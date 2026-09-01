Who will be the top 100 players in the NFL this season? Our experts' full ranking

As we approach the start of the NFL season, it’s time for our annual ranking of the league’s top 100 players. Which players do we project to be the best in 2026?

To create our list, we asked 12 NFL analysts and reporters — Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Dan Graziano, Eric Moody, Field Yates, Jeff Legwold, Liz Loza, Matt Bowen, Mina Kimes, Mike Clay, Nick Wagoner and Seth Walder — to rank players based on expected performance for the 2026 season. Their rankings are based on predicting potential greatness rather than past performance. We used those 12 sets of votes to come up with our consensus list.

The Eagles lead the pack in players included (eight) for the second straight year, and the Lions and 49ers are next up with six players each. The Jets, meanwhile, are the only team without a single representative. By position, quarterbacks dominated the list with 16 mentions. Edge rushers followed with 13.

Along with the top-100 ranking, our NFL Nation reporters weighed in on every player’s outlook for the season, ESPN Research provided a stat to know and fantasy analyst Mike Clay projected 2026 stats. Here’s our list, starting at No. 100 and working our way to No. 1.

Note: Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was not considered for this exercise due to his recent triceps injury; again, this is predicting 2026 play. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement Sunday, also was not considered.

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QB | Seahawks

Age: 29

2025 rank: NR

No quarterback has more wins over the past two seasons than Darnold, who has 31 with the Vikings and Seahawks. He’d be higher on this list if not for his league-high 20 turnovers in 2025, though he went the final four games without one. One reason Darnold could be better in 2026: This is the first time since 2020 that he returns to the same team as its unquestioned starter. — Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Last season, Darnold went 14-3 as a starter with the Seahawks after finishing the 2024 season with a 14-3 record for the Vikings. Darnold joined Tom Brady (2003-04) as the only QBs to record back-to-back 14-win seasons.

2026 projections: 4,013 passing yards, 24 TDs, 12 INTs; 44 carries, 126 rushing yards, 1 TD

S | Falcons

Age: 29

2025 rank: 62

One of the premier ball hawks in the NFL, Bates has 27 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles (fifth most among defensive backs) since he entered the league in 2018. He’s the unquestioned leader of the Falcons’ defense and could be part of one of the best 2026 safety duos alongside Xavier Watts (five interceptions as a rookie in 2025). — Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Bates’ 27 interceptions over the past eight seasons is the third most in the NFL behind Kevin Byard and Justin Simmons (both 28).

2026 projections: 96 tackles, 6 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF

S | Buccaneers

Age: 28

2025 rank: 85

The Bucs were really intentional about bringing in some new players on defense who fit their type of attitude and instinct. Having linebacker Alex Anzalone — one of the best cover inside linebackers in the league — patrolling the middle of the field will be a huge assist to Winfield. So will another year of experience for Winfield’s fellow safety Tykee Smith, as well as a revamped pass rush with rookie Rueben Bain Jr. — Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Winfield leads all safeties in forced fumbles (12) and fumble recoveries (10) since entering the league in 2020.

2026 projections: 95 tackles, 8 PDs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 1 FF

QB | Eagles

Age: 28

2025 rank: 38

Hurts is coming off an up-and-down year and is now at the controls of a brand-new scheme designed by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Hurts has found ways to maneuver around obstacles in the past, though. He has a 57-25 record as a starting QB and ranks second to only Josh Allen in total touchdowns (138) since 2022. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Hurts recorded his fourth straight season with 30-plus combined passing and rushing touchdowns, the fourth-longest active streak behind Allen (six). That included his fewest rushing TDs (eight) since becoming the full-time starter in 2021.

2026 projections: 3,779 passing yards, 24 TDs, 12 INTs; 106 carries, 438 rushing yards, 9 TDs

QB | Jaguars

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

It can’t be coincidence that Liam Coen coached quarterback Baker Mayfield and Lawrence to their best seasons in back-to-back years. Unlike 2025, Lawrence isn’t learning a new offense or changing his footwork. So, it shouldn’t take half of the season for him to get rolling the way he did over the final eight games of 2025 (19 TD passes and five rushing TDs). — Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Lawrence set a franchise record with 38 total touchdowns last season. He also finished fifth in MVP voting, which was the highest finish ever by a Jaguar.

2026 projections: 3,932 passing yards, 25 TDs, 13 INTs; 73 carries, 335 rushing yards, 5 TDs

OT | Chargers

Age: 27

2025 rank: NR

Slater missed all of last season with a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. Through training camp, he looks like the Pro Bowl version of himself at left tackle, but the true determination will be when the season starts. Slater has already missed practice time this offseason due to a flare-up, so it will be something to watch as he tries to reestablish himself as one of the best players at his position. — Kris Rhim

Signature stat: In 2024, Slater finished 10th in run block win rate (78.6%) and 22nd in pass block win rate (90.7%) among qualifying tackles.

CB | Panthers

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

Horn will be more fluid in the defensive backfield in 2026. This summer, he has been used in the slot, which should take advantage of his blitzing ability. While he was sent at the quarterback just 16 times over the past two seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, he created pressure on 25% of those opportunities (including two sacks and four QB hits). — Mike Kaye

Signature stat: All five of Horn’s interceptions last season came on passes at least 20 yards downfield, the most in the NFL.

2026 projections: 50 tackles, 10 PDs, 1 INT

WR | Eagles

Age: 27

2025 rank: NR

Philadelphia is highly confident Smith can take his game to another level as the clear-cut No. 1 receiver after A.J. Brown’s departure. A 100-catch season certainly seems within reach; he already came close with 95 catches for nearly 1,200 yards in 2022. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Smith is one of five players to win the Heisman Trophy, NCAA title and Super Bowl. The others are Tony Dorsett, Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush and Charles Woodson.

2026 projections: 91 receptions, 1,130 receiving yards, 6 TDs

LB | Lions

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

Campbell is fresh off a first-team All-Pro season in 2025. So naturally, his confidence is at an “all-time high,” according to coach Dan Campbell. Over the offseason, Campbell inked a four-year, $81 million extension. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is now giving him more leeway to run the defense in Year 4. “You’ve got to earn it every year,” Campbell told ESPN. “No matter what, it’s just my mindset to try to get a little better every single year.” — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Campbell is one of five players with at least 375 tackles and four forced fumbles since entering the league in 2023, joining Zaire Franklin, Bobby Okereke, Patrick Queen and Germaine Pratt.

2026 projections: 156 tackles, 4 PDs, 3 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 INT

CB | Texans

Age: 23

2025 rank: NR

Lassiter would be the No. 1 cornerback on a lot of teams, but he just happens to share a defense with Derek Stingley Jr. Lassiter told ESPN recently that the “mental” aspect of his game has improved, which he believes should elevate him more going into Year 3. If he has another strong year, he should cash in a large extension during the 2027 offseason. — DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Lassiter has allowed a 52% completion rate in coverage over the past two seasons, fifth best by any defensive back with at least 1,000 coverage snaps in that span (per NFL Next Gen Stats).

2026 projections: 96 tackles, 20 PDs, 2 INTs

OT | Bears

Age: 25

2025 rank: NR

The Bears made Wright the highest-paid right tackle in NFL history (four years, $116 million) after he earned second-team All-Pro honors. “When you watch us on offense, we’re certainly a little bit more right-handed than left-handed, and that is with him in mind,” coach Ben Johnson said. “I think he’s one of those tackles that’s a powerful player and can displace guys off the line of scrimmage. … He’s proven that he can do that and carry the load, if you will, a lot of times in the running game on his back.” — Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Wright’s 95% pass block win rate was the fourth best among offensive tackles last season. He ranked 33rd among offensive tackles over the previous two seasons in that metric.

