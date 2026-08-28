Dolly Parton streams skyrocket after her death, making her the most streamed artist globally

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) â€” Dolly Parton was many things: A country star, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, theme park enthusiast, Christian who centered acceptance in her personal theology and so much more. But for many, her death Tuesday has served as a reminder that at the heart of her legacy is her role as a songwriter. And around the world, people are streaming her songs en masse.

According to evolving data released early Friday afternoon by the industry data and analytics company Luminate, audio and video streams of Parton’s discography skyrocketed 2,458% on the day of her death, compared to Monday â€” climbing from 1.2 million to 30.5 million in the U.S. And by Wednesday, that number rose to 46.3 million.

Worldwide, her audio and video streams jumped 1,549%, from 2.5 million on Monday to 41.8 million Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, her on-demand audio streams jumped to 79.7 million, making her the most streamed artist, globally, on that date.

In the U.S., 10 songs led the charge:

1. â€œJoleneâ€ grew from over 196.2K streams on Monday to 3.3 million Tuesday and 4 million Wednesday.

2. â€œ9 to 5â€ jumped from 208.6K on Monday to 3.0 million on Tuesday and 3.6 million on Wednesday.

3. â€œIslands in the Stream,â€ her duet with the late Kenny Rogers, climbed from 165.9K on Monday to 2.1 million Tuesday and 2.9 million Wednesday.

4. â€œI Will Always Love You,â€ Parton’s performance of her own classic, a song that was later made famous by Whitney Houston’s rendition, rose from 64.9K streams on Monday to 2.0 million Tuesday and 2.8 million Wednesday.

5. â€œHere You Come Againâ€ followed, moving from 48.7K streams Monday to 1.5 million Tuesday to 2.1 million Wednesday.

6. Then there was â€œCoat of Many Colors,â€ with 28.9K streams Monday to 1.3 million Tuesday and 1.9 million Wednesday.

7. â€œWhy'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That?â€ climbed from 22.1K Monday to 827K Tuesday and 1.3 million Wednesday.

8. â€œThere Was Jesus,â€ her 2019 duet with Christian singer Zach Williams, rose from 85.2K streams Monday to 635.1K Tuesday and 682.0K Wednesday.

9. â€œMy Tennessee Mountain Homeâ€ increased from 5.8K Monday to 562.3K Tuesday and 1.1 million Wednesday.

10. â€œTyrant,â€ Parton’s collaboration with BeyoncÃ© from Bey’s Grammy winning 2024 album â€œCowboy Carter,â€ jumped from 47.8K Monday to 559.2K Tuesday and 755.5K Wednesday.

Sales for such Parton-related books as the memoir â€œDolly Parton, Songtellerâ€ My Life in Lyricsâ€ and a picture story based on her classic song â€œCoat of Many Colorsâ€ were also soaring. As of early Friday afternoon, three Parton books were in the top 5 on Amazon.com 's bestseller list.

Curious to hear more Parton? Check out The Associated Press’ official playlist â€” from her country songs that challenge traditional gender dynamics to the greatest ballad ever committed to record â€” and read the stories behind them, here.