Iraola says shutout win over Como positive for Liverpool debutants Jacquet and Araujo

Andoni Iraola felt it was important for Liverpool to end pre-season with a victory and a clean sheet, particularly for new defenders Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool faced Como in two friendlies on Sunday, the first being a goalless draw between rotated lineups at the Reds’ AXA Training Centre, before Anfield staged the main event later in the evening.

And, one week out from their Premier League opener against Newcastle United, Liverpool ran out as 2-0 victors with goals from Cody Gakpo and Jacquet.

Gakpo finished low past Jean Butez from Jeremie Frimpong’s 23rd-minute cross, then turned provider for Jacquet’s first Liverpool goal on the stroke of half-time, putting the ball on a plate for the young centre-back after the hosts kept a half-cleared corner alive.

Jacquet, a recent signing from Rennes, played the first 45 minutes alongside Virgil van Dijk before being replaced by Araujo, who arrived on loan from Barcelona last week.

Asked if he was impressed with his new centre-backs, Iraola told Liverpool’s website: “Yes, both of them. I think Jeremy played really well. Ronald played really well when he came on.

“When you have two new faces, and it’s the first game for bothâ€¦ they did so well.Â

“It was also a very good performance from Jeremie Frimpong, playing 90 minutes at right-back, helping us offensively but closing his side down very well too. So, some good performances at the back.

“I think we needed this feeling of finishing with a clean sheet a little bit, and winning the game.Â

“The first half was better than the second, but at least we kept our organisation, our composure, and we found a way to finish with a clean sheet, at 2-0. I think we needed this feeling before we start.”

Every Jacquet touch from his first Anfield outing Â pic.twitter.com/rKAWDL3gcM â€” Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 16, 2026

Liverpool finished with fewer shots (10 to 14) and shots on target (two to four) than their Serie A opponents, though they did win the expected goals (xG) race by 1.59 to 0.61.

And though Iraola knows there is still work to be done ahead of Sunday’s trip to St James’ Park, he believes his players are becoming accustomed to his high-octane style of play.

“I think everyone understands. We need every player, every time, in every minute and every action â€“ and that’s the commitment,” he said.Â

“I’m very happy with the attitude of the players. They are training really well. I am asking them to do things that are a little bit different â€“ especially without the ball â€“ and I think they are trying to get it.Â

“Obviously, now we are still not perfect. We have things to improve, but I’m very happy with their attitude, their willingness to be on the same page, and we will get there.”