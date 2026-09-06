European round-up: Inter grab last-gasp winner as Bayern held

Inter Milan 3-2 Napoli

Lautaro Martinez played the hero and the villain in a breathless San Siro encounter, first scoring to haul Inter back into the match before heading home a stoppage-time winner to complete a remarkable comeback against Napoli.

The visitors had looked to be heading for the win when Matteo Politano and Rasmus Hojlund struck in quick succession early in the second half to put Massimiliano Allegri's side 2-0 ahead.

Politano opened the scoring in the 50th minute from a loose ball inside the box, and Hojlund capitalised on a defensive error three minutes later. Martinez pulled one back almost immediately, but Napoli, missing Scott McTominay through a minor heart procedure, held on until Marcus Thuram headed an equaliser in the 82nd minute.

There seemed to be no way through for Inter until Napoli failed to clear a corner in the third minute of added time.

Manuel Akanji stabbed the ball back across the six-yard box and Martinez, arriving at the back post, hooked it in to spark scenes of bedlam inside the Meazza.

Schalke 04 0-0 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich suffered their first dropped points of the season as newly-promoted Schalke earned a famous goalless draw at the Veltins-Arena.

Vincent Kompany made the bold decision to leave Kane, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala on the bench from the start, and the plan backfired.

Kompany turned to Kane and then Olise and Musiala in the second half, but Loris Karius, the 38-year-old goalkeeper whose career was upended by the 2018 Champions League final, was equal to everything.

Kane's 87th-minute effort from outside the box looked destined for the corner before Karius threw himself full-stretch to his left and turned it behind.

Athletic Club 3-0 Atletico Madrid

Athletic Club handed Atletico Madrid their first defeat of the season with a devastating second-half performance at San Mames, Nico Williams, Robert Navarro and Oihan Sancet combining to dismantle one of La Liga's most stubborn defences.

Atletico had shown early promise. Lee Kang-In struck the post in the third minute after the hosts were carved open from a move that suggested the visitors might control the tempo.

But Athletic, under Edin Terzic, were a different proposition after the interval.

Williams got things moving thirty seconds into the second half, scoring his first of the season to open the floodgates, and Navarro added a second two minutes later to effectively end the contest.