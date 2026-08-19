Rangers: Kosta Nedeljkovic joins on loan from Aston Villa

Kosta Nedeljkovic has joined Rangers on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, with the Ibrox club holding a “conditional obligation” to buy the 20-year-old Serbia defender.

The right-back moved to Aston Villa from Red Star Belgrade in the summer of 2024, having signed in January, and has since had two successive loan spells with RB Leipzig.

“Kosta is an athletic and energetic full-back who is keen to get forward, but he also has a real desire to defend and compete, and he will further strengthen a key area for us,” manager Derek McInnes told club media.

“He has already gained some valuable experience at a high level in England and Germany, as well as representing Serbia internationally.”

He made just six appearances for the Bundesliga side last season, with knee and back injuries limiting his availability.

Prior to his move to Germany, Nedeljkovic made 10 outings for Villa across all competitions.

He is the 11th summer arrival at Rangers and will link up with international team-mate Vanja Dragojevic.

Midfielder Dragojevic is one of three players to be deployed at right-back already this season, along with Dujon Sterling and Ross McCrorie.

“Rangers is such a big club, a big family, and I am excited to join and help the team have success together,” said Nedeljkovic.

“For me, it was an easy decision after meeting with the coach; I only wanted Rangers. It is a big opportunity and a big responsibility. I always try to be positive and work hard.”