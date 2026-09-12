Solheim Cup golf 2026: Europe v USA, day two foursomes – live

Key events

â€œRevel in the Rivalry,â€ cry the words on the back of the 1st tee grandstand. â€œWe will rock you,â€ blares from the sound system. The fans quietly cook in the late Dutch summer sun. And now Sweden's Linn Grant and Maja Stark â€“ two from two this week â€“ enter the stage with big smiles on their faces. They will lead Europe into the afternoon, against Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin.

The first golfer on the range this lunch time? It was Nelly Korda who has been benched for this fourth session. She also pinched 10 minutes on the range in the last of the light after her second match last night. The World No. 1's week has gone backwards through the four sessions: win, half, defeat, rested.

Thanks Scott. It's been a terrific morning. Not just the brightest and sunniest weather this week in Den Bosch, but also the brightest and sunniest golf, too. The galleries are as international as Team Europe and they had plenty to cheer about. I might have witnessed the moment when Lottie Woad discovered that she was playing this afternoon. She was watching Esther Henseleit play her superb chip from the edge of the 16th green and had been chatting with her captain Anna Nordqvist. Nordqvist left and I saw her chatting to Woad's caddie in isolation. The bagman then approached Woad, whispered something in her ear, she turned witha big smile on her face and the pair fist bumped. She'll play with Charley Hull again which has surprised many after they've laboured to just half a point through three matches so far. A big call from the skipper, but may of her others have been inspired as her team has built that 7-5 lead. Esther Henseleit and Leona Maguire are congratulated on the 18th green after their dramatic win. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

That was quite the morning for Team Europe. They go into the afternoon leading 7-5 after this â€¦ Maja Stark and Linn Grant beat Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda 3&2

Leona Maguire and Esther Henseleit beat Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang 1UP

Mimi Rhodes and Natasia Nadaud beat Andrea Lee and Auston Kim 4&3

Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin beat Charley Hull and Lottie Woad 6&5 â€¦ and you'll be guided through all of the action by your friend and mine, Matt Cooper, who is already on point, and celebrates that last European victory thus: â€œLeona Maguire and Esther Henseleit's win this morning is Maguire's 10th career Solheim Cup win in her 14th match. She breaks the record for the fastest to ten wins in terms of matches played. The fewest number of matches previously needed to reach ten wins was 15; a record shared by Nelly Korda and Dottie Pepper.â€ That should whet the appetite for the fourballs. Can Maguire make it 11 this afternoon? Over to you, Matt. See you all tomorrow for the singles.

â€¦ and here are the tee times for those fourballs. The world number one Nelly Korda is given a rest by the USA. No action today for Nanna Madsen, Julia Lopez Ramirez or Angel Yin. 12.05pm (BST): Maja Stark and Linn Grant v Megan Khang and Lauren Coughlin

12.20pm: Lottie Woad and Charley Hull v Yealimi Noh and Andrea Lee

12.35pm: Nastasia Nadaud and Leona Maguire v Rose Zhang and Auston Kim

12.50pm: Carlota Ciganda and Celine Boutier v Jennfier Kupcho and Lindy Duncan

Europe 7-5 USA â€¦ and she can't make it! A huge point for Europe, who take a two-point lead into the afternoon fourballs!

Leona Maguire and Esther Henseleit beat Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang 1UP

Europe are further away from the hole. Can Esther Henseleit work wonders with her wedge again? Yes she most certainly can! She lands a crisp wedge over the bank and onto the edge of the green, the ball rolling out and nearly dropping! It's a pick-up par, and now Rose Zhang has to hole her chip for half a point â€¦

Rose Zhang is far enough back from the lip of the bunker to take a shy for the green â€¦ but she doesn't get enough elevation on the shot. Her ball clips the face, and though it pops up and out of the trap, it only nestles on the shoulder, and now Jennifer Kupcho has to take the USA's third before Europe hit next. Her approach is short and left. Leona Maguire has the opportunity to turn the screw â€¦ and doesn't do a particularly good job of it, landing her iron on the green, but long and left, the ball toppling off down a swale. It's still advantage Europe, but the US duo aren't out of this yet.

