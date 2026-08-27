Great Britain: Tosan Evbuomwan impresses as GB cruise past Switzerland in EuroBasket pre-qualifier

Great Britain started their pre-qualifying campaign for 2029 EuroBasket with a convincing 110-75 win over Switzerland in Fribourg.

Boston Celtics centre Amari Williams and Barcelona forward Tosan Evbuomwan both made their debuts for Great Britain’s senior side in the victory to put GB top of Group E.

Evbuomwan, who spent three years in the NBA, making 50 appearances prior to his move to Barcelona earlier this summer, contributed 21points in 25 minutes.

His added NBA quality alongside Williams, who has just finished his first season with the Celtics, allowed GB to claim an impressive win.

Williams posted eight points and seven rebounds in 19 minutes, while Josh Uduje top scored with 24 points for the visitors.

Marc Steutel’s side were comfortable from the off in their first competitive match since missing out on qualifying for the 2027 Fiba World Cup.

Great Britain won each of the four quarters, taking the opening two by six points each.

Ranked 45th in the world with their opponents 16 places below them, Great Britain cemented their dominance after half-time to lead 79-51 at the end of the third quarter.

With one eye on Sunday’s match against Slovakia in Newcastle, Evbuomwan and Williams were among those afforded some rest time in the fourth quarter.

Their remaining two fixtures are a home match against Switzerland on November 29, before travelling to Slovakia on February 25, 2027.

The winner of each pre-qualifying group will reach full qualifying, taking place in 2028 and 2029. Should Great Britain finish not finish top, they will enter a third round of pre-qualifying in 2027.