TE | Bears

Age: 22

2025 rank: NR

Loveland led the Bears in receiving (58 catches, 713 yards and six touchdowns) and outperformed most veteran tight ends as a rookie. He ranked second among all tight ends in receiving yards for Weeks 9-18, and he generated a plus-44.6 receiving EPA, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That last stat was the highest mark by a rookie tight end since 2016. — Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Loveland was the first Bears rookie TE to lead the team in both catches and receiving yards since Mike Ditka in 1961.

2026 projections: 80 receptions, 897 receiving yards, 6 TDs

G | Cowboys

Age: 25

2025 rank: 77

The Cowboys made Smith the highest-paid interior offensive lineman last year (since surpassed), and he responded with an All-Pro season. While he is at his best at guard, he showed that he can play left tackle in case of emergency. “This is crazy to say, All-Pro last couple years,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “But he has room for improvement because his fundamentals are probably a 7 or 8 out of 10. It’s not a 10 out of 10 yet.” — Todd Archer

Signature stat: Over the past two seasons, Smith ranks fourth highest among qualified guards in pass block win rate (95%).

Edge | Ravens

Age: 31

2025 rank: 30

Hendrickson is looking to rebound from a tumultuous 2025 that began with a training camp holdout and ended with core muscle surgery. The Ravens gave him a four-year, $110 million deal because they believe he can be a difference-maker when it matters the most. Hendrickson’s 33 sacks in the fourth quarter and overtime leads the NFL since 2019. He can become a closer for Baltimore, which has been searching for a dominant edge rusher since Terrell Suggs left. — Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Hendrickson recorded just 4.0 sacks last season (his fewest since failing to record a sack in 2018). His 61.0 sacks over the past five seasons ranks fourth best in the league over that span.

2026 projections: 45 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 PDs, 2 FFs

OT | Chargers

Age: 23

2025 rank: NR

Alt was perhaps the Chargers’ best player not named Justin Herbert last season despite playing only six games due to injury. Los Angeles went 4-0 when Alt played the full game and 2-3 when he didn’t, and Herbert had an 80 QBR with Alt on the field and a 56 QBR without him. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has always thrived with elite tackles, and Alt should continue to be that this season. — Kris Rhim

Signature stat: Since the start of the 2024 season, Alt has the third-highest pass block win rate among offensive tackles (94.5%). He trails only Tristan Wirfs (95.7%) and Dion Dawkins (94.6%) in that time span.

LB | Browns

Age: 23

2025 rank: NR

The NFL’s reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year set a high bar with 156 combined tackles, but the Browns expect Schwesinger to clear it in 2026. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg replaces Jim Schwartz, but the foundation of Cleveland’s attacking front remains intact. Schwesinger also connected with his childhood idol, Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly, this offseason in hopes of taking his game to another level. — Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: Schwesinger was the first Browns player to win NFL DROY since linebacker Chip Banks in 1982.

2026 projections: 156 tackles, 4 PDs, 2 sacks, 1 INT

S | Packers

Age: 27

2025 rank: 54

While McKinney’s interception total dropped from eight in 2024 to just two in 2025, his overall play didn’t slip much. He went from being first-team All-Pro in 2024 to second-team All-Pro last season. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has already shown a willingness to move his safeties around more, which could put McKinney in more positions to make splash plays. — Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: McKinney’s 19 interceptions since being drafted in 2020 is tied for the fifth most in the NFL during that span.

2026 projections: 107 tackles, 11 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 FF

OT | Bills

Age: 32

2025 rank: 76

Dawkins, in his 10th NFL season, has been ultra-reliable up front and is coming off one of his best seasons. The left tackle has played in at least 15 games every season, and he lost some weight over the offseason to help him play faster. — Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Last season, Dawkins led all offensive tackles in pass block win rate (95.9%) and ranked 11th in run block win rate (78.2%).

OT | Giants

Age: 27

2025 rank: NR

Thomas is entering a season healthy for the first time in years. And when he’s healthy, he’s one of the league’s best left tackles. His 92.3% pass block win rate is the fifth best among all left tackles over the past three seasons. There is no reason to think that will dip with Thomas healthy and in his prime. — Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Last season, Thomas was one of three offensive tackles to rank in the top 15 of pass block win rate and run block win rate. The other two were the Rams’ Warren McClendon Jr. and the Vikings’ Brian O’Neill.

Edge | Giants

Age: 28

2025 rank: NR

Burns is coming off a career-best 16.5 sacks and looks even better this summer. “He does so many things well, he’s going to excel,” said new coach John Harbaugh about Burns’ prospects in new coordinator Dennard Wilson’s defense. Burns also shouldn’t be getting a ton of double-teams with the continued development of Abdul Carter. He was doubled at a rate of just over 13% last season. — Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Burns had the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, which marked the most by a Giants player in a single season since Jason Pierre-Paul’s 16.5 in 2011.

2026 projections: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 5 PDs, 2 FFs

LB | Ravens

Age: 29

2025 rank: 49

Smith has been one of the most productive defenders in the NFL, totaling the second-most tackles (1,134) in the league since 2018. But he is coming off his most disappointing season, with zero sacks or interceptions for the first time in his eight-year career. This offseason, the Ravens have seen a motivated Smith in great shape. “I look forward to him shutting up some doubters,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said. — Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Smith is the only player in the NFL with at least 20 sacks and 10 interceptions since he was drafted by the Bears in 2018.

2026 projections: 142 tackles, 4 PDs, 2 sacks, 1 INT

DT | Broncos

Age: 29

2025 rank: 91

Allen could stump even the most ardent of football fans with perhaps the most under-the-radar stat of the 2025 season: Who led the NFL in quarterback hits? It was Allen with 47 — or eight more than Myles Garrett. According to Broncos coach Sean Payton, Allen has “tremendous stamina, so Play 38 looks like [Play] 8, Play 60 still looks like 8.” The question is who will rush from the interior next to him after John Franklin-Myers departed for the Titans. — Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Since joining the Broncos in 2023, Allen has 111 QB hits. He’s the only player with more than 100 over that span (next closest is Garrett with 97).

2026 projections: 44 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 PDs

DT | Panthers

Age: 28

2025 rank: NR

In his past two healthy seasons (excluding his 2024 campaign that was limited to one game due to meniscus surgery), Brown produced 34 QB hits and seven total sacks, per NFL Next Gen Stats. With edge rusher Jaelan Phillips now joining Carolina’s front, those numbers should only go up. While Phillips tightens the pocket, Brown can get hands on opposing quarterbacks regularly, especially with his history of shedding blocks. — Mike Kaye

Signature stat: Brown has 21 batted passes since entering the NFL in 2020, third most over that span, after T.J. Watt (27) and Cameron Heyward (25). Last season, Brown’s six batted passes were tied for the most in the NFL.

2026 projections: 72 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT

QB | Lions

Age: 31

2025 rank: 66

As Goff enters his 11th season, he is looking to help the Lions get over the hump to return to the postseason — and potentially win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Throughout training camp and this offseason, coach Dan Campbell has noticed Goff’s “urgency” to win now more than ever. “It’s just human nature. You start realizing where things can slip and you don’t want to allow that to happen,” Goff said. — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Goff has recorded three straight seasons with at least 4,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns. That’s tied for the second-longest streak with Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes; Drew Brees leads with seven straight.

2026 projections: 4,216 passing yards, 29 TDs, 10 INTs; 27 carries, 49 rushing yards, 1 TD

C | Raiders

Age: 26

2025 rank: 73

If Ashton Jeanty and rookie Mike Washington Jr. indeed become a formidable running back duo, Linderbaum will be one of the reasons. His 71.2% run block win rate ranks seventh since he entered the league in 2022. A consistent run game is essential for new coach Klint Kubiak’s offense. That’s why the Raiders believed it was necessary to make Linderbaum the highest-paid center in league history. — Ryan McFadden

Signature stat: Over the past four seasons combined, Linderbaum has the second-highest pass block win rate among centers (96.2%), behind Creed Humphrey (97.9%).

