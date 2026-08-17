Ukraine war briefing: Kyiv could hit Russia with domestic ballistic missiles in months, former defence minister says

Ukraine could be capable of striking Russia with domestically made ballistic missiles in three to six months, the former Ukrainian defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov has estimated. Kyiv has so far relied mostly on long-range drones and cruise missiles for deep strikes against Russia, but attacks with ballistic missiles will be far harder for Russian forces to thwart. In an interview with CBS News, Fedorov said: â€œWe need to defeat Russia in every technological cycle.â€ Though Ukraine is innovating quickly, Federov warned that Russia is also advancing rapidly. Fire Point, a Ukrainian defence manufacturer, is developing ballistic missiles and conducted a launch test in June. Fedorov was one of the key drivers of Ukraine's highly effective drone programme but was controversially fired in July.

Ukraine on Sunday launched one of its largest drone attacks since the start of the war, causing a fire at a Wildberries distribution warehouse near Moscow and killing at least six people, according to Russian authorities. The defence ministry in Moscow said it had shot down 1,478 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours â€“ the highest ever total claimed, Dan Sabbagh reports. Moscow's regional governor Andrey Vorobyov described the overnight assault as â€œone of the most massive drone attacks in recent memoryâ€.

In the attack, Ukraine hit â a â missile fuel production â€‹facility in â Russia's Rostov region, the Ukrainian â€‹military â€Œsaid â€Œon Sunday. It said the company â€œmanufactures solid rocket propellant for multiple â€Œlaunch rocket systems, â€‹as well as â for a â€‹range of missile â€‹systems â€‹and â€‹airborne â€Œweaponsâ€.

A Spanish fighter jet on Sunday shot down a drone that had breached Romanian airspace near the border with Ukraine and Moldova, Nato said. The interception of the drone â€“ which entered from Moldova â€“ was carried out by an F-18, deployed on Nato duties, the Romanian defence ministry said. Debris fell in an unpopulated area of the Galati region, near the Ukrainian border. A growing number of drones have crossed into Nato states in eastern Europe as Russia pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a barrage of Russian drones and missiles on Sunday killed two people and wounded 14 at ArcelorMittal's steel plant in Kryvyi Rih, the home town of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The plant, one of Ukraine's biggest steel producers, said it had partially halted operations because of the strike. Another attack hit Kryvyi Rih on Sunday evening, killing one person. Strikes also killed two people in the Zaporizhzhia region. In Kyiv, a popular outdoor book market at Pochaina, long the place to find rare and antiquarian volumes, was hit by the Russian attack. Bookseller Dmytro Semenukha saw all four of his stalls burn to the ground. â€œThere used to be a store. And books, and flags of all the countries, all the countries. Tons of everything. And that's it,â€ the 45-year-old told Agence France-Presse.