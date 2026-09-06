Watch: Rogers gives Chelsea early lead before Havertz levels for Arsenal

Morgan Rogers continued his fine start to life in a Chelsea shirt by volleying the Blues in front against Premier League champions Arsenal inside the opening two minutes of a pulsating tie at the Emirates.

Rogers, who became the most expensive British player ever when he signed from Aston Villa for Â£177m, swept home after just 77 seconds to give Xabi Alonso's side the early advantage in the heavyweight derby clash.

In what was being billed as one the big early clashes of the top flight season quickly lived up to the excitement in front of an electric crowd in north London.

The goal was the first the Gunners have conceded in the league this season, as Mikel Arteta's men look to defend the club's first top-flight title in 22 years.

Riccardo Calafiori thought he had equalised for the hosts inside a quarter of an hour, however, the goal was ruled out after Ezri Konsa â€“ making his first Arsenal start â€“ was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

But just over 10 minutes later, the Gunners did draw level when Kai Havertz rifled an effort past Emi Martinez, much to the visible delight of Arteta.

Chelsea, up to that point had looked dangerous, as they aim to continue their fine start to the campaign, having won their opening two league matches.

Line-ups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Arsenal substitutes: Arrizabalaga, Hincapie, Eze, Merino, Zubimendi, Guimaraes, Dowman, Gyokeres, Madueke

Chelsea starting XI: Martinez, Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix, Neto, James, Lavia, Hato, Palmer, Rogers, Joao Pedro

Chelsea substitutes: Penders, Colwill, Gusto, Chavarria, Barco, Quenda, Gittens, Welbeck, Estevao

Arsenal v Chelsea stats, Premier League form

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League matches against Chelsea (W6 D3), which is their best such run since a sequence of 19 between 1995 and 2005

They have lost one of their last 29 Premier League London derbies (W22 D6) and are unbeaten in their last 16 (W12 D4)

The Gunners were the last side to have a longer unbeaten such run, between August 2022 and November 2023 (17 games)

Only once in the last 21 seasons have Arsenal started their campaign with three wins, in 2022/23

Bukayo Saka could score in more than two consecutive league matches for the first since January and February 2024 (5 in a row), with Alexandre Lacazette the last Arsenal player to score in their first three games in a season (2020/21)

Chelsea have lost their last four away Premier League games against Arsenal by an aggregate score of 11-2, last winning with a 2-0 victory in August 2021

They last won their opening four games of a season in all competitions in 2016/17 under Antonio Conte

The last Chelsea manager to win their opening three Premier League games was Maurizio Sarri in 2018/19

With 12 goals (F7 A5), Chelsea's first two matches of a Premier League season have contained the most featuring the same side apart from Arsenal in 2004/05 (13) and Leeds United in 2020/21 (14)

The last side to have their three first games of a top-flight season all contain at least five goals was Arsenal in 1988/89

Where to watch Arsenal v Chelsea: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Sunday is at 16:30 BST (11:30 ET / 08:30 PT), with live coverage in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra.

ViaÂ Now TV, Sky Sports costs Â£14.99 for a day membership, Â£27.99 a month for a 12-month membership or Â£34.99 a month with no contract.

Here's the full list ofÂ Premier League international broadcasters.