â€¦ and Henseleit sends a gentle draw down the left-hand side of the fairway. Jennifer Kupcho then skelps her drive down the right-hand side of the hole â€¦ and into the fairway bunker on the right. Will Rose Zhang be able to go for the green from there? It's not yet clear. Either way, it's advantage Europe.

There's quite a long walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee. Time for everyone to consider the enormity of the next ten to 15 minutes. Or the next one or two, because it's all about the tee shot on this final hole, with trouble down both sides, water on the left, a bunker to the right. Esther Henseleit will hit first â€¦

Leona Maguire leaves her 20-foot birdie chance three short. That's unlike her. It leaves Esther Henseleit with some work to do, and she's missed a couple of short ones already today. But the 27-year-old German is up to this task. In it goes for par. Two putts for Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho, too, and we head to the 18th all square.

This match is huge now. The difference between a handy European lead, a small but not insignificant European lead, or parity. Leona Maguire sends the tee shot on 17 to the right of the fairway, so Esther Henseleit will have to go over some hilly vegetation â€¦ but it's on short grass and there's a route to the green. Rose Zhang splits the fairway. As the British Open runner-up sizes up the situation, the gallery break into song, her name chanted to the tune of popular terrace anthem Papa's Got A Brand New Pigbag. Henseleit can't fight a smile. She's really enjoying herself. Then she whips a gentle fade over the tree and into the heart of the green. Jennifer Kupcho also finds the dancefloor, but doesn't get any closer. More of that song from the gallery, and another smile plays across their hero's face. â™« Doo doo doo do-doo doo, Est-her-Hense-leit! â™ªâ™« Fun is contagious. Esther Henseleit in the tense final holes. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Jennifer Kupcho's wedge from 80 yards on 16 isn't particularly well struck. A little thin, and the ball skates 30 feet past the flag. That's given Europe the chance of staying in the hole, and Leona Maguire's second â€“ which stayed dry atop a mound to the right of the green â€“ is bumped down elegantly by Esther Henseleit to four feet. That's an astonishing recovery, and yet another entry to Henseleit's 2026 showreel! Rose Zhang can't make her long putt, Maguire tidies up for birdie, and the final match left on the course is guaranteed to go up 18! Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (16)

Europe 6-5 USA

Europe 6-5 USA Auston Kim can't drain her long birdie putt on 15. Mimi Rhodes rolls in her ten footer for birdie, and that's another point on the board for the hosts!

Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud beat Andrea Lee and Auston Kim 4&3 Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (15)

4&3 Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (F)

Europe 6-5 USA

Nastasia Nadaud throws a dart at the flag on the par-three 15th. Pin high to ten feet. What a moment to pull that one out! Andrea Lee's response is pretty good, but she's at least twice the distance away, and with holes running out, that might not be good enough. Meanwhile up on 16, Rose Zhang lays up, while Leona Maguire takes a wild slash at the ball and sends it carving wide right of the green, towards the gallery. Into the creek? The cameras don't reveal the answer just yet. News when we have it!

Nastasia Nadaud has a putt on 14 to go dormie four. But the gentle right-to-left slider stays stubbornly on terra firma. It's a half, though, and the 21-year-old French rookie has nudged Europe one hole closer to the clubhouse. Meanwhile on 16, Jennifer Kupcho and the freshly dried Esther Henseleit take turns to send their drives into the semi-rough down the left. Time to decide whether to lay up or take on the creek guarding the front of the green. Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (15)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (14)

Europe 5-5 USA

Leona Maguire doesn't catch her tee shot at the par-three 15th particularly well. The ball hits the bank to the left of the green, and drops back into the water. But only just, and half of the ball is sticking out. So Esther Henseleit takes off her shoes, calls for some waterproof gear, and channels her inner Jean van de Velde! One foot in the water, a big splash, and â€¦ well, it doesn't work out, the ball flying into the air and hitting the bank again, toppling back into the drink. With the Americans on the green, the hole's conceded. That entertained the gallery, though, and hats off for ambition. Throw in her putt on 18 at the British Open, and Henseleit has provided her fair share of memorable moments this season! Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (15)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (13)

Europe 5-5 USA

Europe 5-5 USA The inevitable occurs on 13. The hole halved, and this equals the biggest foursomes victory in Solheim Cup history.

Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlan beat Charley Hull and Lottie Woad 6&5 Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (14)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (13)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6&5 (F)

Europe 5-5 USA

Match two is level again. A gift for the USA, as Leona Maguire and Esther Henseleit chop their way up the right-hand side of 14, from bunker to heather to the back of the green. But a precious sandy par for Nastasia Nadaud and Mimi Rhodes on 13, the former splashing out to a couple of feet, the latter tidying up, and Europe are one hole closer to home. Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (14)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (13)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6UP (12)

Europe 5-4 USA

Europe 5-4 USA â€¦ and Stark walks in the putt! Never missing! Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda are finally defeated in a Solheim Cup foursomes match! Five-and-zero becomes five-and-one, and the Swedish duo celebrate a sensational win!

Maja Stark and Linn Grant beat Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda 3&2 3&2 Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (F)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (13)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (12)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6UP (12)

Europe 5-4 USA Maja Stark celebrates a victory for Europe against the USA on the 16th green during day two of the Solheim Cup. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Nelly Korda drops from the water on 16, then clips a wonder wedge to six feet. A chance to salvage a half and keep the match alive. But Maja Stark has a putt from 12 feet to seal the deal â€¦

Linn Grant wedging in from 60 yards on 16. She screeches the ball pin high, 12 feet from the flag. The US duo in all sorts now. Meanwhile back on 12, Charley Hull arrows her approach straight at the flag, five feet short. But then Alison Lee drains a monster putt for par, shaking Lottie Woad into missing the birdie putt. A half that puts the USA dormie six. It's been a complete rout. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (15)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (13)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (12)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6UP (12)

The USA are up against it in the lead match, two down with three to play. Europe lay up in front of the creek at the par-five 16th â€¦ but Allisen Corpuz is forced to go for it with America's second, and finds the creek. This is getting critical for Corpuz and Nelly Korda, who have a perfect five-and-zero record in Solheim Cup foursomes. That record might not survive much longer.

Andrea Lee and Auston Kim get out of position on 12. Then get desperate on the green, asking the European rookies of Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud to use up their two putts for the hole from close range. All it does is give the crowd something to cheer as Rhodes dribbles in the first putt from four feet. Europe take control of the third match. And they also go ahead in match two, Leona Maguire winning a putting contest with Rose Zhang on 13. Europe were 2DOWN at the turn, but have won three holes in four since! 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (15)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (13)

3UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (12)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6UP (11)

Alison Lee knocks her tee shot at 11 to ten feet. Lauren Coughlin rolls in the putt, and the US pair are toying with the Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in the cat/ball-of-wool style. But Linn Grant bundles her chip from the front of 15 to a couple of feet, and Europe make it out of dodge with another half. One hole closer to dormie! 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (15)

Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (12)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (11)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 6UP (11)

Maja Stark's head drops upon hitting her tee shot at the par-three 15th. She's not in the water to the left, but she is short of the green, in a little depression to the front right, and Allisen Corpuz is pin high. Stark and Linn Grant did well to scramble their par on 14 to secure the half, and they've done well to stall the USA's momentum after Corpuz and Nelly Korda went birdie-birdie just after the turn. But with the finishing tape in sight, they'll be desperate to get up and down from here. And even then, Korda will have a look at birdie from 15 feet.

Leona Maguire whips a long bunker shot from 50 yards to a couple of feet. Esther Henseleit's putter has been stone cold, but she's not missing this one. All square in the second game. But Europe are all at sea in the anchor game, Lauren Coughlin's approach at 10 spinning to a halt four feet from the cup. Alison Lee tidies up, and Charley Hull and Lottie Woad will be dreaming of the clubhouse. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (14)

Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (12)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (11)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 5UP (10) Alison Lee has been in cruise control with partner Lauren Coughlin. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Here's what happens next: Andrea Lee knifes her ball clean out of the aforementioned bunker on 10, air-mailing the green. Auston Kim duffs the chip coming back, and that's a fairly farcical journey up 10 by the US pair. Hole conceded. Meanwhile another missed short one by Esther Henseleit, this time at 11. Her putter has betrayed her badly today. It costs Europe the chance of levelling the second match. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (13)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (11)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (10)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (9)

That super-volatile third match, then. Auston Kim drives into a bunker on 10; Andrea Lee slams into the face of it; Kim whistles America's third into more sand. Europe will have to go some if they're not to re-establish their two-hole lead here. But what next?

