Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool agree to terms with PSG's Barcola

Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye is being eyed by Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola has agreed to personal terms with Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Iliman Ndiaye scored six goals and assisted another three in 32 Premier League appearances for Everton last season.Â Richard Martin-Roberts – CameraSport via Getty Images

– Manchester United are considering a move for Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye, the Daily Mirror reports. The Senegal international has emerged as a target of interest in recent weeks, as the Red Devils continue their search for attacking reinforcements. Everton are expected to demand around Â£70 million to sanction his departure following an impressive 2025-26 Premier League campaign. Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are also interested in the 26-year-old, setting up a potential transfer battle, with Everton hopeful of keeping Ndiaye after initiating contract talks.

– Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, according to L’Ã‰quipe. The France international has green-lit a move to Anfield following direct talks with head coach Andoni Iraola. However, the two clubs must still negotiate a transfer fee, with PSG expected to demand well in excess of â‚¬100 million. Barcola is reported to have decided against signing a new contract with the European champions, and sources have told ESPN that Liverpool are preparing to make a bid for one of their priority signings this summer.

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– Danny Welbeck has been granted permission to undergo a medical at Chelsea, according to Ben Jacobs. The Brighton & Hove Albion forward, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League last term, is set to sign a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge after the two clubs agreed a deal in principle. Should the medical go according to plan, Welbeck will link up with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of Hong Kong ahead of the Premier League season getting underway next month.

– Manchester City winger Savinho remains Tottenham Hotspur’s top winger target, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Brazilian is keen to leave the Etihad this summer, having fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki. Any future deal now hinges upon City’s willingness to do business, as talks over Savinho’s future have been ongoing since June.

– Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande, A Bola reports. The final fee is expected to be around the â‚¬40 million mark, with only the structure of the payment terms still to be negotiated. Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, as the Ivory Coast defender is keen to make the switch after three and a half years in Lisbon.

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Other rumors

– Newcastle United insist they are not in talks with Arsenal over the proposed transfer of Bruno GuimarÃ£es. (Northern Echo)

– Free agent John Stones is set to undergo a medical at Inter Milan on Thursday ahead of signing a two-year contract at the Serie A giants. (Sky Sports)

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– Bayern Munich have shut down any suggestion that winger Luis DÃ­az could join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. The Colombian is keen to stay at Bayern, having arrived 12 months ago from Liverpool. (Sky Germany)

– Juventus are in advanced talks to sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain, with Aston Villa also monitoring the player’s situation. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Chelsea goalkeeper Filip JÃ¶rgensen is nearing the exit door, with a move to Strasbourg expected to be completed soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Brentford have struck an agreement in principle with Lens for the transfer of Mamadou SangarÃ©. Including bonuses, the final fee could exceed â‚¬50 million. (Footmercato)

– Napoli are pushing to sign Chelsea defender BenoÃ®t Badiashile, with direct contact having already been established with the player. (Footmercato)

– Fulham and Real Madrid are getting closer to an agreement for youngster CÃ©sar Palacios. (Matteo Moretto)

– Marseille are in talks to sign West Ham United centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, with a contract until 2031 being readied. (Nicolo Schira)

– Advanced negotiations are underway between Schalke and Napoli over a loan deal for midfielder Jesper LindstrÃ¸m. (Sky Germany)

– Kalvin Phillips is expected to re-join Sheffield United on loan after being left out of Manchester City’s squad for their tour of Asia. (Daily Mail)

– Former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently training with Crystal Palace, although he isn’t expected to join the UEFA Conference League champions. (talkSPORT)

– Coventry City are set to sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton & Hove Albion for a Â£22.5 million fee. The former England Under-21 international is set to undergo a medical at the club later this week. (Daily Telegraph)