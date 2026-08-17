Mercury retire Taurasi's No. 3 on 'amazing' night

PHOENIX — For more than 30 minutes after the Phoenix Mercury’s 88-85 loss to the Portland Fire, Diana Taurasi held court.

On the same slab of hardwood where she won one of her three WNBA titles, scored her 10,000th point and dazzled fans for 20 seasons, Taurasi reflected on her career with the same deft touch that led her to a Hall of Fame career.

“I really don’t know where to start because I don’t know where it ends,” Taurasi said. “And tonight feels like the end and the beginning of so many things in my life. Driving to the game today, I didn’t know whether I was going to suit up and play, whether it was my funeral, a celebration, and I’ve come to realize it’s all of it and it’s amazing. And I wouldn’t have it any other way because that’s how I live every single day of my life with every single one of those emotions in this building.”

Taurasi said Sunday felt different because she understood the moment felt “big” but she also believed that when her jersey was unveiled during a halftime ceremony, it would come with a bit of closure.

“When your number goes up there, you can’t use it anymore,” she said. “It’s done. So, if there was any little competitiveness still in me, I think today it goes up in the rafters with the number and it feels really good to know that.”

Above her right shoulder hung her No. 3 jersey high in the rafters at Mortgage Matchup Center as Taurasi gave a speech for the ages. It was part sentimental, part walk down memory lane, part story time, part roast, part comedy show and part a thank-you note to her 20-year career, all with the Mercury.

“It’s been 20 years, one city, one team, one jersey, and tonight that No. 3 is on all our backs,” Taurasi concluded.

It was the highlight of a postgame ceremony that lasted about an hour and 15 minutes and included tributes from some of basketballs greatest: Sue Bird, Lisa Leslie, Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Breanna Stewart, Nick Van Exel, Magic Johnson and LeBron James. Their video speeches kicked off the ceremony, which include speeches by former WNBA president Val Ackerman, Jim Tooley, the CEO of USA Basketball, a video narrated by Cheryl Miller and a poem read by Taurasi’s wife and former teammate, Penny Taylor.

The GOAT is in the rafters. ðŸ pic.twitter.com/TzH9OCEf99 â€” Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 17, 2026

Mixed in was a unique way to honor Taurasi’s two-decades-long tenure with Phoenix. Twenty former teammates, each one representing one of Taurasi’s 20 seasons, walked out with a white rose for the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, and the list included former teammates Brittney Griner, Bridget Pettis, Anna Deforge, Bria Hartley and Kahleah Copper, and former coaches Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines, and former Mercury general manager Jim Pitman.

Then came Taurasi.

She recognized a long list of people who helped her throughout her career, from trainers to equipment managers to her former teammates, coaches and general managers. She talked about Mercury president Vince Kozar and the current regime of head coach Nate Tibbetts and general manager Nick U’Ren.

When it was time to talk about her family, the typically stoic Taurasi became emotional.

She spoke about her parents, Mario and Lili, moving to America from Argentina to give her and her sister, Jess, a better life. She talked about her father’s work ethic, working 50 years at a metal sheetwork factory, and how her sister pushed her.

“My mom and dad didn’t just come to this country. They came to contribute, to make it better. And it doesn’t matter where you come from. It does not matter where you come from. And life’s not fair. They always say, ‘Oh, life is a game of chess.’ No, the hell it’s not. We don’t all get the same pieces. We don’t. But don’t let those shortcomings knock you down because, like my parents that came to this country, hey, look at their last name,” Taurasi said pointing to her retired number.

And, in a matter of words, Taurasi showed her versatility as a speaker.

When talking about Taylor, Taurasi said: “No one understands me more than you do. You know when to leave me alone. You know when you have to talk to me. And more than anything, you’re the best partner anyone could ever have. I love you and thank you so much for everything.”

Followed quickly by: “Leo and Isla, thanks for being here,” referring to her kids.

Then Taurasi became serious again: “I didn’t think there was a world outside of basketball and when we had our two kids, there’s so much more to the world than basketball. And every single day I wake up, they make me the happiest person on earth.”

Sunday was the close of her final chapter with the Mercury and the afternoon was a celebration of Taurasi.

Shirts commemorating Taurasi were laid out on every seat, a pen of goats — yes, actual goats — was set up in the north end of the arena, her name was in lit-up letters and the Mercury players wore Taurasi T-shirts during warmups.

Griner, a former teammate and current Connecticut Sun center, flew in. Larry Fitzgerald, recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and another athlete who spent his entire career with an Arizona team, attended with two of his sons. WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes was in the stands along with a slew of Phoenix Suns including Devin Booker.

“I’ve really tried not to think about it,” Taurasi said. “I just kind of want to let it happen when it does go up there. But just walking into the arena today, there’s a lot of emotions. I’m used to coming into here, getting ready to compete and play for these fans so it’s a little bit different.”