Leona Maguire steps up to the plate on 10, holing a left-to-right swinger for birdie. Rose Zhang feels the pressure, and pushes her short putt wide right. A smash and grab for Europe. And in the lead match, Maja Stark dumps her approach into sand, but Linn Grant splashes out to a couple of feet, salvaging a half and denying the usually unstoppable pair of Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz a third hole in a row. That sandy save could be huge. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (12)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (10)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (9)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (9)

Match three is getting increasingly volatile. Andrea Lee has the chance to win 9 from six feet but leaves her putt up on the high side. Mimi Rhodes can salvage a half from a very similar position, but learns nothing from Lee's putt. Hole to the USA, and there's a palpable sense of momentum slipping away from Europe. The hosts could do with someone winning a hole somewhere, just to shift things back on track. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (11)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (9)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (9)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (8)

The comeback is on! Oh it's on! Nelly Korda walks in a 30-foot right-to-left slider on 11, and that's a birdie-birdie start to the back nine for the five-and-o pair of Korda and Allisen Corpuz. Europe's huge lead sliced in half in a matter of minutes! 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (11)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (9)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (8)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (8)

Not for the first time this morning, Esther Henseleit makes a mess of a short putt. She misses to the right by the width of a ball from three feet on 9, and it costs Europe the chance to reduce the USA's lead. Still no splitting these teams, with the projected score currently 6-6. 3UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (10)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (9)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (8)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (7) Nelly Korda in action but her pairing is up against it. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Mimi Rhodes re-establishes Europe's two-hole lead in the third match with birdie at 8. Meanwhile Allisen Corpuz walks in a ten-footer on 10, and is the comeback on? They couldn't, could they? Well, they never lose. They always win. Imagine if they keep it up! 3UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (10)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (8)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (8)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (7)

Europe's star pair of Charley Hull and Lottie Woad continue to suffer. Another hole goes by the wayside, Alison Lee making a six-foot birdie putt on 7. Hull and Woad have faced of players in form so far this week, but there's now a fair chance Anna Nordqvist will split this pairing up in the afternoon. 4UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (9)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (8)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (7)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 4UP (7)

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz are unbeaten in Solheim Cup history. That five-and-zero record is in serious danger now, as the former hoicks her approach at 9 wide right of the green. Corpuz chips up to six feet, but Korda's putt horseshoes out, and the USA are in all sorts in the lead match. Meanwhile some good matchplay back-and-forth on 7, as Auston Kim wedges to a couple of feet, only for Mimi Rhodes to match her, the hole halved. And on 8, Leona Maguire catches her ball clean from a bunker, flying the green, but Esther Henseleit chips to kick-in distance to salvage the half. Excitement all over the show! 4UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (9)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (8)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (7)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 3UP (6)

Lottie Woad's mistake on 6 costs Europe another hole in the anchor match. Lauren Coughlin went close with her tee shot, and Charley Hull effectively had to hole out from the drop zone if Europe were to have any chance. She wedged close, but let's be realistic. 3UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (8)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (7)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (6)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 3UP (6)

Lottie Woad's tee shot at 6 finds the fringe at the front of the green â€¦ but topples back down the bank and into the drink. Kind of unlucky, but she only just got over the water in the first place; it wasn't her cleanest strike. Just beforehand, Nastasia Nadaud, on the downslope in the bunker at 6, splashed out close, but though Mimi Rhodes made the resulting par putt, Andrea Lee wasn't missing from close range for birdie. It's all happening â€¦ as it always does at the Solheim Cup. 3UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (8)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (7)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (6)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 2UP (5)

Lauren Coughlin walks in a 25-footer on 5, and the USA are taking control of the anchor match. But never mind that! Because on the drivable 8, Maja Stark chips in from greenside rough for eagle â€“ the ball trundling on an inexorable journey to the cup, always going in â€“ and Allisen Corpuz, Nelly Korda having driven the green, can't make her long putt for the half. Corpuz and Korda, with a five-and-zero blemish-free record in the Solheim Cup, are in all sorts of bother now!

