Kovacic does not feel question marks from Man City

Mateo Kovacic does not feel there are any “question marks” over his Manchester City future and is excited to play with new midfielder Elliot Anderson in 2026-27.

Kovacic was restricted to just nine appearances for City last season, only two of which were starts, with Achilles and ankle injuries hampering him throughout the campaign.

In each of his two previous seasons with City, Kovacic had made at least 40 appearances (46 in 2023-24, 42 in 2024-25) and at least 30 starts (30 in 2023-24, 31 in 2024-25) in all competitions.

The 32-year-old started three of Croatia’s four matches at the World Cup but was unable to prevent them from crashing out in the round of 32, against Portugal.

Kovacic is now into the final 12 months of his City contract, and new head coach Enzo Maresca recently gave an unconvincing answer on his future, telling reporters: “If he is here, I am happy and we will continue to work with him.”

Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with the midfielder, but when asked about his future with City, Kovacic said: “I didn’t feel the question marks from them.Â

“I spoke with them, it [the message] was that they count on me, and it was important for me to hear that from them.

“And now, like I said, for the players, it’s always on you to show your best version, because if you are playing well, the manager will put you first.”

Pre-season in full swing Â pic.twitter.com/mClcFZLrB8 â€” Manchester City (@ManCity) August 3, 2026

Kovacic started in midfield alongside Tijjani Reijnders as City drew 1-1 with Inter in a friendly on Saturday, before losing in a penalty shoot-out.

With fellow midfielder Rodri set to miss the start of the season after undergoing back surgery, Kovacic could have a route to a starting spot, though the Â£116m acquisition of Anderson from Nottingham Forest could harm his prospects.

But Kovacic feels he could complement the England international well.Â

Asked what AndersonÂ will bring to the Etihad Stadium, Kovacic said: “I think a lot of quality, a lot of physicality because he has shown that he is capable of running a lot, being good on the ball, being good off the ball.

“He is young, so he can improve a lot still at City, and I think it’s a great signing for us.

“I’ve played together with Rodri and without him as well. So, with him not being here now, I can of course fill that spot, but let’s see when he comes back.”

City will face a K-League XI on Wednesday, with another friendly against Atletico Madrid to come on Sunday before they take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.