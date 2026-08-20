🏈 'Drumbeat' fantasy players you cannot ignore

Tap. Tap. Tap.

Do you hear that?

It’s the sound of something building. Some call it buzz. Others refer to it as momentum. I like the idea of a drumbeat. Slow and steady, gradually increasing in timbre until developing into recognizable and robust syncopation. That is the song of the fantasy football offseason. And the players below are just beginning to sing.

The sounds are faint right now, but keep your ear to the ground, because some of these players may be worthy of a league-winning ovation by season’s end.

Editor’s note: Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins was also on this list, but he suffered a torn ACL in practice Tuesday and will miss the 2026 season.

Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Football. Play the No. 1 Fantasy game for free!

Herbert’s drumbeat is less simple percussion and more John Bonham slaying “Moby Dick.” The Chargers signal-caller is one of the fastest risers at the position, and investors appear charmed by the change in offensive philosophy. Mike McDaniel reportedly committed to Los Angeles primarily because he wanted to work with Herbert, noting the QB’s size, elite arm strength and anticipatory skills. Notes from training camp suggest the duo have clicked and that Herbert has picked up the new OC’s playbook with astonishing ease.

Herbert PPG ranks among QBs Year PPG Rank 2025 17.9 11 2024 16.8 13 2023 18.0 10 2022 16.5 15 2021 22.4 2 2020 22.2 8

Also working in Herbert’s favor is the health of the Chargers’ offensive line. Injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt capsized Herbert’s protection in 2025. Prior to Alt’s season-ending ankle fracture in Week 9, Herbert led the position in passing yards (2,140) while posting 20.1 fantasy points per game (QB8) from Weeks 1-8. Without the star RT on the field, however, Herbert registered 1,587 passing yards (QB18) and managed an underwhelming 15.8 fantasy PPG (QB14) the remainder of the regular season. While Slater has missed practice with what’s being reported as a minor knee tweak, Alt has been a full go at training camp. Given Alt’s successful recovery as well as the depth added across the line, Herbert figures to operate effectively.

The 6-foot-6 veteran should also benefit from a loaded group of pass catchers. Herbert’s options include WRs Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre’ Harris, TEs Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku, as well as RBs Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. With strong receiving options at every level of the field in tandem with the QB’s sneaky rushing floor (he was the QB2 in rushing yards last season), Herbert presents top-10 positional fantasy appeal.

Other QBs to note: Tyler Shough (Saints), Cam Ward (Titans), Carson Beck (Cardinals)

A dislocated ankle and fractured fibula prematurely ended Judkins’ first pro campaign in Week 16 of 2025. Before getting hurt, the second-round selection operated as the team’s uncontested lead ball carrier, ranking eighth at the position with 222 carries from Weeks 2-15. That robust volume, however, translated to only an RB22 finish (12.3 fantasy PPG). Subpar quarterback play, zero downfield threats and a besieged O-line torpedoed Judkins’ efficiency to a meager 3.6 YPC (RB40), masking his trademark power and lower-body explosiveness.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

While the blueprint for 2026 doesn’t appear markedly different, there remains optimism that Judkins can improve on his 2025 numbers. Healthy and practicing in full, the 22-year-old has drawn regular praise from staff, with RBs coach Duce Staley recently remarking, “the sky’s the limit” and “…Q can play all three downs. I don’t even think that’s a question.” The expectation is that Judkins, who averaged two grabs per contest as a rookie, will handle a larger portion of receiving work.

The formula for Judkins’ success is straightforward, as he serves as a focal point in Todd Monken’s run-focused offense. Behind a completely rebuilt offensive line, his overall efficiency should rise. However, this transition may take some time to yield results. Given a brutal early schedule featuring consecutive road games against high-end run defenses in Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Judkins might start slowly before finding his rhythm and improving as the season progresses. However, his current sixth-round ADP (54.7) provides ample value for managers willing to wait on his inevitable breakout.

Emphatically announcing his backfield presence during his sophomore campaign, Corum more than doubled his carries (145) and tripled his rushing numbers (746 yards, six TDs) in 2025. He was ultra-efficient, recording 5.1 yards per touch (RB15), and explosive, registering 10 runs of 15 or more yards (RB15). The 25-year-old’s emergence became evident from Week 9 on, when he regularly earned double-digit carries and scored five of his six total rushing TDs (T-RB9). Interestingly, Kyren Williams managed just two contests of more than 15 totes during that same span.

