The Hundred 2026 results: Zak Crawley & Harry Brook help Sunrisers Leeds beat Manchester Super Giants

The Hundred men’s competition, Headingley

Manchester Super Giants 181-3 (100 balls): Buttler 63* (33), Klaasen 53 (27); Ellis 2-32

Sunrisers Leeds 186-2 (88 balls): Marsh 63 (26), Crawley 56* (34), Brook 42* (17)

Sunrisers Leeds won by eight wickets

Scorecard. Table

Mitch Marsh was at his destructive best as he bludgeoned 63 to help Sunrisers Leeds end Manchester Super Giants’ unbeaten start to The Hundred with an eight-wicket win at Headingley.

The experienced Australia opener crashed six fours and five sixes during a fearless 26-ball knock which provided the impetus for the Sunrisers to chase down 182 for victory.

Marsh was bowled by a yorker from Sonny Baker with the score on 118 but the momentum from his tone-setting innings was continued by England duo Zak Crawley and Harry Brook.

Sunrisers skipper Crawley blitzed an unbeaten 56 off 34 balls to notch only his second half-century of the summer, having lost his Test place earlier this year.

Crawley’s average in The Hundred (34.50) so far this summer has been superior to what he has managed in the T20 Blast (23.54) and in first-class cricket (20.54).

The 28-year-old felt “in the zone” and was able to play with “a lot of freedom” as he helped his side pull off the highest successful run chase at Headingley in The Hundred.

“I’ve spent too much of my career trying to prove to people how I can play. I’m buzzing that I’ve scored some runs, that’s what I get joy out of,” Crawley told BBC Test Match Special.

“I’m just thankful I can do that, I’m not too worried about who liked it and who didn’t – I know I did and that’s what I want to do.”

Brook chipped in with 42 not out from 17 balls as he also kickstarted his tournament with an innings bristling with clean ball striking.

The England limited-overs skipper had only managed scores of three and eight in his first two innings but mainly dealt in sixes against the Super Giants.

Brook’s six boundaries all cleared the ropes, including the winning runs off Noor Ahmad with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler continued his impressive start to this year’s tournament with an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls which provided the bedrock of the Super Giants’ 181-3.

Buttler had made a masterful 90 in the Super Giants’ emphatic win over Birmingham Phoenix last weekend and followed it up with his second half-century.

Heinrich Klaasen had chipped with 53 off 27 balls while Aussie seamer Nathan Ellis bagged 2-30 to finish the pick of the Sunrisers’ bowlers.

The Sunrisers have won two of their opening matches in The Hundred and join the Super Giants, who stay top on net run-rate, Welsh Fire and MI London on eight points.