WR | Saints

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

After a 2024 season cut short by concussions, Olave had the best campaign of his career, tallying 100 receptions for 1,163 yards. He now has a more stable quarterback situation after Tyler Shough spent the offseason preparing to be the full-time starter. First-round pick Jordyn Tyson could miss the next two months with a right hamstring injury, but Olave should benefit from having less attention on him once the rookie returns. — Katherine Terrell

Signature stat: Olave had four touchdown catches of 20 or more yards in 2025, tied for the second most in the NFL.

2026 projections: 91 receptions, 1,197 receiving yards, 7 TDs

G | Falcons

Age: 28

2025 rank: 53

One of the best guards in the NFL year in and year out, Lindstrom is a key to the Falcons’ rushing attack, led by running back Bijan Robinson. And Lindstrom is a plus pass blocker as well. He has been on the field for at least 96% of the Falcons’ offensive snaps since 2020. — Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Lindstrom and Bears guard Joe Thuney are the only two offensive players to be named a first- or second-team All-Pro in each of the past four seasons.

QB | 49ers

Age: 26

2025 rank: 96

Purdy missed eight games in 2025 with a toe injury, but once he recovered, he had one of the best stretches of his career (a 73.2 QBR that ranked fourth in the NFL from Week 11 on). With a revamped WR room that includes Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and promising rookie De’Zhaun Stribling, a healthy Purdy looks poised to build on that finishing flourish. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Purdy is the only Mr. Irrelevant (last pick of the draft) to make a Pro Bowl, as well as the only one to throw a pass in the NFL. Since making his first NFL start in Week 14 of 2022, his 70.1 QBR is the best in the league.

2026 projections: 4,181 passing yards, 27 TDs, 14 INTs; 65 carries, 277 rushing yards, 4 TDs

RB | Ravens

Age: 32

2025 rank: 29

Henry has shown no signs of slowing down. His 3,516 rushing yards in his first two seasons in Baltimore tops the NFL over that span. With each run, Henry continues his march up the league’s all-time rushing list. He needs 1,084 rushing yards to surpass Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Curtis Martin to climb to No. 6. — Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Henry has five seasons with at least 1,500 rushing yards, tied with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most in NFL history. Henry has eight seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns, one shy of tying Tomlinson.

2026 projections: 317 carries, 1,484 rushing yards, 13 TDs; 21 receptions, 210 receiving yards, 1 TD

CB | Eagles

Age: 23

2025 rank: 92

The Eagles are putting even more on DeJean’s plate this season, having him play safety in base and slot in sub packages to ensure he’s on the field at all times for Vic Fangio’s defense. DeJean was named a first-team All-Pro in 2025, finishing second on the team in total tackles (93). — Tim McManus

Signature stat: DeJean led the NFL in pass breakups (10) and passes defended (16) when lined up at slot cornerback last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

2026 projections: 82 tackles, 17 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 sack, 1 FF

DT | Steelers

Age: 37

2025 rank: 58

Age is just a number for Heyward. Since turning 35 before the 2024 season, he has 17 passes defensed, 11.5 sacks and 19 QB hits. And though Heyward has been a mainstay on Pittsburgh’s defensive line, the team has beefed up the trenches in recent drafts seemingly in preparation for life without him. But Heyward keeps returning and playing at a high level. This season, he’ll have the added wrinkle of adjusting to new coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. — Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Over the past five seasons, Heyward leads all defensive players with 23 batted passes.

2026 projections: 65 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Edge | Browns

Age: 25

2025 rank: 55

The Browns traded a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Myles Garrett, but Verse was a cornerstone, not a consolation prize, for Cleveland in the blockbuster deal. The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year is already one of the league’s best power rushers. He has been adding more moves to his repertoire this offseason, and he thinks returning to a three-point stance in the Browns’ 4-3 scheme will give him even more sack opportunities. — Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: Verse produced 99 QB pressures across his first two seasons, the third most behind Micah Parsons (119) and Garrett (109).

2026 projections: 56 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 PD

WR | Falcons

Age: 25

2025 rank: NR

London was the first young player the new Falcons regime locked up with a long-term extension, which tells you how highly the team regards his role in this new offense. The sure-handed stalwart missed five games last season due to injury, but he finished seventh in the NFL in yards per game (76.6). If the Falcons get consistent quarterback play, this could be a career year for London. — Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: London’s 3,961 career receiving yards are the second most by a Falcons player in their first four seasons with the team. Julio Jones leads with 4,330.

2026 projections: 102 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards, 7 TDs

Edge | Jaguars

Age: 29

2025 rank: 97

Hines-Allen — who ranks in the top seven in pressures, sacks and QB hits over the past three seasons — should have more support now that Travon Walker is healthy and second-year player B.J. Green II has emerged in camp as the No. 3 rusher. The Jaguars might use Walker more as an interior rusher, and that should create more one-on-one matchups for Hines-Allen, especially if the two are rushing next to each other. — Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Hines-Allen is the Jaguars’ all-time leader with 61.0 sacks, the 10th most across the league since he entered the NFL in 2019.

2026 projections: 53 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 PDs

RB | Bills

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

After leading the league with 1,621 rushing yards last season, Cook is primed for another big year with coach Joe Brady calling plays for him yet again. “He’s the best back in the league,” quarterback Josh Allen said in June. “… He’s a tremendous talent, tremendous player, tremendous teammate.” A component to watch in his game is whether Cook will increase his receiving production (33 catches, 291 yards and two touchdowns in 2025). — Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Cook is one of five players with 10 rushing touchdowns and 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons, joining Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor, Kyren Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.

2026 projections: 300 carries, 1,401 rushing yards, 11 TDs; 36 receptions, 302 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Edge | Steelers

Age: 31

2025 rank: 11

Watt’s production has dipped since he led the league with 19 sacks in 2023, but part of the reason he dropped off in 2025 is a freak situation where he suffered a partially collapsed a lung during dry needling treatment. He is fully healthy entering his 10th season and has vowed to be open to moving around in Patrick Graham’s system — something he admitted he was too stubborn to do under the previous regime. — Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Watt has three 15-sack seasons (2020, 2021, 2023) since joining the league in 2017. The only player with more such seasons since sacks became official in 1982 is his brother J.J. Watt, who had four.

2026 projections: 63 tackles, 8 sacks, 5 PDs, 3 FFs

C | Dolphins

Age: 28

2025 rank: NR

Brewer signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2024, a move that garnered more skepticism than fanfare. But he proved to be a valuable part of the team’s run game, using his speed to get into space and pave rushing lanes for running back De’Von Achane. When Miami’s new leaders took over this offseason, they made it clear that Brewer was a foundational player for them to build around, rewarding him with a three-year, $51 million extension in June. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Brewer’s 96% pass block win rate was the fifth highest among 32 qualifying centers in 2025. His 70.7% run block win rate ranked 14th.

RB | Eagles

Age: 29

2025 rank: 17

A decline was expected after Barkley’s historic 2024 campaign, and it indeed came as he dipped from 2,005 to 1,140 rushing yards. But his offensive line is healthier this summer, and he’s showing some bounce in practice. The signs are there that Barkley could be among the league’s top rushers again this season. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Barkley has recorded 24 scrimmage touchdowns over the past two seasons, the second most by an Eagles player in two consecutive years in franchise history. Ricky Watters scored 25 TDs from 1995 to 1996.

2026 projections: 300 carries, 1,285 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 43 receptions, 371 receiving yards, 2 TDs

QB | Bears

Age: 24

2025 rank: NR

Williams’ first season in Ben Johnson’s offense helped Chicago win its first playoff game in 15 years and generate the second-most explosive plays (127) in the NFL. Year 2 with Johnson is set up to be even better. “[Williams] has taken complete control of what we’re trying to do, and so we’re on the right track,” Johnson said. — Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Williams came close to becoming the Bears’ first 4,000-yard passer, finishing his sophomore campaign with a franchise-record 3,942 passing yards.

