Chelsea v Hull City: Preview, expected line-ups, stats



Premier League,

Round 4 Premier League,

Chelsea

CHE

15:00

Hull City

HUL Venue

Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Hull City Premier League preview

Chelsea will look to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome unbeaten newly-promoted Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues suffered their first league defeat of the season against Arsenal last weekend, while Hull have collected seven points from their opening three top-flight matches and are yet to concede a league goal.

The Blues sit fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Manchester City and Arsenal, and they have an excellent record against Hull.

Chelsea have never lost any of their 10 Premier League meetings with the Tigers, winning eight and drawing two. They have only faced Portsmouth more often in the competition without suffering defeat.

There are still some concerns for Alonso to address, particularly at the back. Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 19 Premier League matches and have conceded seven goals across their opening three league fixtures this season.

They have also failed to win any of their last four home Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides, drawing three and losing one.

Hull, meanwhile, have been one of the early surprises of the Premier League campaign.

Sergej Jakirovic's side have taken seven points from their opening three matches, beating Manchester United 2-0 and Coventry City 1-0 before playing out a goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend.

The Tigers are currently the only team across the top four tiers of English football yet to concede a league goal this season.

Chelsea v Hull Premier League team news

Chelsea continue to monitor Jordan Henderson, who is recovering from a wrist problem, and Emmanuel Emegha, who has a muscle injury.

Moises Caicedo and Marco Palestra are also doubts due to unspecified issues.

Levi Colwill has been given the all-clear after picking up a problem during the midweek win over Leeds and is expected to compete with Maxence Lacroix, Josh Acheampong and Wesley Fofana for a place in the back three.

Hull have a lengthy injury list, with Ilyas Ansah, Jack Butland, Elliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Charlie Hughes and Hidemasa Morita all sidelined.

Tim Iroegbunam, Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Paddy McNair will be assessed before kick-off.

Nobel Mendy was withdrawn at half time against Sunderland, but Jakirovic confirmed afterwards that the substitution had been planned, meaning he should be available to start.

Chelsea v Hull City predicted line ups

Chelsea: Martinez; Acheampong, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, James, Lavia, Hato; Rogers, Palmer; Pedro

Hull City: Tzolakis; Ajayi, Egan, Mendy; Coyle, Slater, Gourna-Douath, Giles; Belloumi, Stroud; McBurnie

Chelsea v Hull stats, Premier League form

Chelsea have never lost in 10 Premier League meetings with Hull (W8 D2), only facing Portsmouth more times without losing in the competition (14)

They have failed to win any of their last four home league games against newly promoted sides (D3 L1). Only once in the Blues' league history have they gone five without a win at home to promoted opponents, doing so from April 1947 to September 1948

Xabi Alonso's side could Chelsea win three successive Premier League games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since their final three of the 2024/25 campaign

Having gone 19 games without a clean sheet in the league, Chelsea are on their longest such run since a sequence of 31 between November 1960 and August 1961 (31 games) and 22 from April to November 1953

Should Chelsea score inside the opening five minutes, they will be the second side ever to do so in four consecutive Premier League matches, after Brentford in September/October 2024

Hull have never won in 18 league visits to Chelsea (D3 L15), which is the most they have faced any team away in the top four tiers without winning

They could become the first team since Manchester City in 2015/16 to keep a clean sheet in each of their first four matches of the Premier League season with no promoted side ever achieving the feat

Victory at Coventry City on August 29 was Hull's first in six league away games (D2 L3). They also drew at Stoke City and lost at Sunderland in this season's EFL Cup, although they beat Millwall away in the Championship play-offs on May 11 and defeat Middlesbrough at Wembley Stadium 12 days later to win promotion

Only Newcastle United (28%) have spent more time in a low block during opposition build-up than Hull in the Premier League this season (26.5%)

Oli McBurnie could make his 100th Premier League appearance in this match and has made 258 high-intensity pressures so far in the Premier League this season, which is 74 more than any other player

Where to watch Chelsea v Hull: TV channel, live online streams

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00 BST (10:00 ET / 07:00 PT). This match is not being shown live in the UK.

Here's the full list of Premier League international broadcasters.

Chelsea v Hull City Premier League prediction

Hull have made an excellent start to life back in the Premier League and their defensive record will give them plenty of confidence heading to Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea have significantly more attacking quality and should be buoyed by their midweek comeback against Leeds.



Chelsea

3 â€“ 1

Hull City

Premier League table