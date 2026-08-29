Is the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina already coming to a close?

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — There’s a tradition at the University of North Carolina that, at the start of each new school year, students drink from the school’s famed Old Well, then make a promise to deliver a 4.0 GPA. This year, Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick joined students for the event.

“The 4.0 doesn’t always come,” student body president Devin Duncan said, “but being out there is nice.”

This, perhaps, best symbolizes where the North Carolina football program is at the threshold of a new season, Belichick’s second in Chapel Hill. His tenure began with immense hope for a wildly successful future, fell far short in a tumultuous first year, and now, as the Tar Heels prepare to take the field in Ireland against TCU (noon ET on Saturday, ESPN), there’s little more to rely on than Belichick’s word that this season will be different.

“We made a lot of progress, and we continue to do that,” Belichick said at the start of fall camp. “The program is headed in a positive direction.”

What Belichick has delivered so far, however, has been a miserable 4-8 record in his first season and a culture inside the football building that various current and former athletics department staff members called “a circus,” “a mess” and “a disaster.”

Just moments before that first news conference of fall camp began, the school announced an official investigation into Michael Lombardi, Belichick’s longtime consigliere and handpicked GM and, according to one UNC staffer, “the most hated man in the building,” following a complaint filed by a former employee with the school’s human resources department.

Belichick and all other UNC staff members were barred from discussing the investigation, the school said in a release.

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A week after the Lombardi investigation began, Belichick announced that his son Steve, who serves as the team’s defensive coordinator, would be taking a leave of absence due to an undisclosed medical issue. There is no timeline for the younger Belichick’s return, and the head coach has offered no indications as to who is running the defense in Steve’s absence.

Meanwhile, inside the football building, more than a half-dozen current and former UNC staff members levied allegations of bullying subordinates, ignoring basic compliance guidelines, and maintaining a near-surveillance-state level of oversight of staff and assistant coaches that felt akin to a constant test of loyalty.

When North Carolina opened the 2025 season on Labor Day evening in front of a packed house at Kenan Stadium that included dignitaries like Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm and Lawrence Taylor, it seemed, for a few moments anyway, that Belichick’s hire had been a stroke of genius. On UNC’s first drive, QB Gio Lopez led the Heels down the field for a touchdown, and the stadium erupted in a near delirium. TCU scored the next 41 points en route to a 48-14 blowout, and little has gone right for the Tar Heels since.

In the past 12 months, Belichick and Lombardi continued to insist every new misstep and every ugly loss was all part of the plan, while all the enthusiasm that came with the start of this experiment dissipated into a hard reality: The clock is ticking on Belichick’s time in Chapel Hill if the results don’t come soon.

“This,” one former UNC player told ESPN, “is the least excitement I’ve seen for a season in a decade.”

General manager Michael Lombardi has been placed on leave due to a school investigation.Â Michael Reaves/Getty Images

IT WAS LOMBARDI who kicked over the first domino that led to Belichick’s hire, reaching out to UNC administrators in November 2024, weeks before the Tar Heels had officially parted ways with Mack Brown, and made it known that Belichick would be interested in the job. The allure, Lombardi told them, was that Belichick would not have to report to an owner. (Belichick’s feud with New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft has become public fodder, with Belichick going so far as to ban Patriots scouts from UNC practices last year.) Lombardi would spin those efforts into a $1.5 million-per-year salary for himself, the highest among public universities for a college football general manager.

A number of key UNC athletics administrators, including then-AD Bubba Cunningham, had reservations, but Lombardi and Belichick, through relationships with local and national politicians and at the urging of then-UNC board of trustees chairman John Preyer, pushed forward regardless, leaning on those starstruck by the idea of a legendary coach on the sideline in Chapel Hill.

Lombardi and Belichick blew into Chapel Hill assuming they were a step ahead of the rest of college football due to the head coach’s immense NFL success. As college sports evolved toward a professional model, Lombardi theorized, UNC would be getting the best the pros had to offer. Lombardi famously labeled UNC “the 33rd NFL team” before the Heels had taken a single practice rep under Belichick.