2026 projections: 3,821 passing yards, 25 TDs, 10 INTs; 71 carries, 382 rushing yards, 2 TDs

QB | Commanders

Age: 25

2025 rank: 24

Daniels has posted arguably his best training camp, coming off an injury-filled season. He has been relaxed and appears comfortable in the offense, and offensive coordinator David Blough said the QB is “as accurate as he’s ever been.” It helps that he has a healthy WR Terry McLaurin and that the team signed Stefon Diggs. The big question for Daniels will be how his line protects him, especially with left tackle Laremy Tunsil sidelined after triceps surgery. — John Keim

Signature stat: Last season, Daniels became the first player in NFL history to record 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in his first 20 career games.

2026 projections: 3,851 passing yards, 22 TDs, 10 INTs; 131 carries, 670 rushing yards, 5 TDs

RB | Dolphins

Age: 24

2025 rank: NR

Achane finally cracked the 1,000-yard mark in 2025, and only Derrick Henry had more runs of 20 or more yards than his 13 last season. Also, Bijan Robinson was the only running back with more offensive plays of 10 or more yards. Trade rumors swirled about Achane as the Dolphins offloaded veterans this offseason, but the team held firm that he was the focal point of its offense and not available. Achane signed a four-year, $64 million extension in May that made him the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL, and he’s in line for another massive workload. — Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Achane’s career-high 1,350 rushing yards were the third most in a single season in Dolphins history, trailing only Ricky Williams (1,853 in 2002, 1,372 in 2003).

2026 projections: 258 carries, 1,308 rushing yards, 5 TDs; 65 receptions, 511 receiving yards, 3 TDs

DT | Bengals

Age: 28

2025 rank: 31

If Lawrence finishes with 0.5 sacks for a second straight season, that will be a massive surprise given how he has looked after being traded to the Bengals. Whether it’s against the first-team offense in training camp or in joint practice against the Bears, Lawrence has been a certified game wrecker. There are questions about whether he can still return to form as one of the game’s best defensive tackles. So far, he seems to be answering them. — Ben Baby

Signature stat: Lawrence has had 152 QB pressures when lined up as a defensive tackle over the past five seasons. That’s the second most in the NFL over that span behind Chris Jones (169).

2026 projections: 37 tackles, 4 sacks

DT | Eagles

Age: 25

2025 rank: 18

Fresh off inking a four-year, $152 million extension, Carter arrived at camp about 10 pounds lighter and healthy from last season’s shoulder injuries. He has the ability to be one of the most disruptive linemen in the NFL, as he showed in 2024 with team highs in QB hits (16), pressures (45) and tackles for loss (12). — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Despite playing in only 11 games last season, Carter had four pass rushes that led to forced interceptions, which was tied for the league lead with the Bears’ Grady Jarrett and Texans’ Danielle Hunter.

2026 projections: 52 tackles, 5 sacks

DT | Cowboys

Age: 28

2025 rank: 52

The Cowboys showed what they think of Williams’ future by signing him to a three-year, $105.9 million extension during training camp. He believes his first full season with the Cowboys will be better than the seven-game run he had last season following the trade from the Jets. Williams is stout against the run, and the Cowboys think he has the pass-rush skills to touch double digits in sacks. “He’s the best player on the field whenever he’s out there,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said. — Todd Archer

Signature stat: Williams has amassed 115 QB pressures when lined up as a defensive tackle since 2022. That’s the fourth most in the NFL from that position behind Zach Allen (117), Dexter Lawrence II (123) and Chris Jones (135).

2026 projections: 59 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 FFs

Edge | Broncos

Age: 26

2025 rank: NR

Bonitto, with one of the best first steps in the league and the third-highest pressure rate last season (14.6%), said he’s poised for an even stronger season because he can fight back better during snaps. He played almost all of 2025 with a cast on his right hand/wrist after a Week 2 injury. Bonitto had surgery in the offseason and has shown more impactful handwork in rush drills throughout training camp without the cast. — Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Bonitto has produced a 13.9% pressure rate over the past three seasons combined. Only Micah Parsons (16.2%) has a higher mark during that span.

2026 projections: 44 tackles, 10 sacks, 3 FFs, 3 PDs

Edge | 49ers

Age: 28

2025 rank: 34

The 2022 DPOY is returning from a season-ending ACL injury for the second time in his NFL career; but before he tore the ligament in his right knee during Week 3, he already had two sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery. The addition of defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa should create more opportunities for Bosa to win one-on-ones and clean up when the interior pass rush drops quarterbacks in his lap. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Bosa is one of three players with at least 50 sacks and 140 QB hits over the past five seasons combined, joining Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons.

2026 projections: 64 tackles, 11 sacks, 3 FFs, 1 PD

G | Colts

Age: 30

2025 rank: 61

There has not been any obvious decline in Nelson’s game, making his 30th birthday rather irrelevant in the short term. At left guard, he helps anchor a Colts offensive line that has stayed solid since he was drafted in 2018. With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield and Daniel Jones under center, Nelson is central to the Colts’ fortunes in 2026. Look for him to build off his career-best 95.5% pass block win rate last season. — Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Nelson’s six All-Pro selections since 2018 are the most by any offensive lineman across that span.

G | Broncos

Age: 27

2025 rank: 56

Defenders will tell you Meinerz’s power and ability to climb to block on run plays are his best traits. But of the nine players who took at least 1,000 snaps at right guard last season, Meinerz also had the fourth-best pass block win rate (94%). The Broncos do lean right in the run game because of his presence, and coach Sean Payton’s focus on the run scheme during training camp is a preview of another busy campaign for Meinerz. — Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Meinerz is one of four offensive linemen to be named a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons, alongside Creed Humphrey, Penei Sewell and Joe Thuney.

QB | Packers

Age: 27

2025 rank: 87

Packers coach Matt LaFleur raised some eyebrows when he said this summer that Love is “the best I’ve been around in terms of protections and adjustments, and rarely does he get out-schemed.” When reminded that he coached Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur didn’t back down. Last season was Love’s cleanest in terms of mistakes; he threw a career-low six interceptions in 15 games, and it’s likely due in part to his ability to make those pre-snap adjustments. — Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: Since becoming the full-time starter in 2023, Love’s 78 QBR in December and January regular-season starts is the best in the NFL. He has 22 touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

2026 projections: 3,991 passing yards, 25 TDs, 11 INTs; 50 carries, 213 rushing yards, 1 TD

S | Chargers

Age: 30

2025 rank: 89

James earned his fourth All-Pro honor last season, and the Chargers rewarded him by making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history for the second time. James isn’t showing any signs of decline; he tied his career high with three interceptions in 2025, and he will have a similarly big nickel role in new defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s scheme. — Kris Rhim

Signature stat: James is one of three players with at least 10 interceptions and 15 sacks since he entered the league in 2018. The others are Roquan Smith and Shaquille Leonard.

2026 projections: 106 tackles, 8 PDs, 2 INTs, 2 sacks, 1 FF

DT | Chiefs

Age: 32

2025 rank: 10

In his 11th season, Jones is expected to become the player with the second-most sacks in Chiefs franchise history, surpassing Tamba Hali (89.5). Jones still possesses the quickness and strength to be one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers. With a better supporting cast this season, he might feast more often in one-on-one matchups to record double-digit sacks for the first time since 2023. — Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Since sacks became official in 1982, Jones is the only primary defensive tackle to record multiple 15-sack seasons (15.5 in 2018 and 15.5 in 2022).

2026 projections: 38 tackles, 8 sacks

G | Bears

Age: 33

2025 rank: 64

The NFL’s reigning Protector of the Year is the glue along Chicago’s offensive line. Even into his 30s, Thuney is the model of consistency and stability, having logged more than 11,000 snaps in his career and having played 186 out of a possible 188 games. Whether moving to left tackle against the Rams in the postseason or playing scout-team nickelback during a training camp walk-through, Thuney consistently shows up where he’s needed. — Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Thuney had the highest pass block win rate (97.6%) among all qualifying guards last season.

