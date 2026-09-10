Follow live: Injuries overshadowing NFL opener as Sam Darnold, A.J. Brown go down

The Seattle Seahawks stormed back to defeat the New England Patriots 13-10 Wednesday night in the NFL’s 2026 season opener.

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The game seemed destined for overtime as the Patriots drove down the field and set up at the Seahawks’ 16-yard line with 26 seconds left in the game. However, New England quarterback Drake Maye threw a costly interception, and Seattle held on to win — no different than Super Bowl LX against the Patriots months earlier.

The Seahawks had an inauspicious start with starting quarterback Sam Darnold injured on the last play of its opening drive. Seattle then went scoreless in the first half, becoming the third defending Super Bowl champion to be shut out in the first half of their season opener and first since 1984, according to ESPN Research.

The momentum shifted late in the second half, however. New England went up 10-0, and Seattle responded with 13 straight points, including a 45-yard touchdown from wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Seahawks picked off Maye on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, setting up scores.

Stepping in for Darnold, Seattle quarterback Drew Lock threw for 187 yards and one touchdown, while Smith-Njigba had eight receptions for 122 yards. Maye had 178 passing yards and one score, but three interceptions.

Here are the top moments from Seattle’s opening-game win.