Instead of a professional environment, however, what unfolded in the ensuing months wavered between a rudderless ship, a battle of egos and repeated tests of loyalty, more than a half-dozen people with firsthand access to the program told ESPN.

Lombardi jetted off to Saudi Arabia on an impromptu fundraising endeavor. He oversaw a scouting and player acquisition process that, according to two sources, had virtually no coherent philosophy and resulted in a roster bereft of Power 4 talent. Another former staffer said Lombardi operated with a “ready, fire, aim” approach to rules and protocols despite a cascade of emails, memos and suggestions from an overwhelmed compliance department and longtime staffers. One person said he witnessed multiple occasions in which Lombardi verbally berated staff and assistant coaches who attempted to warn him about potential NCAA violations, with Lombardi telling one coach, “This is my f—ing show.”

A former player at a rival school recounted getting a call from Lombardi in spring 2025 urging him to enter the transfer portal and come to UNC. The call came with a warning, however: If the player made anyone aware of the tampering, he could lose his eligibility.

“He was not going to let anyone tell him what to do,” another source said.

One former staffer described a splintered cast of assistants and support staff, a faction hired by Lombardi directly undercutting staffers hired by Belichick, with one source saying Lombardi often went out of his way to isolate Belichick from other coaches and support staff, insisting on one-on-one meetings between him and the head coach instead.

Another former staffer said they witnessed what they perceived as NCAA violations, including providing free meals to junior recruits on unofficial visits — a relatively minor transgression, but indicative of an overarching ignorance of the rules. When the staffer made Lombardi’s office aware of the issue, the staffer said they were told to “be a team player.”

And a third former staff member who kept contemporaneous notes on the early recruiting process, which were reviewed by ESPN, wrote that new staff had fired personnel who had been handling “multiple necessary positions” and replaced them with “people who [don’t] have the necessary experience to keep the program operational.”

That same staffer’s synopsis in notes they later shared with UNC administration: “This new regime is doing things any way but ‘The Carolina Way’ and there is a need to be very concerned about future investigations, sanctions and being stripped of wins or privileges,” adding that “morale is at an all-time low.”

Much of the 2025 season focused on Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson.Â AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

AS THE 2025 season devolved, there was rampant speculation that Belichick had lost control of the team, focused instead on his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. At one point, after a 2-5 start to the season, reports suggested Belichick was on the brink of resignation. None of this was true, according to nearly a dozen people who spoke with ESPN.

“People are like, ‘Oh, we’ve seen Coach at the beach,’ and I’m sitting in a meeting with him,” receiver Jordan Shipp said.

Hudson’s presence was “annoying,” a former UNC staff member said, but “I don’t think she distracts Bill at all from what he needs to do.” Several people close to the program suggested the controversies had worn thin with a donor base uncomfortable with scandalous headlines even before the team flatlined on the field. This offseason, Hudson roiled administrators again by filing a slew of open records requests to gain access to communications from UNC staff members she planned to use in a potential lawsuit against podcaster Pablo Torre.

Still, nearly every source who spoke to ESPN noted that Belichick was hands-on with players, an insightful teacher, accessible and friendly with staff, and an affable figure around campus who attended sporting events and delivered pizzas to fraternity houses and cruised around campus in a 20-year-old sedan.

“The guy drives, like, a 2000s red Volvo,” center Christo Kelly said. “When you get to see the real Belichick, see who he really is — it’s a red Volvo. He’s a simple man.”

Instead, the blame for UNC’s struggles largely focused on Lombardi’s off-field culture and, on the field, on an offensive coordinator “in over his head.”

Freddie Kitchens was a holdover from Brown’s staff who, according to multiple people with direct knowledge of the inner workings of the program during that time, had cultivated deep relationships with BOT chair Preyer and influential donors. When Brown was fired, those same power brokers insisted Kitchens serve as the team’s interim coach and pushed for him to get an interview for the full-time job. When Belichick was hired, it was conveyed that he should keep Kitchens on staff.