OT | Eagles

Age: 29

2025 rank: 23

Mailata owns the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive tackles since 2022, bested only by the 49ers’ Trent Williams and the Lions’ Penei Sewell. The former rugby player has developed into a top-end lineman after being a seventh-round flier for the Eagles in the 2018 draft. In 2026, Mailata could be in line for another All-Pro bid after making the second team in 2024. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Despite a career-low 72.4% run block win rate in 2025, Mailata still ranks fifth among offensive tackles in run block win rate (83.3%) since 2020.

TE | 49ers

Age: 32

2025 rank: 27

Despite tearing his Achilles in January, Kittle is aiming to be back in Week 1. Even if that return has to wait a bit, Kittle still seems to have plenty in the tank at his age. Last season, he finished second among tight ends in receiving yards per game (57.1) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (seven). With more proven playmakers surrounding him in 2026, including WR Mike Evans, Kittle should get enough favorable matchups to post another All-Pro season. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Kittle’s 38 receiving touchdowns over the past five seasons lead all tight ends in that span. He had a career-high 11 receiving TDs in 2022.

2026 projections: 74 receptions, 810 receiving yards, 6 TDs

WR | Cowboys

Age: 25

2025 rank: NR

After putting up career highs in catches (93) and touchdowns (nine) last season, expectations are as high as ever for Pickens, and he has been the dominant performer of training camp. Pickens is playing on a $27.3 million franchise tag, so he is still trying to show the Cowboys — and potentially other teams — that he is worth a hefty payday. Also, whatever issues he had in Pittsburgh have not been a problem in Dallas. “When it’s a different vibe and environment, then that’s mostly what you’re seeing out of me now.” — Todd Archer

Signature stat: Pickens’ 1,429 receiving yards in 2025 were the most by any player in their first season with the Cowboys. His campaign included five games with 100-plus receiving yards.

2026 projections: 80 receptions, 1,112 receiving yards, 8 TDs

WR | Patriots

Age: 29

2025 rank: 26

Brown caught six passes in an Aug. 19 practice against the Eagles, his former team, which reflected how he has been energized by a fresh start with the team that he rooted for growing up. At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, Brown has shown up this summer as one of QB Drake Maye’s go-to targets in the red zone, where his physical presence has helped him win several contested-catch situations. — Mike Reiss

Signature stat: Brown is one of five players to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons, joining Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.

2026 projections: 86 receptions, 1,216 receiving yards, 7 TDs

WR | Texans

Age: 27

2025 rank: 45

As a 6-foot-4 wideout who is shifty with a massive catch radius, Collins is talented enough to be in top-five receiver talks. And with the recent news of No. 2 wideout Jayden Higgins missing the entire season with a torn ACL, Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley might end up relying on Collins more than ever. — DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Since the Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023, Collins’ 2.91 yards per route run are second in the NFL behind the Rams’ Puka Nacua (3.32).

2026 projections: 87 receptions, 1,203 receiving yards, 7 TDs; 2 carries, 12 rushing yards

CB | Colts

Age: 25

2025 rank: 32

A calf strain hampered Gardner following the midseason blockbuster trade that brought him to Indianapolis, preventing the team from fully integrating him into its plans. But he should be more impactful in 2026 with a full training camp under his belt and a defense built, in part, around his skill set. Only the Titans’ Alontae Taylor has more pass breakups than Gardner’s 39 since 2022, his rookie season. — Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Last season, Gardner induced tight coverage on 29% of his snaps, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That was the second-highest rate in the NFL (minimum of 200 coverage snaps).

2026 projections: 66 tackles, 16 PDs, 2 INTs

DT | Seahawks

Age: 32

2025 rank: 59

When ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler polled NFL executives, scouts and coaches this offseason, they ranked Williams the league’s best defensive tackle. Players typically stop ascending in their 30s, but Williams has been rejuvenated since his trade from the Giants in 2023, recording 18.0 sacks over two full seasons with Seattle while dominating against the run. In a sign that the Seahawks don’t think he’s declining, the team gave him a three-year, $90 million extension this offseason. — Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Over the past two seasons, Williams has seen 553 double-teams, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That’s the second most in the NFL after the Rams’ Kobie Turner (571).

2026 projections: 56 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 PDs

CB | Rams

Age: 25

2025 rank: 39

Rams WR Davante Adams praised McDuffie, saying he’s not sure he’ll get tighter coverage this season than what he sees from the former Chief during practice. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, McDuffie has allowed 6.0 yards per target in coverage in the past two seasons, third best among defensive backs who have been targeted at least 150 times. “He’s always got the right technique,” Adams said. “He’s got a great way of reading you out.” — Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Among defensive backs, only Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (nine) has forced more fumbles than McDuffie (eight) since the latter entered the league in 2022.

2026 projections: 91 tackles, 11 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF

OT | Eagles

Age: 36

2025 rank: 12

Johnson is widely considered one of the best offensive linemen of his era, and he plans on cementing his Hall of Fame credentials with a strong final season in the NFL. The five-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion is coming off a Lisfranc injury that cost him the final eight games of last season, including the playoffs. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Johnson is one of three offensive tackles with at least 4,000 offensive snaps and fewer than 20 opponent sacks attributed over the past five seasons, alongside Trent Williams and Tristan Wirfs.

Edge | Texans

Age: 31

2025 rank: 57

Hunter is the best pure pass rusher in Houston, and he and Will Anderson Jr. elevate each other’s games. So, if Anderson is performing well, Hunter’s life only gets easier. There’s no reason to expect him to slow down after signing a one-year extension with Houston in March. — DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: There have been 73 players to produce at least 100 QB pressures over the past five seasons. Among those, Hunter has forced opposing QBs to overthrow or underthrow his receiver at the second-highest rate (33% of the time) on plays when he gets the first pressure. The only player with a higher mark is Cameron Heyward (35%).

2026 projections: 55 tackles, 10 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 PD

QB | Cowboys

Age: 33

2025 rank: 78

It is reasonable to expect 30 touchdown passes and 4,000 yards from Prescott, especially in his second season with Brian Schottenheimer as playcaller. The Cowboys have loved Prescott’s intangibles since he arrived in 2016, but his development as a passer has improved with his ability to manipulate the defense. At his age, health is a concern given major injuries to his ankle, hamstring and right thumb, but the Cowboys believe Prescott’s prime can extend for more than a few seasons. — Todd Archer

Signature stat: Prescott finished top-five in the NFL in QBR (fifth), passing yards (third) and touchdown passes (fourth) in 2025. He had 14 touchdowns without an interception operating out of play-action — only Matthew Stafford (21) had more touchdowns on such plays.

2026 projections: 4,112 passing yards, 30 TDs, 12 INTs; 51 carries, 186 rushing yards, 2 TDs

OT | Broncos

Age: 34

2025 rank: 98

There are times when even Bolles says he has surprised himself with his journey. The league’s most penalized tackle over his first two seasons, he now enters his 10th season after earning a first-team All-Pro nod for the first time in his career. Quarterback Bo Nix trusts him in pass protection for good reason, as Bolles didn’t surrender a one-on-one sack last season. The Broncos adjust their protection schemes with the confidence Bolles can work solo against the best. — Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: In 2025, Bolles finished with the highest pass block win rate (94%) of his career. His mark ranked ninth highest among all qualifying offensive tackles.

RB | Colts

Age: 27

2025 rank: 69

The best news for Taylor in 2026 might be the return of QB Daniel Jones. The Colts were among the best passing teams prior to Jones’ season-ending Achilles injury in December, and he’s now seemingly back to his pre-injury form. The return brings back the element of the deep ball to Alec Pierce, which proved lethal to opponents. That could lead to lighter tackle boxes for Taylor, who is dominant when he gets to the second level. In games played with Jones, Taylor led the NFL with 3.0 yards after contact. — Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Taylor has averaged 90.5 rushing yards per game in his career. With a minimum of 50 games played, that’s the fifth most in NFL history behind Hall of Famers Jim Brown (104.3), Barry Sanders (99.8), Terrell Davis (97.5) and Eric Dickerson (90.8).

