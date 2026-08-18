C+C Music Factory Founder Hits Freedom Williams With $30 Million Trademark and Fraud Lawsuit

Robert ClivillÃ©s, one of the co-founders of C+C Music Factory, is suing rapper Freedom Williams over control of the 1990s dance group's name.

The lawsuit, filed on Friday (Aug. 14) and obtained by Billboard, seeks $30 million in damages for claims including trademark infringement, fraud and defamation against Williams and indie label Big Mac Entertainment. An attorney for Williams says there is not â€œany merit to the lawsuit whatsoever.â€

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ClivillÃ©s co-founded C+C Music Factory alongside David Cole in 1990. Williams rapped as a featured artist on a number of the group's biggest hits, including the 1991 chart-topper â€œGonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now),â€ as well as â€œHere We Goâ€ and â€œThings That Make You Go Hmmmm,â€ which hit No. 3 and No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 the same year.

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Williams now performs solo under the C+C moniker, which he's legally owned since registering it as a trademark in 2005. This has long frustrated ClivillÃ©s, who first petitioned the U.S. federal trademark tribunal to cancel Williams' trademark in 2016. That case was dismissed due to a missed deadline by ClivillÃ©s' then-lawyer. Now he's taking the matter into his own hands by filing a new federal lawsuit pro se, meaning without an attorney, that seeks to claw back the trademark from Williams.

In the Friday lawsuit, ClivillÃ©s alleges he became the sole owner of the C+C name after Cole died in 1995. He claims that Williams fraudulently obtained his trademark by falsely claiming on application paperwork that the name belonged to him. â€œThese statements were materially false,â€ writes ClivillÃ©s in the complaint. â€œWilliams knew at the time of filing that Plaintiff ClivillÃ©s had created the mark in 1990 and had continuously used it in commerce.â€

ClivillÃ©s argues in the complaint that C+C, which stands for ClivillÃ©s and Cole, was always a creative project controlled by the two co-founders. He says Williams held a â€œsubordinate contributor roleâ€ as a featured artist and was not part of the group's â€œcore brand.â€ He notes that this â€œproducer-driven modelâ€ is common in the music industry, citing modern hits like David Guetta's â€œTitaniumâ€ featuring Sia and Calvin Harris' â€œThis Is What You Came Forâ€ featuring Rihanna. Â

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â€œIn every one of those cases, no featured artist has ever claimed ownership of the producer's brand by virtue of appearing on a single or album,â€ writes ClivillÃ©s. â€œThe featured artist credit has always meant exactly one thing in the music industry: a guest performer on that particular recording. It has never conveyed membership, ownership or any legal right in the primary brand.â€

ClivillÃ©s alleges that Williams has unfairly profited off the C+C intellectual property by collecting performance fees since the late 1990s. He says this wrongdoing recently escalated with Williams' release of a new song under the C+C name called â€œInto the Future,â€ which dropped in June via Big Mac Entertainment.

The lawsuit also takes issue with a seven-minute video Williams posted to the official C+C Instagram account in May. This clip, filmed while sitting on the toilet, focused on Williams' inclusion in the lineup for President Donald Trump's controversial Great American State Fair concert.

â€œ[The video], broadcast globally under the C+C Music Factory brand, contained statements invoking Adolf Hitler, racial slurs and sexually degrading language that were false, defamatory and injurious to the reputation of the C+C Music Factory brand and to Plaintiff personally,â€ reads the lawsuit.

In addition to seeking financial damages, ClivillÃ©s' lawsuit asks a judge to cancel Williams' ownership of the C+C trademark and order him to stop using the name going forward. ClivillÃ©s also wants â€œInto the Futureâ€ removed from streaming platforms.

Williams' attorney, Charlie Schmitt, told Billboard on Thursday (Aug. 18) that the claims are meritless. Schmitt said Williams is the legal owner of the C+C trademark, and that the entire case is barred by the dismissal of ClivillÃ©s' prior trademark challenge.

â€œWhether he chooses to believe it or not, generally courts view a dismissal with prejudice as a full adjudication, and you don't get a second bite at the apple,â€ Schmitt said. â€œHe's clearly angry, but I don't think there's any merit to the lawsuit.â€

A rep for Big Mac Entertainment did not immediately return a request for comment.