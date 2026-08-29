Transfer rumors, news: Could Barcelona, Arsenal target Álvarez rejoin Man City?

Barcelona and Arsenal target JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez is being lined up for a return to Manchester City, while his AtlÃ©tico Madrid teammate Alexander SÃ¸rloth is being looked at by Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez left Manchester City for AtlÃ©tico Madrid in an Â£82 million transfer in 2024.Â (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP via Getty Images)

– Manchester City have entered the race to sign JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez in the final few days of the transfer market, according to Marca. It’s claimed that Enzo Maresca’s side are keen on a potential return for the forward, who is still facing an uncertain future at AtlÃ©tico Madrid, following a public standoff over his place in the team. Barcelona have been pushing for a move to sign the Argentina international, while he has also been public about his desire to join the LaLiga champions. However, AtlÃ©tico have been just as public about their desire not to sanction a move to Camp Nou. That has led to links over a switch to Arsenal, but now it seems as though City are keen on bringing him back, following the exits of Omar Marmoush and SÃ¡vio. Ãlvarez, 26, made 103 appearances for Man City in his previous spell, scoring 36 goals and assisting 19. He was part of the team that won the treble of UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup titles in 2022-23.

– Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Alexander SÃ¸rloth, TEAMtalk reports. The Norway international has reportedly emerged as a possible arrival for the Red Devils before the transfer window shuts. SÃ¸rloth, 30, is open to leaving AtlÃ©tico Madrid, while the Spanish club is also considering an exit if a suitable replacement can be found. For United, it comes as links over another striker have persisted through the summer, with a possible rotation option for Benjamin Sesko being touted. It’s a move that could also free up Joshua Zirkzee, who has been on the radar of several clubs this summer. SÃ¸rloth has previous Premier League experience, with a short stint at Crystal Palace, while he has since impressed in a rotation role for AtlÃ©tico.

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– Chelsea have made significant progress in their talks to sign AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara. Footmercato reports that club-to-club talks have accelerated in the past day, with the Blues now confident of landing the 22-year-old. Camara has been linked with a late switch to the Premier League, with Liverpool and Crystal Palace among those recently named as admirers. However, it seems as though Chelsea will win the race for his signature, with the midfielder making 74 appearances for Monaco since joining the club in 2024. Camara’s possible arrival comes as the London club could lose Enzo FernÃ¡ndez, as talk persists over a potential move to Manchester City.

– Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye has emerged as a potential option for Tottenham Hotspur in the final few days of the market, according to Footmercato. It comes as Spurs have been on the hunt for a third new forward, following the arrivals of Savio and Omar Marmoush from Manchester City, with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo among those heavily linked. Senegal international Ndiaye has been of interest from Manchester City, in a deal that could see Jack Grealish return to Merseyside. However, the report suggests that Tottenham could barge into the conversation, with a deal that may see Richarlison make a move back to the Toffees. Ndiaye, 26, has scored 17 goals and assisted four times for Everton since his switch from Marseille, where he previously worked under Roberto De Zerbi.

– Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Ibrahim Mbaye, The Athletic reports. The 18-year-old has been linked with a whole host of clubs over the summer, including the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen, but Unai Emery’s side have reached a breakthrough with an offer worth â‚¬55 million. It comes as Aston Villa have missed out on Rafael LeÃ£o, who has joined Galatasaray. Mbaye made 24 appearances in Ligue Un last season, picking up three goals and two assists.

ESPN sources

– RB Leipzig are keen on signing Chelsea ‘s Spanish striker Marc Guiu, a source has confirmed to ESPN. The Bundesliga side are hopeful of completing a deal before next week’s deadline and are working on a permanent transfer, with the fee likely to be under â‚¬20 million. Read

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Other rumors

– Arsenal and Barcelona are among the teams keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford‘s situation at Manchester United, with the Red Devils not ruling out an exit for the forward. (TeamTalk)

– Valencia are holding talks with Liverpool over the potential signing of Harvey Elliott, with the playmaker now into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield. There is optimism that a deal gets done. (Matteo Moretto)

– Bournemouth have no intention of sanctioning a move for midfielder Alex Scott this summer, with the 23-year-old attracting interest from Chelsea. A move in 2027 appears more likely for the England international. (Fabrizio Romano)

– AC Milan is making an effort to sign Nottingham Forest winger Omari Hutchinson, with the Rossoneri enquiring about the possibility of a move to help bolster Ruben Amorim’s wide options. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– RB Leipzig ace David Raum is an option for Manchester United at left-back, with the Red Devils keen on the 28-year-old, but hesitant to pay a large fee for defensive cover. (Ekrem Konur)

– Liverpool are still yet to decide on the future of Cody Gakpo, as the Netherlands international continues to attract interest from Manchester City and Tottenham. (Nicolo Schira)

– Barcelona believe that Alejandro Balde won’t change his stance surrounding a stay at the club this summer, despite the left-back not being involved in the opening match of the campaign and links with a move to Manchester United. (Marca)

– AS Roma is interested in a move for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens and Lyon forward Malick Fofana in the final few days of the transfer window. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Fiorentina is waiting on Manchester United’s approval to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan with a permanent clause option thrown into the deal. While the Serie A side waits on the final answer from the Red Devils, contacts have continued with Everton over striker Beto. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Tottenham have rejected an offer from Sunderland to take Kevin Danso on loan, with the defender set to stay with the North London club for the campaign. (BBC)