When discussing Corum’s role in late July, head coach Sean McVay said, “He’s a stud, and he’s going to be a big factor in what we’re going to do this year.” It’s unlikely Corum will overtake Williams as the team’s clear-cut RB1, but the Michigan product could push for a 50-50 split. That’s particularly intriguing from a fantasy perspective, as Corum’s draft position (140.4) is nine rounds after Williams’ (42.5). Even if Corum doesn’t pick up where he left off, he remains fantasy’s most valuable premium backup, in possession of a high-volume role and attached to one of the league’s most potent rushing attacks.

Other RBs to note: Jonathon Brooks (Panthers), Kenny Gainwell (Buccaneers), Jaydon Blue (Cowboys)

The first wide receiver taken in April’s draft, Carnell Tate should quickly find himself as the Titans’ WR1.Â Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Arguably the most pro-ready receiver in this year’s class, Tate has lit up training camp, demonstrating electric chemistry with Cam Ward and regularly making highlight-worthy grabs. The Ohio State alum even caught the eye of Pat McAfee, who likened the rookie’s potential trajectory to that of Terry McLaurin’s. A fluid route runner who can stretch the field and regularly win in contested situations, Tate wowed Buckeyes fans with his ball-tracking skills while stuffing the team’s stat sheets, exploding for four games of 100 or more yards in 2025.

Joining a squad in need of an alpha, Tate has an opportunity to immediately step into the Titans’ WR1 role. Working the perimeter as a complement to slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, the 21-year-old is projected to draw upward of 120 looks. Given a favorable strength of schedule (second easiest for the position), Tate provides investors with top-25 positional fantasy appeal. He’s currently being drafted early in the eighth round of 10-team leagues.

All gas and no hesitation, Stribling has become one of the biggest rookie revelations at the wide receiver position. Since stunning the league with a blazing 4.36 40-yards dash at the NFL combine to being selected No. 33 overall, the former Ole Miss Rebel has regularly surprised throughout the offseason. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 207 pounds, Stribling is a long strider who devours cushion and tracks the deep ball with arguable elegance. He’s also widely viewed as one of the most physical and competitive blocking receivers in this year’s class.

The 23-year-old is rapidly emerging as a potential weapon in Kyle Shanahan’s potent offense. The “Flyin’ Hawaiian” has settled into Santa Clara with relative ease, turning heads with his all-around talent. Receivers coach Leonard Hankerson lauded his physical upside, saying, “It’s rare to get a guy like Strib that has everything. Big, strong, physical, and he can run.” The rookie’s mental game appears just as sharp. QB Brock Purdy praised his fast grasp of the playbook, stating, “He’s a really smart dude. He gets the game of football… Strib has been a guy that has come in and has shown he understands it.”

If Stribling’s preseason debut versus the Tennessee Titans is any indication, the adulations appear warranted. Stribling led the receiving corps, converting seven of eight looks for 63 yards in the first half of last week’s exhibition outing. A 32-yard over-the-shoulder grab down the right sideline in particular dazzled onlookers. With Ricky Pearsall out for the year and other veteran pass-catchers nursing injuries, Stribling offers investors massive upside at an incredible value. He currently is the 59th WR coming off fantasy draft boards.

Other WRs to note: Josh Downs (Colts), Ja’Kobi Lane (Ravens), Zachariah Branch (Falcons), Kayshon Boutte (Patriots), Ryan Flournoy (Cowboys), Malik Washington (Dolphins)

When Kraft will return to play remains in question, but recent developments suggest the star tight end is trending toward a bounce-back effort. Kraft suffered an ACL tear in Week 9 of 2025. More than nine months into his recovery, the South Dakota State product has been activated from the PUP list and is running routes in 11-on-11 drills at training camp sans knee sleeve. Taking limited but steadily increasing reps, Kraft is expected to start Week 1’s contest at Minnesota without being on a pitch count.

Your League, Your Rules Create a league and customize league size, scoring and rules to play in the league you want to play in. Create a league today!

Given the exits of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks — as well as the duo’s 131 combined targets vacated — the Packers need Kraft back on the field. The 25-year-old put together an impressive first half in 2025, averaging 14.7 fantasy points per game (TE3) from Weeks 1-9. Kraft dominated the position in yards after the catch (345) and receiving yards after first contact (121) during that span. He also remained fantastically efficient before the injury, registering 2.56 yards per route run (TE2). With a consolidated target share and in a tight division, Kraft offers fantasy managers a top-10 floor with top-five positional upside.

Other TEs to note: Isaiah Likely (Giants), Gunnar Helm (Titans), Greg Dulcich (Dolphins)

Follow Liz on social here.