More frustration for Lionel Messi as Inter Miamis winless run extends to four games with draw in Philadelphia

Lionel Messi was on target but he could not prevent Inter Miami's winless run extending to four games following a feisty 2-2 draw at the Philadelphia Union.

Miami came into the game on the back of three successive defeats and, although they stopped the rot, they will be disappointed not to have taken all three points back to Florida after leading at half-time.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men with the Union's 16-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan and Miami's Yannick Bright sent off deep into injury-time for an off-the-ball scuffle.

â€œThey are a powerful team,â€ said Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos. â€œI would have liked the three points, of course, but it was an evenly matched game where we had to work hard for the draw.

â€œThere were chances for both sides; it was a back-and-forth game. Both teams were pushing for a positive result and it turned into an incredibly intense match.â€

Messi grabs 13th goal the season

Indiana Vassilev put Philadelphia in front after 11 minutes with a neat volley before Messi took control.

The Argentina captain supplied the cross that Luis Suarez headed into the path of Daniel Pinter for the equaliser, and Messi himself put Miami ahead five minutes later, cutting on to his left foot and curling a trademark effort into the bottom left-hand corner.

It was his 13th goal â€“ he also has nine assists â€“ in 17 Major League Soccer games this season.

Miami could not hold on, though, and Sullivan supplied the ball for fellow teenager Neil Pierre to head home 13 minutes into the second half.

It could have been worse for Miami but Milan Iloski's 62nd-minute effort was ruled out for offside.

Sullivan sees red as tempers flare

A tetchy encounter ended with two red cards with Bright and Sullivan engaging in a scuffle in the 13th minute of injury time.

The draw means Miami fall seven points behind Nashville SC at the top of the Eastern Standings. Nashville, who beat Miami 4-1 at the weekend, were 1-0 winners at the New York Red Bulls thanks to Maxwell Woledzi's last-gasp goal.