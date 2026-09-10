Harry Styles Announces 2027 Together, Together Tour Dates Are Coming: I Hope to See You There

Harry Styles has confirmed that more dates are coming for his triumphant Together, Together Tour.

On Wednesday evening, Styles emailed fans the big news. â€œWhen we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,â€ began the singer. â€œI love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That's why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates.â€

Styles shared that at first, he founded the additional tour dates to â€œdaunting.â€ He continued: â€œBeing an artist is the only life I've ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you.â€

The â€œfinal citiesâ€ of his tour will be announced tomorrow. â€œAfter that, I don't know what comes next for me, but l know that I'm excited to find out,â€ said the Grammy-winning artist, adding that he â€œcan't wait for us to keep dancing with all our friends, I hope to see you there.â€

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Styles ended his note by expressing his gratitude for those who have joined him on his journey: â€œThank you for coming out to see us, and for all the love and support you've given me over the years.â€

The singer's current tour is in support of his fourth studio album, Â Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., whichÂ debuted at Number OneÂ on theÂ BillboardÂ 200 albums chart when it arrived in March.Â The global residency spans 50 shows across seven cities including London, SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City. Styles' whopping 30 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden is underway and he will close out the run in Australia with two shows in Melbourne and two in Sydney.