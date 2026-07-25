Rosenborg 0-5 Manchester United: Five-star Red Devils cruise to easy pre-season win

Manchester United claimed their first win of pre-season as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over Norwegian side Rosenborg.

A patchwork United side lost their pre-season opener against Championship Wrexham last week, but Michael Carrick's men had little difficulty in seeing off a Rosenborg side just three points above the relegation zone in the Elitserien.

Teenager Shea Lacey opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark and four second-half goals secured a comfortable victory.

Joshua Zirkzee, Jacob Devaney Harry Amass and Ethan Williams were all on target for the Red Devils, who will face Atletico Madrid in their next pre-season game on August 1.

Patrick Dorgu clipped the post in the 28th minute as United unsurprisingly dictated proceedings in the first half, and three minutes later Lacey found the bottom-left corner after latching onto a superb pass from Zirkzee.

Yoro hit the crossbar with a header just before the break, and 11 minutes after the interval Zirkzee doubled the lead, unseating a defender as he skilfully evaded a challenge on the edge of the area before coolly slotting home.

Devaney slammed home from point-blank range after Rosenborg failed to clear a corner, and Amass turned home a low ball to the far post from Jaydan Kamason to make it 4-0.

Kamason repeated the feat in teeing up Ethan Williams with another ball to the far post as United rounded off the rout.