Auston Kim really has turned things around quicksmart. She follows up that hole-saving putt on 5 by knocking her tee shot at 6 to four feet. Mimi Rhodes could only find the bunker front right. Big advantage to the USA, who could feasibly be four holes down â€“ Kim's saver on 5, Nastasia Nadaud's missed tiddler on 3 â€“ but are now odds-on to reduce their deficit to one.

Esther Henseleit's par putt shaves the hole at 6, but it's not enough. Jennifer Kupcho tidies up and the USA go 2UP in the second match. But Europe do the same thing in the lead match, Maja Stark making a putt from ten feet that messes with Allisen Corpuz's head; she pulls from close range to concede the hole. And on 5, Auston Kim puts her team in trouble by carving a shot into the drink, but then makes a long-range putt to salvage a half. This morning's action is all over the shop, in the best sense. Some magnificent golf, very little of it predictable. 2UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (7)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 2UP (6)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (5)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 1UP (4)

Jennifer Kupcho and Esther Henseleit take turns to send their tee shots at the par-three 6th over the back, down a swale. Leona Maguire gets a bit hot with her chip up, sending the ball ten feet past; Rose Zhang opts to putt up the slope, and goes close. Advantage USA.

Charley Hull with a dreadful misread from the fringe at the back of 4. Her putt kinks off wildly to the right, leaving Lottie Woad with too much to do to salvage par. Woad, who made several clutch putts yesterday, gives it a good go from six feet, but the ball horseshoes out and the USA take the lead in the anchor match. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (6)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (5)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (4)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin 1UP (4) European fans doing their best to rouse their team. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Nelly Korda sends her tee shot at the par-three 6th to 12 feet. Linn Grant only just gets over the water, her ball ending up in the bunker front-right of the green. But Maja Stark splashes out to a couple of feet, and suddenly Allisen Corpuz's birdie chance looks a lot longer than before. She can't make it, and Europe escape with a half. See also events on 5, where Rose Zhang only just clears the bunker to the right of the green, but Jennifer Kupcho can't take advantage from ten feet. After that early flurry of birdies, we're in a holding pattern. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (6)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (5)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (4)

Hull/Woad A/S Al. Lee/Coughlin (3)

No quarter given as putts shave holes hither and yon. The matches mooch on. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (5)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (4)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (4)

Hull/Woad A/S Al. Lee/Coughlin (3)

Charley Hull skelps Europe's second onto the front of the green at the par-five 2nd. But Lottie Woad leaves her long eagle putt eight feet short. No matter, because Hull makes the next one, much to Woad's obvious relief. A huge smile after a look of frustration and worry. But Nastasia Nadaud can't make her short birdie putt on 3, a nervous pull from close range, while Esther Henseleit errs similarly at 4, and the USA put their first splash of red on the scoreboard. A promising couple of minutes for the defending champs. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (4)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang 1UP (4)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (3)

Hull/Woad A/S Al. Lee/Coughlin (2)

Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud were the only Europeans to win a match yesterday afternoon. The two debutants appear well in sync, and on 3, Nadaud crushes a drive down the middle, then Rhodes screeches her wedge to a couple of feet. A real possibility of a third birdie in three holes.

Rose Zhang makes another putt, this time from distance on 3, and the USA take some blue off the board. But Nastasia Nadaud throws similar shapes on 2, doubling Europe's lead in the third match, while Maja Stark and Linn Grant carefully take two putts on 4 to re-establish their advantage in the lead match. There's nothing between these two teams at the moment, and there's a real sense of to-and-fro that could go on for quite a while. The distance, perhaps. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (4)

Maguire/Henseleit A/S Kupcho/Zhang (3)

2UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (2)

Hull/Woad A/S Al. Lee/Coughlin (1)

Nelly Korda chops an awful tee shot wide right of the par-three 4th green. Team USA's ball in deep heather. A big problem for Allisen Corpuz, who decides to punch out and hope the back-stop will bring her ball back towards the flag. But she knifes it through the green, and the ball stops inches short of a bunker on the other side. It might have been better going in. Korda can't get close with her chip, and Europe will have two putts for the hole. Meanwhile the anchor match halves the 1st.