2026 projections: 325 carries, 1,500 rushing yards, 12 TDs; 51 receptions, 390 receiving yards, 1 TD

CB | Patriots

Age: 24

2025 rank: 63

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Gonzalez was arguably the best player in training camp through 14 practices before being sidelined with what appeared to be an ankle injury for almost a week. He mirrored No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown with fluid movement skills, locked down half the field and often made life difficult on quarterback Drake Maye. Gonzalez was also the Patriots’ best player in Super Bowl LX when he had three passes defended. — Mike Reiss

Signature stat: Gonzalez held opposing QBs to a 51% completion rate in coverage in 2025, per NFL Next Gen Stats. That was the seventh-best mark by any player with at least 50 targets.

2026 projections: 86 tackles, 17 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF

CB | Eagles

Age: 25

2025 rank: 81

Mitchell led all cornerbacks in opponent catch rate in 2025 (42.4%). The only thing missing is regular-season interceptions, as he doesn’t have any over his two-year career. But the fact that he has four postseason picks suggests it’s only a matter of time before forcing turnovers becomes a bigger part of his game. — Tim McManus

Signature stat: Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both earned first-team All-Pro honors last season, which marked the first time the Eagles had two defensive backs on the team since 2004 (CB Lito Sheppard and S Brian Dawkins).

2026 projections: 54 tackles, 19 PDs, 3 INTs, 1 FF

WR | Cowboys

Age: 27

2025 rank: 19

Lamb can set a Cowboys record with a sixth straight 1,000-yard season. He and another No. 88, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, are tied with five. With Lamb alongside George Pickens, the Cowboys have one of the best receiver duos in the league. But his biggest concern is health. Lamb missed three games with a high ankle sprain a year ago, and he dealt with a shoulder injury most of the 2024 season. As Pickens gains more attention, Lamb is still a No. 1 receiver who can be a matchup nightmare all over the formation. — Todd Archer

Signature stat: Lamb’s 571 receptions are already the third most in Cowboys history after Irvin (750) and tight end Jason Witten (1,251).

2026 projections: 103 receptions, 1,376 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 2 carries, 13 rushing yards

QB | Chargers

Age: 28

2025 rank: 35

After a year in which Herbert set career highs in interceptions and quarterback hits, he gets a new offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, whose stated goal is to make life easier for his quarterback. With McDaniel, one of the league’s most respected offensive minds, it would be no surprise if Herbert has a career-year. — Kris Rhim

Signature stat: Herbert has amassed 24,820 passing yards since entering the NFL in 2020, the second most by any QB in his first six seasons in NFL history (Peyton Manning leads at 24,885).

2026 projections: 3,850 passing yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs; 78 carries, 406 rushing yards, 2 TDs

C | Chiefs

Age: 27

2025 rank: 25

The best center in the NFL will have an opportunity to prove his value once again in front of Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs’ biggest offseason acquisition. Humphrey has never missed a game in his career, including the postseason. With Walker and Humphrey, the Chiefs are hoping to become a more potent unit when running screen passes. — Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Humphrey’s 97.9% pass block win rate is the best among centers since he entered the league in 2021.

QB | Patriots

Age: 24

2025 rank: NR

Maye is focusing on increased vocal leadership and command of the Josh McDaniels system that he returns to for a second season, which teammates such as tight end Hunter Henry have cited as underrated factors that ideally spark better results. That’s saying something, considering Maye is coming off a year in which he set a franchise record for completion percentage (72%) and finished second in NFL MVP voting. — Mike Reiss

Signature stat: In his second NFL season, Maye led the NFL in QBR (77) and yards per attempt (8.9). He has also been dynamic with his legs. Since making his first NFL start in Week 6 of 2024, Maye leads all QBs in yards (824) and first downs (46) on scrambles.

2026 projections: 4,096 passing yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs; 101 carries, 532 rushing yards, 4 TDs

RB | 49ers

Age: 30

2025 rank: 48

Coming off a career-high 413 touches, McCaffrey will have to defy the odds to put together another big season in 2026. But he has made a career of doing just that, and this season, he should have enough help to at least draw some attention away from him. An improved downfield passing game should help open things up if the Niners commit to keeping McCaffrey fresh while still featuring him on offense. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: McCaffrey has averaged 115.9 scrimmage yards per game in his career, third most in NFL history (minimum of 100 games) behind Hall of Famers Jim Brown (125.5) and Barry Sanders (118.9).

2026 projections: 274 carries, 1,131 rushing yards, 9 TDs; 79 receptions, 682 receiving yards, 5 TDs

OT | 49ers

Age: 38

2025 rank: 43

Williams remains one of the league’s best tackles and hasn’t showed many signs of slowing down at his age. In 2025, he earned All-Pro honors for the fifth time in his career. With his contract situation settled and an eye toward finishing his career after two more seasons, Williams has no shortage of motivation to put together another big season as he chases the one accolade that has eluded him: a Super Bowl title. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Since joining the 49ers in 2020, Williams has the fifth-best pass block win rate among all offensive tackles (94%).

OT | Buccaneers

Age: 27

2025 rank: 22

Wirfs missed multiple weeks of training camp with a hamstring injury, but he didn’t have a normal offseason in 2025 either due to arthroscopic knee surgery and still had a strong performance. Under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, the team is returning to a blocking scheme that saw them put up 30 points per game two seasons ago. And many times in 2025, they had only two or three healthy starting offensive linemen, which caused the whole unit’s performance to suffer. — Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Wirfs leads all tackles with a 95.7% pass block win rate over the past two seasons. That ranks eighth highest in the NFL by any qualifying lineman over that span.

TE | Cardinals

Age: 26

2025 rank: 44

Even on a team with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, it’s not entirely inconceivable that McBride is the Cardinals’ top receiving option. He spent the offseason refining his ability to read the defense and understand his spacing, which will only make the player with the most routes run in 2025 even more dangerous in space. Throughout training camp, McBride has put his receiving ability on display, a skill that will be amplified in new coach Mike LaFleur’s West Coast scheme. — Josh Weinfuss

Signature stat: McBride’s past two campaigns (126 receptions in 2025 and 111 receptions in 2024) rank first and fifth, respectively, among tight ends all time. He’s the only tight end in NFL history with 100-plus receptions in back-to-back seasons.

2026 projections: 149 receptions, 1,023 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Edge | Raiders

Age: 29

2025 rank: 21

Yes, Crosby should continue to be an elite pass rusher despite returning from meniscus surgery. But he can also be just as good at stopping the run. In 2025, he led all edge rushers in run stops (45) and run stuffs (24). He also has the most tackles for loss in franchise history with 133. — Ryan McFadden

Signature stat: Crosby’s 360 pressures are the most by any player since he entered the NFL in 2019. He also has 69.5 career sacks, which is the third most by any Raider — after Greg Townsend (107.5) and Howie Long (84.0) — since sacks became official in 1982.

2026 projections: 81 tackles, 11 sacks, 2 FFs, 2 PDs

TE | Raiders

Age: 23

2025 rank: 20

Bowers was limited to 12 games (eight starts) due to a knee injury in 2025. But he is fully healthy and has shown throughout camp that he is poised for a big season, perhaps surpassing the historical numbers he produced as a rookie. It’s also worth noting that likely starting quarterback Kirk Cousins loves using his tight ends. Minnesota’s T.J. Hockenson recorded a career high in receiving yards (960) on 127 targets with Cousins as his QB. — Ryan McFadden

Signature stat: Bowers has 176 receptions since entering the NFL in 2024, 30 more than any other tight end in their first two seasons in NFL history.

