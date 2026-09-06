De Zerbi claims Tottenham need time to gel after another winless outing

Tottenham have gone three league games without scoring to start a season for the first time in more than 50 years after Roberto De Zerbi's side were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest.

Spurs were the better side for much of the contest at the City Ground but were unable to find a way through, leaving them with just one point from their opening three Premier League matches.

Defeats to Brentford and Newcastle had already left Tottenham under pressure, and another blank means they have now failed to score in their first three league games for the first time since the 1974-75 season.

De Zerbi urged patience after the match, with Tottenham having brought in 10 senior players during the summer as they attempt to build a new-look squad.

â€œWe bought very, very good players but you can't just build the team with the names like in Football Manager,â€ he told Sky Sports.

â€œWe are disappointed for the result but for the performance very happy. Considering we started to work together last Thursday for the first time, for the first day.

â€œWe have to improve in every part of football, organisation with and without the ball. Even today I thought we defended very well.

â€œWe have to work because I think we played very well with the ball, we found the solution. I think we can be much better in the final third.â€

De Zerbi calls for better decisions

The Tottenham manager was particularly frustrated by the choices his players made when they reached dangerous positions.

One example came in the second half when Omar Marmoush opted to shoot rather than play the ball across to Andy Robertson, who had made an overlapping run, or Mohammed Kudus at the far post.

De Zerbi believes those moments will improve as his new-look squad develops a better understanding.

â€œI think we played well, in the last third we have to improve, we have to take better decisions, maybe keep calmer when we are close to doing something important,â€ he said.

â€œThe chance when Marmoush shot, we had Robertson overlapping. If we take the right decision and if we play with Robertson on the second post there is Kudus to score.

â€œI am very happy with the spirit, with the organisation, their style of play is very clear, long ball and second ball, even the second ball we won many duels. They are good players.

â€œTaking a point in this stadium is not so easy. We are not happy because we didn't win but this is the right spirit and the right way to move on in this moment.â€