Jennifer Kupcho goes close with her approach at 2; Esther Henseleit goes even closer. That's a gimme for Europe, so Rose Zhang does well to hold her nerve and make the putt from six feet to secure the half. Meanwhile Allisen Corpuz sinks a ten-footer on 3 to level the lead match, while Charley Hull and Alison Lee get the anchor game underway by trading fairway finders. It's all happening now. Stark/Grant A/S Corpuz/Korda (3)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (2)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (1)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin

Auston Kim has to hack out sideways from the bush down the right of 1. It puts the American pairing on the back foot, and though Andrea Lee sends a decent third into the heart of the green, it's all a waste of time, because Nastasia Nadaud drains a 20-footer for birdie â€“ Europe's third out of three attempts on this hole this morning â€“ and the hosts are off to a flyer. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (2)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (1)

1UP Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim (1)

Hull/Woad v Al. Lee/Coughlin

No Sun Ra, I was wide of the mark there. I'll make it up to you. Meanwhile the third match takes to the tee, and Andrea Lee sends a wild drive down the right towards a bush. It's not been a banner start for Team USA, but then there was a lot of blue on the board early on yesterday morning, and it didn't quite pan out in the way Europe desired. Meanwhile the first match ties the 2nd in birdie. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (2)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (1)

Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim

Eye of the Tiger now on the wheels of steel. It's a sonic smorgasbord. Esther Henseleit and Jennifer Kupcho take turns to throw darts at the pin on 1. Putting competition coming up. And Leona Maguire wins it! It's foggy early in the Netherlands, but sunny for Europe. As for the music, if we're skipping back through the decades in any sort of regimented order, the next track will be something from the 1950s. I'm going with something from Jazz in Silhouette by Sun Ra and his Arkestra. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (1)

1UP Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang (1)

Rhodes/Nadaud v An. Lee/Kim

Corpuz's opening putt is uncharacteristically off-beam. Wide right and four feet past. It's still the USA's turn. Korda tidies up for par. But the damage has already been done. Stark makes the birdie putt, and Europe put some blue on the board in short order. Meanwhile back on the tee, Rose Zhang splits the fairway to get the second match underway, and Leona Maguire does likewise. Why stand Maguire down yesterday afternoon? Not sure. Not sure. 1UP Stark/Grant v Corpuz/Korda (1)

Maguire/Henseleit v Kupcho/Zhang

As they've been doing all week, the DJ is making a right old racket. LIV Golf has so much to answer for. Taylor Swift getting an airing in the cool morning breeze. Nevertheless, the players gonna play, play, play, play, play, and Nelly Korda finds the centre of the green. A decent start for the USA, but Linn Grant takes it up a notch by screeching her approach to three feet. Very early advantage to the hosts!

One stat that most certainly benefits Team USA: Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda have an all-time five-and-zero record as a partnership in the foursomes, the most winningest (let's hold hands across the ocean) pairing in Solheim Cup history. Corpuz blasts the first tee shot of day two down the fairway, and Maja Stark wastes little time in following her. It's happening again, my golf-crazed friends!

â€¦ and so it begins again. The teams are level after slugging it out on day one, and the USA as holders have the tie in their pocket, but there is one way in which Europe have the advantage. Every player has seen some action already, and only two Europeans are pointless: Celine Boutier and Nanna Madsen, who were strangely sent out for a second match yesterday afternoon after their out-of-sorts display in the morning. The USA have five players still to make their mark, and four of them â€“ Jennifer Kupcho, Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee and Auston Kim â€“ will play in these upcoming foursomes. Again, good luck guessing how this is going to go. The opening match lines up on the first tee. Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP