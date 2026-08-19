Transfer rumors, news: Al Hilal eye shock move for Kane

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have been in talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, while Napoli have lodged enquiries for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Harry Kane is in talks over a new contract at Bayern Munich.Â Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

– Harry Kane‘s representatives have reportedly held talks with Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, according to TalkSPORT. The Bayern Munich forward is at the top of a striker shortlist that also includes Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. While Kane, 33, looks set to pen a new deal at Bayern, he hasn’t yet ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Hilal keen to be kept up to date on his long-term plans. The England captain has been in the Bundesliga since 2023, scoring 98 goals in 94 league games to date.

– Napoli have lodged enquiries for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, says Sky Sports News. Both Premier League strikers could be on the move this summer, although the latter’s Â£65 million valuation could prove to be a stumbling block for some suitors. Meanwhile, Zirkzee is also wanted by Juventus, who are in the market for a new No. 9 after DuÅ¡an VlahoviÄ‡‘s exit to Besiktas on a free transfer this summer. Napoli could also turn to Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus, who will be allowed to leave for around Â£30 million.

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– Newcastle United are one of three clubs vying to sign AC Milan forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to Footmercato. The France international is also wanted by Borussia Dortmund and his former side RB Leipzig, who are pushing hard to secure a deal. As things stand, a move to Saudi Arabia or TÃ¼rkiye is not being considered by Nkunku, who scored seven goals in 32 Serie A matches last term.

– Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Illia Zabarnyi following the exit of club captain Cristian Romero, says TEAMtalk. Zabarnyi, 23, played 37 times across all competitions as PSG won Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season, after leaving Bournemouth for a â‚¬63 million fee in 2025, but could be tempted back to the Premier League.

– Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign West Ham United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, BBC Sport reports. The 28-year-old will join Villa on an initial loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season. Wan-Bissaka has been granted permission to travel to the Midlands for his medical and although the exact terms of the transfer agreement remain unclear, West Ham had previously been seeking a Â£25 million fee from clubs looking to land the DR Congo international.

Done deals

– Aston Villa have confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (â‚¬30 million) from Parma and left back Matteo Ruggeri (â‚¬25 million) from Atletico Madrid. Read

– Coventry City have completed the signing of 19-year-old striker Sidiki Cherif from FenerbahÃ§e for a reported Â£20.5 million.

– Premier League side Crystal Palace have signed Real Salt Lake’s 19-year-old wing-back Zavier Gozo. Earlier in August, a source reported that the deal was anticipated to be in the range of $15 million. Read

– Paul Pogba has left AS Monaco after his contract with the French club was ended a year early. Pogba’s deal with Monaco was due to expire next summer but, ahead of the first game of the new Ligue 1 campaign, he has departed and is now a free agent. Read

ESPN sources

– Manchester United are in talks with Brighton over a deal for midfielder Carlos Baleba. A similar enquiry last summer came to nothing after Brighton quoted Â£100 million ($136m) for the Cameroon international. Sources have told ESPN that United believe Brighton could now be willing to accept a lower offer for the 22-year-old, leading to renewed interest. Read

– The Philadelphia Union is finalizing the transfer of Toulouse and United States international defender Mark McKenzie. McKenzie, 27, will be a Designated Player, and will arrive in January 2027, ahead of the MLS Sprint Season that is taking place as MLS transitions to a Summer-Spring calendar later in 2027. The transfer fee is around $2.5 million, according a source. Read

– Newcastle United have made contact with Manchester City over a deal for midfielder Nico GonzÃ¡lez. City are open to offers, despite GonzÃ¡lez saying during preseason that his intention is to stay at the Etihad Stadium this season. Newcastle are looking to strengthen their midfield after sanctioning Bruno GuimarÃ£es‘ Â£75 million move to Arsenal. Read

– Chelsea’s ownership faces an uncertain future with speculation growing that Mark Walter and Todd Boehly are willing to sell their stakes in the club to Clearlake Capital. Read

play 1:00 Leboeuf tells Atletico Madrid to let Julian Alvarez leave

Other rumors

– Arsenal are in advanced talks with Aston Villa over the signing of defender Ezri Konsa. (Athletic)

– Manchester City have opened talks with Bournemouth over a move for Alex Scott, who has also been linked with cross-city rivals Manchester United this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

– Manchester United are confident wonderkid JJ Gabriel will swerve interest from Chelsea by signing a long-term contract at Old Trafford. (TalkSPORT)

– Everton are one of several European clubs tracking Burnley striker Zian Flemming. However, the Championship outfit are determined to retain their star forward. (TalkSPORT)

– Premier League new-boys Coventry City have had an Â£8.5 million bid for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek rejected by AC Milan. (Tuttosport)

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– Real Betis are on the verge of signing forward Troy Parrott for a fee in the region of Â£17 million. (Sky Sports)

– Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg have agreed a deal to sign Werder Bremen defender Karim Coulibaly. The Ligue 1 side are set to pay an initial â‚¬20 million fixed fee with an additional future transfer clause as the Germany youth international is viewed as a future Chelsea player. (Fabrizio Romano).

– Galatasaray have reached a full agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow over the proposed â‚¬25 million transfer for attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov. (Sky Germany)

– Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach are set to re-sign Japan center back KÅ Itakura, one year after he joined Ajax in a â‚¬10 million deal. (Sky Germany)

– Former Liverpool forward Darwin NÃºÃ±ez is on the verge of joining Saudi club Al Diriyah, with a deal from Al Hilal in the final stages. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Wolverhampton Wanderers have entered the race for Brighton and Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry, who is also a target for Rangers and former loan club Bolton. (The Argus)

– Bundesliga side Paderborn have submitted a â‚¬9 million bid to sign Young Boys winger Alan Virginius. (Footmercato)

– Hull City have held talks with Nottingham Forest over a loan move for winger Dilane Bakwa, who arrived at the City Ground last summer from Strasbourg. (Ben Jacobs)