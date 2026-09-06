Kompany credits Schalke defence after holding Bayern to goalless draw

Vincent Kompany praised Schalke’s defensive performance, but admitted his Bayern Munich side should have finished their chances.

The reigning Bundesliga champions were held to a goalless draw at Schalke, despite accumulating 1.9Â expected goals (xG) and creating six Opta-defined ‘big’ chances.

Bayern failed to score in a competitive match for the first time since a 0-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup on 5 July 2025, while their previous goalless Bundesliga match was a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in February 2025.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius played his part, making five saves as Schalke ended a run of 12 consecutive defeats in all competitions against Bayern.

Following the draw, Bayern have lost top spot in the Bundesliga for the first time since September 2024; the last time a different team led the table was after matchday two in the 2024-25 season (Heidenheim).

Nevertheless, Kompany was quick to credit Schalke, while insisting Bayern still produced a good performance.

“Every game has its own story. Unfortunately, the story was that we couldn’t score,” Kompany told Sky Sports.

“That takes nothing away from Schalke’s performance. They really fought hard and closed the spaces well.

“On the other hand, our counter-pressing was exceptional. We didn’t concede any chances. And we created many clear-cut chances against a compact defence, so there are positives as well. At FC Bayern, you can only be happy if you win.

“When you play against such a compact and aggressive team, then you have to take your chances. Next time we have to score our goals.”

Thank you for the support Â pic.twitter.com/wQW1v2qSYB â€” FC Bayern (@FCBayernEN) September 5, 2026

Manuel Neuer believes compatriot Karius, who previously stated his desire to return to the Germany squad, was the player of the match, while claiming there would be no panic at Bayern due to the result.

“We weren’t efficient and didn’t take our big chances. Loris deserved the man of the match as he made three really big saves,” Neuer told Sky Sports.

“We don’t really need to look at the table after two games. We have a Champions League game next week. We want to win that and have a good start.

“Then we have a tough away game in Elversberg. We’re taking it game by game.”