“No one said he had to be retained as the offensive coordinator, though,” one source said.

Kitchens had not called plays since a stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but his NFL pedigree fit with the image Belichick and Lombardi wanted to curate. On the field, however, the problems were obvious almost immediately.

The school invested heavily in Lopez, an undersized but mobile QB with good downfield vision and an ability to improvise who had success at South Alabama. The Tar Heels used none of those skills. Lopez later said the culture at UNC “felt like there was no air,” and his father, Barney Lopez, said his son would be “ridiculed” if he didn’t execute plays exactly as they were called.

Multiple sources echoed similar versions of that scenario, saying Lombardi and other staffers routinely ridiculed players’ talent and performance in meetings. This included backup QB Max Johnson, who several sources said deserved a long look as the starter but was largely exiled because Lombardi had invested $2 million in Lopez.

At season’s end, UNC parted ways with Kitchens, the lone public example of Belichick and Lombardi admitting a mistake.

With Kitchens gone, UNC turned to Bobby Petrino, a longtime coach with his own history of scandal, from attempts to usurp jobs from other coaches to a motorcycle accident with a female staffer at Arkansas that ultimately resulted in his termination. He coached Lamar Jackson to success at Louisville before that program fell on hard times, with one member of the incoming staff that replaced him calling the Cardinals “the most damaged locker room I’ve ever been around” after Petrino’s tenure.

“It’s crazy that, in the past 12 months, the best thing that’s happened to this football program is we hired Bobby Petrino,” one member of the UNC athletics staff said.

In recent years, Petrino has become something of a hired gun for coaches on shaky footing. He served a year as offensive coordinator at Texas A&M in 2023, only to see head coach Jimbo Fisher fired midway through the season. He then returned to Arkansas, calling plays for Sam Pittman in 2024 and 2025 and dramatically bolstering the offensive output, but in 2025 Pittman, too, was fired midway through the campaign.

Now, Petrino is in Chapel Hill, with Belichick’s future in doubt, and he might be the team’s best hope.

This offseason, UNC invested in a new QB, Billy Edwards Jr., who will start against TCU. A talented freshman, Travis Burgess, waits in the wings. The offensive line got an overhaul, and Shipp and tailback Demon June are established contributors. But most significantly, there’s belief that the man calling plays for them has the pedigree to design an effective game plan.

“If Belichick turns this around,” a former UNC staff member said, “it will be because of Petrino.”

North Carolina went 4-8 last season.Â Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

IF PETRINO’S ARRIVAL signaled a new lifeline for UNC, the likely end to Lombardi’s tumultuous tenure as GM might offer even more cause for optimism.

Athletics director Steve Newmark said July 30 that he hoped the Lombardi investigation would be handled “as quickly as possible,” though news quickly followed that the College Sports Commission — the year-old entity created to serve as a clearinghouse for NIL — was investigating UNC, too. Multiple people with direct knowledge of the proceedings told ESPN they did not expect Lombardi to return to UNC, a notion bolstered when the usually understated chancellor, Lee Roberts, offered, unprompted, a bleak summation of the situation following a July board of trustees meeting.

“I’m disappointed that we’re talking about this,” Roberts said. “We should be focusing on our student-athletes and on their success. … It’s distressing to me and everyone else in the administration entrusted with leadership at this remarkable university that this is something we have to spend time on.”

Belichick has deflected questions about who was filling the sizable void left by Lombardi’s absence, saying only that “we’re taking it day to day and working through the things that are on the table right now.”

A person with knowledge of the investigation said that the school’s counsel has interviewed Lombardi once already for more than an hour and that another deposition was likely forthcoming. The school’s guidelines say HR investigations are typically resolved within 30 days, but UNC has already gone past that benchmark with no clear end in sight. Text messages reviewed by ESPN show a sprawling investigation that has included everyone from current staff members to the girlfriend of an assistant coach.

Lombardi’s attorney, Tom Mars, said it all amounted to nothing other than the school fishing for a way out of paying Lombardi’s $1.5 million buyout.

