza el 25 de julio, pero es entonces cuando aparece todo el equipo. Los novatos de los 49ers han estado participando desde hace casi una semana.

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That means wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is already getting some tread on his tires. Much attention will be on Stribling, as he was a polarizing draft pick made by the 49ers.

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Eso significa que el receptor abierto De’Zhaun Stribling ya está pisando sus neumáticos. Se prestará mucha atención a Stribling, ya que fue una selección polarizadora del draft realizada por los 49ers.

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This is where Stribling will take his first steps towards proving the 49ers right for drafting him. In fact, the brilliant ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes believes Stribling will be a sweet fit with the 49ers.

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Aquí es donde Stribling dará sus primeros pasos para demostrar que los 49ers tenían razón al seleccionarlo. De hecho, la brillante analista de la NFL de ESPN, Mina Kimes, cree que Stribling encajará perfectamente con los 49ers.

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How Stribling is a perfect fit

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Cómo Stribling encaja perfectamente

8 de enero de 2026; Glendale, AZ, EE.UU.; El receptor de Mississippi Rebels De’Zhaun Stribling (1) contra los Huracanes de Miami durante el Fiesta Bowl 2026 y el partido semifinal del College Football Playoff en el State Farm Stadium. Crédito obligatorio: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imágenes | IMÁGENES IMÁGENES a través de Reuters Connect

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“You see a lot of the attributes that they want. He’s really tough. He’s a good blocker, which is very San Francisco 49ers coded, said Kimes. “And he fits in with the players that they already have and that they added. Mike Evans is the true X, Ricky Pearsall is the Z, Stribling can play in the slot as a “big slot” or just close to the formation.”

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â€œSe ven muchos de los atributos que ellos quieren. Es realmente duro. “Es un buen bloqueador, algo que está muy codificado por los 49ers de San Francisco”, dijo Kimes. â€œY encaja con los jugadores que ya tienen y que sumaron. Mike Evans es el verdadero X, Ricky Pearsall es el Z, Stribling puede jugar en la ranura como una “gran ranura” o simplemente cerca de la formación”.

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“You can see why it’s possible that the 49ers valued him a bit more than other teams in the NFL.”

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“Puedes ver por qué es posible que los 49ers lo valoraran un poco más que otros equipos de la NFL”.

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What Kimes intriguingly cites is his formation fit. Stribling has versatile usage in alignment, and it’s more than how Kimes puts it.

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Lo que Kimes cita de manera intrigante es su idoneidad en la formación. Stribling tiene un uso versátil en alineación, y es más de lo que dice Kimes.

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He can easily line up close to the ball when the 49ers want to run double tight end sets to take advantage of his vicious blocking.

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Puede alinearse fácilmente cerca de la pelota cuando los 49ers quieren ejecutar conjuntos dobles de alas cerradas para aprovechar su bloqueo feroz.

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That was the 49ers’ undoing last season with their running game. Yes, Christian McCaffrey left some runs out there, but the majority of the time he didn’t have running lanes to work with. The lack of blocking from the wide receivers factored into that.

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Esa fue la perdición de los 49ers la temporada pasada con su juego terrestre. Sí, Christian McCaffrey dejó algunas carreras por ahí, pero la mayoría de las veces no tenía carriles para correr con los que trabajar. La falta de bloqueo de los receptores abiertos influyó en eso.

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With Stribling, that shouldn’t be a problem. Suddenly, executing effective outside runs will work more consistently than before. It wouldn’t be surprising if Stribling has more snaps played than Pearsall, but fewer routes run.

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Con Stribling, eso no debería ser un problema. De repente, ejecutar carreras exteriores efectivas funcionará de manera más consistente que antes. No sería sorprendente que Stribling tenga más jugadas que Pearsall, pero menos rutas recorridas.

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This is what will be most fascinating to see with Stribling. How do the 49ers line him up? And how does it work with Pearsall? One thing is for certain: you shouldn’t expect Stribling to light up the stat sheet.

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Esto es lo que será más fascinante de ver con Stribling. ¿Cómo lo alinean los 49ers? ¿Y cómo funciona con Pearsall? Una cosa es segura: no debes esperar que Stribling ilumine la hoja de estadísticas.

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Maybe he’ll have a couple of games where it’s amazing, but all the 49ers want is for him to be a key role player, like how Jauan Jennings was when he first received playing time.

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Tal vez tenga un par de juegos en los que sea increíble, pero lo único que los 49ers quieren es que sea un jugador clave, como lo fue Jauan Jennings cuando recibió tiempo de juego por primera vez.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.

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Sigue a José enX (Twitter) @JS3sanchezzy su canal de youtubepara interactuar con él en los 49ers y más.