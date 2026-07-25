Gracie Abrams Scores Second U.K. No. 1 LP with Daughter From Hell

Gracie Abrams has earned her second U.K. No. 1 album with Daughter From Hell (July 24).

The L.A.-born singer-songwriter first hit the top spot in 2024 with The Secret of Us which also spawned the U.K. No. 1 single â€œThat's So Trueâ€; her debut album, 2023's Good Riddance peaked at No. 3. Abrams will tour a number of U.K. and European arenas this coming fall.

Michael Jackson's The Essential collection finishes at No. 2, with Olivia Rodrigo's you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love holding its position week-on-week at No. 3.

Olivia Dean's The Art of Loving rises three places to No. 4, and dovetails with the news that â€œRein Me In,â€ a collaborative single with Sam Fender, is now the joint-longest running U.K. No. 1 single of all time at 18 weeks.

After nabbing its 15th No. 1 LP last week (July 17), The Rolling Stones' Foreign Tongues holds its position in the top five, closing at No. 5. Leeds group Yard Act has earned its third consecutive top 20 placing as You're Gonna Need a Little Music finishes at No. 15, and follows 2022 debut The Overload (No. 2) and 2024's Where's My Utopia? (No. 4).

Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory? closes at No. 20 just days after the 1995 LP was revealed as the U.K.'s best-selling studio album of all time. The Gallagher brothers' sophomore album leapfrogged The Beatles' 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in the process.

Nia Archives Emotional Junglist lands at No. 30 and also tops the Official Dance Albums Chart in its opening week.