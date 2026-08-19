Prediction: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros

Trabzonspor host Ferencvaros at Papara Park on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League playoff-round tie, with both clubs now just two matches away from securing a place in the competition's league phase.

While the Turkish side enter on the back of a frustrating draw in their Super Lig opener, Ferencvaros arrive with momentum after progressing through the previous qualifying round.

Verdict: Home win

Best odds: 13/20

Bookmaker: 20bet

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor begin their European campaign at the playoff stage after qualifying through last season's Turkish Cup triumph, giving them the luxury of avoiding the earlier rounds.

Fatih Tekke's side did not make the ideal start to their domestic season, drawing 1-1 away at Kasimpasa despite taking the lead. However, much of the post-match discussion centred around the debut of Mohamed Salah, whose arrival represents one of the most significant transfers in Turkish football in recent years.

The Egyptian forward made an immediate impact after coming off the bench, creating chances and providing a glimpse of the attacking quality that persuaded Trabzonspor to hand him a two-year contract. Having impressed in limited minutes, Salah is widely expected to make his first start for the club on Thursday.

The hosts also possess one of the division's most prolific goalscorers in Paul Onuachu, who shared the Super Lig Golden Boot last season with 22 goals. Between Onuachu's physical presence and Salah's creativity, Trabzonspor have reasons to believe they can trouble even experienced European opponents.

Nevertheless, Tekke has openly acknowledged the quality of Ferencvaros, suggesting that a balanced rather than overly aggressive approach may be adopted in the first leg.

Team News

Salah is expected to be available despite fitness checks, while Andre Onana should continue in goal.

However, Arseniy Batagov and Tim Jabol-Folcarelli remain sidelined with knee injuries, Ernest Muci is unavailable due to a hamstring issue, and Okay Yokuslu is still working towards full match fitness.

Ferencvaros

Ferencvaros travel to Turkey carrying confidence and valuable match sharpness after already negotiating one qualifying round.

The Hungarian champions edged past Gornik Zabrze 2-1 on aggregate, winning the first leg before securing the result they needed in the return fixture. Crucially, that success guarantees them at least a place in the Conference League league phase, meaning they can approach this tie with less pressure than their opponents.

European experience has become one of Ferencvaros's greatest assets. The club have regularly featured in UEFA competitions in recent seasons and produced notable comebacks, including overturning a two-goal aggregate deficit against Ludogorets in last season's Europa League knockout playoff round.

Away form has also been encouraging. Ferencvaros have yet to lose on the road during this qualifying campaign, collecting positive results against Vojvodina, Twente and Gornik Zabrze.

Team News

The visitors appear to have emerged from their previous round without any fresh fitness concerns. Veteran goalkeeper Denes Dibusz remains a vital figure at the back, while Kristoffer Zachariassen continues to be one of the team's most influential attacking players.

Lenny Joseph has also impressed in qualification and should retain his place in the final third as Ferencvaros seek an important away result ahead of the return leg in Budapest.

Key Factors to Consider

Trabzonspor enter the tie directly at the playoff stage after winning the Turkish Cup.

Mohamed Salah could make his first start for the Turkish club following an encouraging debut appearance.

Paul Onuachu remains one of the most dangerous goalscorers in Turkish football.

Ferencvaros have already progressed through one qualifying round and possess greater match sharpness.

The Hungarian champions are unbeaten away from home in this season's European qualifiers.

Both clubs are guaranteed European league-phase football this season, though only one can reach the Europa League proper.

Conclusion

Trabzonspor possess genuine attacking quality and should be boosted significantly by a likely first start for Salah in front of an expectant home crowd. The atmosphere at Papara Park could make life difficult for any visiting side.

However, Ferencvaros have consistently demonstrated their European pedigree in recent seasons and arrive in stronger competitive rhythm. Their ability to manage difficult away ties should ensure they remain firmly in contention heading into the return leg.

Expect a tightly contested encounter, with Trabzonspor perhaps doing enough to secure a narrow advantage, but not one significant enough to leave the tie beyond Ferencvaros before the second leg in Budapest.

Verdict: Home win

Best odds: 13/20

Bookmaker: 20bet