2026 projections: 136 receptions, 999 receiving yards, 7 TDs; 4 carries, 15 rushing yards

CB | Seahawks

Age: 25

2025 rank: 100

You have to look beyond ball production to understand why the Seahawks just made Witherspoon the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. He doesn’t pick off many passes — just two in three seasons — but he makes plays in every other way thanks to his instincts and an aggressive style that belies his 185-pound frame. If not for Kenneth Walker III, Witherspoon could have easily been the Super Bowl LX MVP after a sack and another QB hit that led to a pick-six. — Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Over the past three seasons, Witherspoon is one of two players with at least 1,000 snaps at slot cornerback, 1,000 snaps at outside cornerback and 300 snaps as an off-ball linebacker. The other is Tennessee’s Alontae Taylor.

2026 projections: 96 tackles, 13 PDs, 1 INT, 1 sack

WR | Lions

Age: 26

2025 rank: 42

This offseason, St. Brown told ESPN that he has been as “motivated as ever” to bounce back from a down season, where Detroit missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. And unlike last summer, when he was rehabbing from knee surgery, St. Brown has stayed healthy throughout the offseason. “I feel like I’m motivated every year, but this year, I feel like it was a little different,” St. Brown said. He finished top-five in receptions (117) and receiving yards (1,401) in 2025. — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: St. Brown has recorded 10 or more receiving touchdowns in three straight seasons, the longest streak in Lions history. His 547 receptions are the most by any player in their first five seasons in NFL history.

2026 projections: 118 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 2 carries, 13 rushing yards

CB | Texans

Age: 25

2025 rank: 28

After earning back-to-back All-Pro selections, Stingley knows what is possible from an individual standpoint: a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So, don’t expect him to relax now that he has had some high-level success. Luckily for him, he plays on DeMeco Ryans’ defense that won’t settle for less than perfection. — DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Stingley is the only player in the NFL with at least four interceptions in each of the past three seasons. He is one of four players in Texans history with multiple first-team All-Pro selections, alongside J.J. Watt (five), DeAndre Hopkins (three) and Andre Johnson (two).

2026 projections: 48 tackles, 15 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF

LB | 49ers

Age: 29

2025 rank: 13

Before suffering a season-ending foot and ankle injury last October, Warner was on pace for one of his best NFL seasons with 51 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in five-plus games. He has been back to full strength all offseason and should get a full training camp to knock off any rust, which positions him to continue his reign as the league’s top off-ball linebacker. — Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Since the start of 2020, Warner’s four first-team All-Pro selections are the second most in the NFL after Myles Garrett (five). Warner is also one of three players with at least 10 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions since entering the NFL in 2018.

2026 projections: 149 tackles, 9 PDs, 4 FFs, 2 INTs, 1 sack

DT | Titans

Age: 29

2025 rank: 65

After a career-high 11 sacks last season, Simmons checked into camp saying he’s in the best shape of his life. He is also primed to eclipse his sack total in new Titans coach Robert Saleh’s defense, which emphasizes being an upfield penetrator. “Jeffery is arguably the best interior rusher in football,” Saleh said. “Our job is to find ways to get him one-on-ones. The more of those we find, the more he can dominate.” — Turron Davenport

Signature stat: Simmons’ 43 QB pressures was second among primary DTs in 2025, sitting behind the Chiefs’ Chris Jones (45). And no player had more pass-rush wins against double-teams in 2025 than Simmons (24).

2026 projections: 80 tackles, 9 sacks, 3 FFs, 2 PDs

RB | Lions

Age: 24

2025 rank: 33

It’s the Gibbs show in Detroit, as he is gearing up for a heavier workload after David Montgomery was traded to Houston in March. Through his first three seasons, Gibbs already has the most touchdowns scored by any player in league history (49) in that span. And now that his three-year, $67.5 million extension is done, he is focused on becoming the best version of himself under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. “I like him. He’s cool,” Gibbs told ESPN. “That’s my dawg.” — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Gibbs is the only player in Lions history to record 1,800 scrimmage yards and 18 TDs in a single season. And he has done it in each of the past two seasons.

2026 projections: 283 carries, 1,373 rushing yards, 14 TDs; 68 receptions, 546 receiving yards, 3 TDs

S | Ravens

Age: 25

2025 rank: 15

With his ability to impact the game all over the field, Hamilton could become the first Ravens player in 15 seasons to win DPOY. Last season, he played at least 30 snaps each at five positions: outside linebacker, slot corner, safety, inside linebacker and outside corner. Over Hamilton’s career, the Ravens have held QBs to a 49 QBR when he’s on the field and a 90 QBR without him. — Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Hamilton is one of five players with 80-plus tackles and 10-plus pressures in each of the past three seasons. He’s the only safety to reach that mark.

2026 projections: 108 tackles, 9 PDs, 3 INTs, 2 sacks, 2 FFs

Edge | Lions

Age: 26

2025 rank: 16

Hutchinson is widely respected as one of the top edge rushers in league, and he has benefited from sharpening his craft through daily battles against All-Pro teammate Penei Sewell. Hutchinson ranked second in pressures (63) last season and finished third in quarterback hits (35). In 2026, he has his sights set on winning DPOY. “The mentality is always that for sure,” he said in May. — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Hutchinson has had 201 QB pressures since entering the league in 2022. That’s the fourth most in the NFL over that span, sitting behind Micah Parsons (264), Maxx Crosby (224) and Myles Garrett (209).

2026 projections: 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 3 FFs, 1 PD

Edge | Texans

Age: 25

2025 rank: 50

Anderson has an effort similar to that of players on their rookie deals trying to prove themselves in the NFL. Throughout the course of training camp, he has been extra disruptive. “He’s getting to that point where he realizes if he wants to shut practice down, he can shut it down,” defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said. So, expect a better Anderson after his massive contract extension. — DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Anderson has the third-highest pass rush win rate in the NFL since entering the league in 2023 (23%). That trails only Micah Parsons (29%) and Myles Garrett (24%) over that span.

2026 projections: 57 tackles, 11 sacks, 4 FFs, 1 PD

RB | Falcons

Age: 24

2025 rank: 37

Fresh off signing a market-setting three-year, $75 million extension, Robinson is expected to be the focal point of the Falcons’ offense. New coach Kevin Stefanski said he wants Atlanta to run the ball and stop the run. Few are better at the former than Robinson. Not only is he an explosive play waiting to happen as a runner, but he can also impact a game through the air. Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards (2,298) in 2025. — Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Robinson’s 5,648 scrimmage yards over his career is the fourth most by a player in his first three NFL seasons. The only players with more are LaDainian Tomlinson (6,145), Eric Dickerson (5,816) and Jamal Lewis (5,700).

2026 projections: 287 carries, 1,372 rushing yards, 8 TDs; 76 receptions, 708 receiving yards, 3 TDs

Edge | Packers

Age: 27

2025 rank: 9

Former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said he would bet Parsons “comes back even better and probably breaks the sack record next year.” When reminded that Parsons will likely miss at least the first month of the season because of the torn ACL, Hafley said “give Micah adversity and watch what happens.” While the chances of Parsons getting to Myles Garrett’s record of 23 sacks seem remote, if not impossible, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Parsons reached double digits. — Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: Parsons’ 65.0 career sacks is the fifth most by any player through their first five seasons since sacks became official in 1982. And he’s the only player in that span to record at least 12.0 sacks in each of his first five seasons.

2026 projections: 39 tackles, 9 sacks, 2 FFs, 1 PD

OT | Lions

Age: 25

2025 rank: 14

Sewell was voted the NFL’s top offensive tackle in Fowler’s survey of league executives, coaches and scouts this offseason. But he will be switching from right to left tackle after the Lions decided to revamp their offensive line following a 9-8 season. Sewell hasn’t played left tackle on a full-time basis since his college days at Oregon in 2018 and 2019, but he’s up for the challenge presented to him by coach Dan Campbell. — Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Sewell is one of three players to garner first-team All-Pro honors in each of the past three seasons. The other two are edge rusher Myles Garrett and guard Joe Thuney.

