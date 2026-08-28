Conference League: Brighton to face Monaco test, Hearts set to take on Salah

Brighton and Hove Albion will welcome Monaco to the south coast in their standout tie of the Conference League draw.

The Seagulls have been pitted against the Ligue 1 side, who played in the Champions League last season, with clashes against Greek giants Panathinaikos and LaLiga's Getafe also on the agenda.

Hearts will take on Monaco as well, and can also look forward to facing Mohamed Salah after being drawn against Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Brighton are the favourites to lift the trophy, with Serie A's Atalanta considered a main rival after their run to the last 16 of the Champions League last season.

The 2024 Europa League winners will face four-time European Cup/Champions League winners Ajax in the league phase, while last season's beaten Europa League finalists Freiburg have games with Monaco, Panathinaikos and Trabzonspor among their fixtures.

Who the seeds will play

Atalanta vs Ajax, Pafos, Borac, Kairat, Riga, Mjallby

Ajax, Pafos, Borac, Kairat, Riga, Mjallby Braga vs Copenhagen, Gent, KuPS, Brann, Aarhus, Egnatia

Copenhagen, Gent, KuPS, Brann, Aarhus, Egnatia Ajax vs Atalanta, Getafe, Thun, Midtjylland, Sint-Truiden, Hajduk Split

Atalanta, Getafe, Thun, Midtjylland, Sint-Truiden, Hajduk Split Freiburg vs Monaco, Panathinaikos, Twente, Trabzonspor, Jablonec, Kauno Zalgiris

Monaco, Panathinaikos, Twente, Trabzonspor, Jablonec, Kauno Zalgiris Monaco vs Freiburg, Lincoln Red Imps, Nordsjaelland, Brighton, Hearts, CSKA Sofia

Freiburg, Lincoln Red Imps, Nordsjaelland, Brighton, Hearts, CSKA Sofia Copenhagen vs Braga, Red Star Belgrade, Lugano, Universitatea Craiova, Inter Escaldes, Iberia, Tbilisi

Who Brighton and Hearts will play

Brighton vs Monaco, Panathinaikos, Getafe, Universitatea Craiova, Jablonec, Kauno Zalgiris

Monaco, Panathinaikos, Getafe, Universitatea Craiova, Jablonec, Kauno Zalgiris Hearts vs Monaco, Pafos, Borac, Trabzonspor, Nordsjaelland, Thun

Conference League schedule, fixtures 2026/27

The league phase starts on October 15 and ends on December 17.

Matchday Date 1 October 15, 2026 2 October 22, 2026 3 November 5, 2026 4 November 26, 2026 5 December 10, 2026 6 December 17, 2026

When is the Conference League knockout phase?

The play-offs are in February as part of a knockout phase lasting until June 2.