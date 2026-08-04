Lionel Messi makes €80k donation to help with rebuild after Madrid fires

Lionel Messi has donated â‚¬80,000 to help rebuild an area west of Madrid that has been devastated by fire.

The Sierra Oeste, a rural mountain region located less than an hour away from the Spanish capital, has been ravaged by the blazes caused by heatwaves and prolonged dry spells. Over 60,000 people have been affected with 43 houses destroyed and another 300 badly damaged.

The rebuild is now underway and Messi has donated to the cause.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel DÃ­az Ayuso, wrote on X: â€œLeo Messi has donated â‚¬80,000 for the reconstruction of Madrid's Sierra Oeste. I want to thank you and tell you that we hope to see you soon to give you the applause you deserve.â€

Messi continues to donate to charity

Messi's philanthropic works often goes under the radar but he supports children's health, education, and social causes primarily through the FundaciÃ³n Leo Messi and his long-standing role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The 39-year-old Argentine retains a special bond with Spain, even though he spent his entire Liga career in the fiercely independent region of Catalonia.

He moved to Barcelona in 2000 as a 13-year-old and made it his home â€“ winning 34 trophies and scoring 672 goals â€“ before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He now plays for Inter MIami in the United States.

Messi has won eight Ballons d'Or and is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time.