WR | Seahawks

Age: 24

2025 rank: NR

You can’t accomplish much more than Smith-Njigba did in 2025, as he put together one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history. His 1,793 yards led the league and was eighth most all time. He earned first-team All-Pro honors, was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year and won Super Bowl LX. He’s all skill and no drama, which is why Seattle didn’t think twice about giving him a record-setting extension in March. The way he has dominated in training camp suggests that his encore to 2025 will be special as well. — Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Smith-Njigba accounted for 44% of Seattle’s receiving yards last season, the highest percentage of his team’s receiving yards by any player since Chicago’s Brandon Marshall in 2012 (46%).

2026 projections: 166 receptions, 1,569 receiving yards, 9 TDs; 5 carries, 25 rushing yards

WR | Vikings

Age: 27

2025 rank: 7

Jefferson is facing rosier prospects in 2026, one year after the Vikings had to force-feed 11 targets to him in their final game just to get him over 1,000 receiving yards. That was the primary impact of playing 12 games with either J.J. McCarthy or Max Brosmer at quarterback. Kyler Murray will open this season as the starter, and if his growing connection with Jefferson during training camp is any indication, the Vikings won’t have to manipulate playcalling to get him over 1,000 receiving yards this season. — Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Jefferson’s 8,480 receiving yards is the most by any player in their first six NFL seasons, sitting just ahead of Hall of Famer Randy Moss (8,375).

2026 projections: 111 receptions, 1,376 receiving yards, 7 TDs; 2 carries, 11 rushing yards

QB | Rams

Age: 38

2025 rank: 71

The reigning MVP is coming off the best season of his 17-year career, as he led the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns and touchdown-interception ratio. The Rams’ offense had little turnover, giving him another season with receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. Stafford enters the season sixth in NFL history in passing yards (64,516) and seventh in passing touchdowns (423). — Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: In 2025, Stafford led the NFL with 27 touchdowns against the blitz, the most by any QB in a single season since ESPN began tracking that in 2006.

2026 projections: 4,282 passing yards, 35 TDs, 10 INTs; 27 carries, 39 rushing yards, 1 TD

QB | Bengals

Age: 29

2025 rank: 5

Expect a more intense Burrow ahead of what he views as a make-or-break season for the Bengals. When he is at his best, he has been an MVP finalist. But he’s coming off another season in which he missed time with injury (nine games with turf toe). Burrow did show glimpses of his elite ability after returning in Week 13, registering a plus-80 QBR in two games. — Ben Baby

Signature stat: Burrow’s 68.5% career completion percentage is the highest in NFL history with a minimum of 1,500 attempts.

2026 projections: 4,132 passing yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs; 52 carries, 189 rushing yards, 2 TDs

CB | Broncos

Age: 26

2025 rank: 6

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has described Surtain as a “football savant with elite technique and the work ethic of a player who believes he’s trying to make the 53rd spot — never coached or seen anything like him.” Surtain, like the Broncos’ defense as a whole, is on the hunt for more turnovers (tied for 26th last season with 14). And while he didn’t agree with all of the 10 penalties he received in 2025, Surtain has taken a close look to see what he needs to clean up. — Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: The 2024 DPOY leads the NFL with 48 pass breakups since entering league as the No. 9 pick in 2021.

2026 projections: 62 tackles, 14 PDs, 2 INTs

WR | Rams

Age: 25

2025 rank: 36

Last season, Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions. The 2025 first-team All-Pro did that despite missing one game and leaving another early due to injury. Nacua has the ability to take over games for the Rams. In 2025, he had at least 150 receiving yards in three straight games, tying the longest such streak in NFL history. — Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Nacua led the NFL in receiving yards per game (107.2), and he has 4,191 total receiving yards in three NFL seasons. The only player with more in his first three NFL seasons is Justin Jefferson (4,825).

2026 projections: 123 receptions, 1,590 receiving yards, 10 TDs; 16 carries, 105 rushing yards, 1 TD

QB | Chiefs

Age: 30

2025 rank: 1

Once again, Mahomes has plenty of motivation for an impressive season since he’s returning from the most significant injury (torn ACL) of his career. The Chiefs’ addition of running back Kenneth Walker III should lessen the burden on Mahomes to carry the entire offense. And he has already suggested that his injury might force him to be a better passer from within the pocket, a progression that could propel the Chiefs into a top offense again. — Nate Taylor

Signature stat: Including the playoffs, Mahomes has a 15-17 record when trailing by 10-plus points in a game. His 46.9% win percentage in that situation is the highest by any starting QB since 1950 (minimum of 15 games).

2026 projections: 4,001 passing yards, 26 TDs, 12 INTs; 53 carries, 327 rushing yards, 3 TDs

WR | Bengals

Age: 26

2025 rank: 8

Chase followed up a receiving triple crown year with his second straight All-Pro selection. His versatility has grown in each successive NFL season. In 2025, his usage as a slot receiver increased while the Bengals also tried to find ways to get him the ball in the backfield. He led all receivers in targets (185) and was second among his position in total touches (128). If his form continues, he’ll not only go down as the best Bengals receiver ever but also make a strong case as an All-Decade player. — Ben Baby

Signature stat: Chase has had 80-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in all five seasons of his NFL career. He’s the only player in NFL history to reach both of those marks in each of his first five seasons.

2026 projections: 120 receptions, 1,509 receiving yards, 11 TDs; 4 carries, 21 rushing yards

QB | Ravens

Age: 29

2025 rank: 4

Jackson has an impressive track record when it comes to clicking in his first season of a new offensive system. He has won MVP the past two times the Ravens made a switch at offensive coordinator. With first-year playcaller Declan Doyle, Jackson is looking to bounce back from his first losing season (6-7). And he isn’t showing any signs of his age. “I feel like he got faster,” safety Kyle Hamilton said. — Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Jackson is one of seven quarterbacks in NFL history with three-plus seasons of at least 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. He currently has a 70% win percentage in the regular season, which is the third-best by any QB since 2019 (minimum of 40 starts) behind Patrick Mahomes (.752) and Josh Allen (.716).

2026 projections: 3,887 passing yards, 26 TDs, 10 INTs; 122 carries, 671 rushing yards, 4 TDs

QB | Bills

Age: 30

2025 rank: 2

Allen is back for his ninth NFL season, armed with a new head coach (Joe Brady) who has worked closely with him since 2022 and a new No. 1 wide receiver (DJ Moore). In each of the past three seasons, Allen has scored at least 25 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns. In NFL history, all other players combined have only two such seasons. “I know Josh Allen is the best football player in the world,” Brady said. — Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Allen has finished top-five in MVP voting in each of the past four seasons, which is tied with Peyton Manning (2003 to 2006) for the second-longest streak over the past 40 years. Tom Brady leads in that category with five straight from 2013 to 2017.

2026 projections: 3,946 passing yards, 26 TDs, 12 INTs; 116 carries, 580 rushing yards, 12 TDs

Edge | Rams

Age: 30

2025 rank: 3

Garrett, the reigning DPOY, set an NFL record with 23 sacks last season. Now, he’s entering his first season with the Rams as the first defender at No. 1 on this list since Aaron Donald in 2019. Stafford called going against Garrett in practice a chess match because “he affects every time you drop back to throw the football.” “He’s an alien,” Rams safety Kam Curl said. “He can do whatever he wants to do, and the offense can’t do anything about it.” — Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Garrett’s trade to the Rams marks the third time any player won DPOY and then played the next season with a different team. Dana Stubblefield (1997) and Deion Sanders (1994) were the other two, but both moved as free agents.

2026 projections: 61 tackles, 13 sacks, 3 FFs