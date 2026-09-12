Lauren Hemp: Manchester City forward has a legacy at 26

Hemp’s City career has also coincided with a successful period for the Lionesses in which she played a key role in helping them win back-to-back European titles.

Having joined from Bristol City as a high-flying teenager in 2018, she has grown up during her time in Manchester.

She was awarded an MBE in 2024 for services to football, and signed a three-year contract extension with City that year.

Last season the club won their first WSL title in a decade, as well as the Women’s FA Cup – reward for Hemp’s commitment.

Jayne Comer, secretary for the Manchester City supporters club and a season ticket holder for more than 10 years, said Hemp was already considered a “legend”.

“She is absolutely loved by us all. She remained fiercely loyal to the club, when, let’s face it, she could have signed for any team in the world,” Comer told BBC Sport.

“The fact she stayed and gives her all every week means so much to us. We’ve had the privilege of watching one of the best players in the world.

“Every week she gets us all on our feet. When she gets the ball, it’s exciting. You always feel like something spectacular might happen.”

Comer, who watched Hemp play live before she joined City, also considered her “one of the greatest players we’ve ever had”.

“She is always one of the first names on the teamsheet for any manager and looks like somebody who loves to play football,” she added.

“I remember the very first time I saw Lauren play was when we were away at Bristol and she really caught my attention.

“Even back then, you could see what a talent she was. She just oozed potential. I was really excited to see how she would progress and I have not been disappointed.

“What a player! I count myself lucky every time I see her playing in sky blue.”

City visit Aston Villa in the WSL on Sunday (18:30 BST).