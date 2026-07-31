Hoeness confident role model Kane will extend Bayern contract

Uli Hoeness said there was “no reason” for Harry Kane to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and he is confident that the England captain will extend his stay with the club.Â

Kane joined Bayern in 2023 from Tottenham and has gone on to thrive with the Bundesliga giants, scoring an astonishing 146 goals in 147 appearances across all competitions.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a stunning individual campaign in 2025-26, registering 68 goal involvements across all competitions (61 goals, seven assists), at least 20 more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues (excluding the Club World Cup).Â

He has scored 98 goals in 94 Bundesliga matches and nets on average every 78 minutes, which is the best scoring rate of any player in the competition with at least 2,000 minutes played.Â

Kane also impressed with England at this summer’s World Cup, scoring six times to help Thomas Tuchel’s side reach the semi-finals before losing to Argentina.

There has, however, been talk of Kane leaving Bayern this summer as he heads into the final year ofÂ the four-year contract that he signed in 2023.Â

A potential move to Barcelona has been mooted following Robert Lewandowski’s departure to the Chicago Fire, though Hoeness remained confident of striking an agreement to keep Kane in Germany.Â

“I haven’t spoken directly with Harry about that, but I hear he’s very happy in Munich,” Hoeness said.

“We’re very happy with him too, and there’s really no reason for him to leave next year. He’s a role model in every respect.

“Not just as a goalscorer, as a player on the pitch, but also as a person.”

Kane is not the only player being linked with a move away this summer, with both Michael Olise and Luis Diaz also attracting interest.Â

Olise registered 48 goal involvements across all competitions last term (22 goals, 26 assists), a total only bettered by team-mateÂ Kane (68) in Europe’s top five leagues.Â

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (142) was also the only player to create more chances than Olise’s 123 in the continent’s top five divisions.Â

Real Madrid had been tipped as suitors for the France international afterÂ Florentino Perez pledged to spend big on a ‘Galactico’ player prior to winning the club’s presidential election, though Los Blancos have denied they have been in contact for Olise.Â

Diaz, meanwhile, is of reported interest to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, who are said to beÂ preparing an opening bid ofÂ â‚¬70m to secure his services.

He only joined Bayern in July last year, and impressed during his first season with Vincent Kompany’s side, making 51 appearances in all competitions.

From the start of the domestic season, he registered 45 goal involvements (26 goals, 19 assists), with onlyÂ Kane (61) scoring more goals than him.

Hoeness, however, brushed off speculation surrounding Olise and Diaz, suggesting that Bayern have the “best attacking trio” in the world along with Kane.Â

“I laughed my head off. He still has three years on his contract, so for me that’s not a topic at all,” Hoeness said of Olise.Â

“The Emperor of China could come to us, and we still wouldn’t talk to him [about Olise]. The same goes for Luis Diaz.

“We have the best attacking trio in the world with Olise, Diaz and Kane. We wouldn’t think about selling any of them.”