“This has turned into a snipe hunt with billable hours,” Mars told ESPN. “I have an expectation that they have absolutely no grounds to terminate his employment for cause — nothing even close.”

A number of sources in UNC’s administration acknowledged longstanding concerns about Lombardi’s management style, but each has insisted the investigation is being handled objectively, including UNC hiring outside legal counsel as a consultant.

Several people still either working in administration or close to the current leadership who spoke with ESPN said they believed the school still wanted to see Belichick succeed, with one person suggesting that, if the team simply showed improvement, the odds were far better that the coach would be back in 2027 than that he’d be fired.

Newmark, who served on the advisory board that recommended Belichick for the job in 2024, told ESPN he has confidence his coach is building a foundation for the future, even if the present situation seems murky.

“Coach Belichick has been incredibly supportive of all our athletic teams and has thoroughly embraced being part of the Carolina Athletics family since arriving in Chapel Hill,” Newmark said. “Within the football program, he has been intentional from day one about building the foundation for the long term. As we continue to strive for improvement both on and off the field, there is a lot of optimism about the program’s potential under Coach Belichick. Our responsibility is to support [him], his staff and our student-athletes and give this team every opportunity to compete at the level we expect at Carolina.”

Regardless, one former staff member said Lombardi’s departure from UNC’s football facility was cause for celebration among the staff, and that alone offers some optimism that Belichick, untethered from his closest ally, could now chart a new course.

“I think if [Belichick] had surrounded himself with better people to start out,” one former staff member said, “it would’ve been a different outcome.”

How will Bill Belichick fare in Year 2 at UNC?Â Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

INSIDE THE FOOTBALL facility, the players who’ve weathered the storm of tabloid rumors, brutal losses and rampant speculation about their coach’s future have stuck by Belichick.

Shipp described finding Belichick watching film on the treadmill in the early hours, then seeing the same scene repeat itself well after the majority of the football building had emptied for the night.

Belichick has made these players better, Shipp said, even if the win-loss record hasn’t shown it.

“We didn’t live up to expectations, but there’s no expectation that a reporter or some article can put on us,” Shipp said. “We’re doing all we can within our building to be as good and push each other as much as we can. If somebody who’s never picked up a football a day in their life is saying, ‘Oh, you let me down’ — boo-hoo. We don’t care. We’re doing as much as we can daily to push each other.”

It’s a mantra student body president Duncan said the campus wants to embrace. If last year’s results dimmed once-dizzying expectations, there’s a belief that the changes made — at offensive coordinator, on the roster and now at general manager — mean the spark can still be reignited.

“It’s no secret to say quite a few folks were disappointed,” Duncan said. “But I think I’ve heard a lot of anticipation. Coach Belichick was new, and I think people are trying to give him another shot. They’ve had time to settle in, to build a system, to get on the road and recruit and establish a culture. So I think there’s hope Year 2 looks a lot better than last year.”

This is still Bill Belichick, after all. There might be a chorus of critics eager to witness his downfall, but inside the locker room, Shipp insisted, the most successful coach in football history hasn’t lost his touch.

“People want to write that Coach is washed,” Shipp said. “You don’t just forget how to coach over time. That’s not how it happens. Not everybody is going to win everything, and sometimes we forget, Coach is still human.”

Observing a coach who has spent much of his career hiding behind a veneer of relentless stoicism, it can be hard for even the most ardent of Carolina fans to see the humanity in this chaotic run, and even as his personal life has dominated headlines and his team’s performance has put his job status in doubt, Belichick has offered no hint that he’s troubled by any of it.

Throughout last year’s struggles, Belichick would stride into the cavernous atrium where UNC hosts its media sessions and his trademark monotone grumble would echo into oblivion, his explanations barely audible to reporters sitting just a few feet away. Beginning this fall, UNC added a new feature — a portable speaker tethered wirelessly to Belichick’s mic, projecting his voice just a bit further into the ether.

The speaker represents at least one lesson learned from last year’s failures. The question now is whether Belichick has anything left to say about how to fix the rest.