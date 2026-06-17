Carney says hes seen U.S.-Iran framework to end war, calls it a game changer in CNN interview | CBC News

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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s seen a copy of the preliminary deal struck between the U.S. and Iran to end hostilities in the Middle East and is calling it a “game changer.”

“I have to say, it’s exceeded my expectations. We’re very pleased with the deal that’s been struck,” the prime minister said in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

The precise terms of the deal haven’t been made public, and Carney didn’t say specifically how he came across the copy he reviewed other than “sources.” He also didn’t address criticism of the deal, namely that negotiations didn’t include Israel or Hezbollah.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also attending this week’s G7 summit, and Carney said Iran was a top priority for himself and other world leaders.

Officials have sometimes offered contradictory interpretations of what’s in it. One portion of the agreement that has been publicly reported is that negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program will need to take place over a 60-day period once the deal is signed.

WATCH | The U.S. and Iran’s deal to make a deal | About That: The U.S. and Iran’s deal to make a deal | About That The United States says it has reached a deal to end the war with Iran and reopen the Strait of Hormuz â€” but much remains unclear about exactly how it will work. Andrew Chang breaks down statements from both sides to explain what we know about the terms, and the factors that might prevent it from going ahead smoothly. Images provided by The Canadian Press, Reuters, Adobe Stock and Getty Images

Carney didn’t get into too many details of what is included in the deal in the brief interview. But he told Collins that it “sets the groundwork to ensure Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon.”

“The Rubicon, if I can use that metaphor, has been crossed,” the prime minister said of that portion of the agreement.

Other details, including the fate of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, will still need to be addressed during the 60-day negotiating window.

One point of the deal on which officials have offered conflicting views is how it impacts Israel’s military presence in Lebanon. Carney said the agreement offers a groundwork for “a solution in Lebanon,” but didn’t offer any further details.

WATCH | Trump says Iran deal details coming soon, slams Israel’s Lebanon war tactics: Trump says Iran deal details coming soon, slams Israel’s Lebanon war tactics Speaking at the G7 summit in France, U.S. President Donald Trump said details of the Iran peace deal are coming within days. He also criticized Israel’s war tactics in Lebanon, saying ‘too many people are being killed.’

Carney also said that the G7 and larger international community should have a role in ensuring the deal remains intact.

The unpublished agreement provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and lifting of the blockade, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss outlines of the agreement on Monday.

The strait is a key corridor for the world’s oil supply. Typically about 20 million barrels of oil pass through the strait every day. But that supply was cut off during the 100-day conflict, sending gas prices skyrocketing.

WATCH | How Strait of Hormuz shutdown caused history’s biggest oil crisis: How Strait of Hormuz shutdown caused history’s biggest oil crisis The effective shutdown of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has caused the ‘biggest energy security threat in history,’ says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Ryan Cummings of the Stanford Institute for Economy Policymaking says the closure so far is the equivalent of a billion barrels of oil missing from the economy.

In the past Carney has suggested Canada could help with removing mines from the strait, but he told Collins there are other aspects with which the country can assist once the deal is signed.

“One of the big lessons here is don’t be held hostage to one choke point in the global economy,” Carney said.

“In some of these cases, we can really help with that,” he said, specifically mentioning oil, gas and critical minerals.

Part of the 60-day negotiations would address the potential lifting of sanctions.

The prime minister told Collins that Canada could also help on the “financial” portions of the agreement â€” specifically mentioning the unfreezing of assets.

‘Constructive’ talks on Ukraine

Carney said that after seeing the agreement, G7 talks turned to Ukraine.

Earlier Tuesday, Carney announced new sanctions on Russia in a package that will target 162 people, entities and vessels â€” all assets of the Russian war machine.

The prime minister told Collins that conversations among the G7 leaders were “constructive” when it came to Ukraine.

In the interview, Carney also echoed comments he made earlier in the day, insisting that Russia is on the losing side of the conflict.

“The tide is turned in this war. It is a matter of time, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is going to lose this war and from now until the point that he realizes that or accepts that, it is absolutely senseless slaughter,” he said.