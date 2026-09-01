Harwood-Bellis completes deadline day move to Aston Villa

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has followed Ibrahim Mbaye through the doors at Aston Villa on deadline day after his move from Southampton was confirmed on Tuesday.Â

Harwood-Bellis has joined Unai Emery’s side in a deal reportedly worth Â£30m, with Villa paying a guaranteed Â£25m transfer fee plus Â£5m in add-ons.

The 24-year-old comes in to fill the gap left by Ezri Konsa, who completed his Â£55m switch to Premier League champions Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.Â

During his time at Southampton, who he initially joined on loan in 2023, Harwood-Bellis made 134 appearances across all competitions for the Saints.

No playerÂ made more clearances (659), won more duels (539) and won more aerial duels (328) than Harwood-Bellis in that time for Southampton.Â

He arrives with previous Premier League experience, having played for the Saints in the division in 2024-25, a season which ended in Southampton being relegated.Â

Harwood-Bellis made up a defence that conceded 86 goals in that campaign, which was more than any other side in the Premier League that term.Â

Southampton reached the play-off final last season with Harwood-Bellis as captain, only for the team to be expelled from competing in the showpiece match after being found guilty of spying on their semi-final opponents, Middlesbrough.Â

His time to be a Villanâ€¦ Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from SouthamptonÂ pic.twitter.com/snU0NgU8y1 â€” Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) September 1, 2026

Harwood-Bellis is the 11th new signing for Villa this term, joiningÂ Zion Suzuki,Â Matteo Ruggeri,Â Modou Keba Cisse andÂ Aaron Wan-Bissaka in bolstering Villa’s defence.Â

Johan Manzambi,Â Nicolas Jackson, Mbaye, Joao Gomes andÂ Leon Goretzka have also joined the VillansÂ permanently, while Alejandro Garnacho has arrived on loan.Â

Harwood-Bellis will be hoping to improve a Villa defence that has conceded five goals in their opening two Premier League matches following their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Monday.

Villa have also lost their first two Premier League matches of the season for the first time since 2019-20.

They are the first team to finish in the top-four of the top-flight (fourthÂ in 2025-26) and then lose their first two games of the following season since both Arsenal and Manchester United in 1992-93, and the first to do so without scoring since QPR in 1976-77.