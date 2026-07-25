Iran war: Houthis vow response to Saudi strikes on Hodeida

07/25/2026 July 25, 2026

Â An air â€Œdefense â system â operated â€‹by Greek military â€‹personnel in â€‹Saudi â€ŒArabia intercepted â€Œtwo ballistic missiles â€Œlaunched â€‹from Yemen on Saturday, news agency Reuters cited Greek security sources as saying.

The missiles were targeting oil refineries â in â€‹Yanbu, Reuters added.Â

Reuters reportedÂ that the interception â was â€‹the second time that Greek military personnel had operated the system.Â

Since 2021, an bilateral defense agreement to protect Saudi Arabia’s critical energy infrastructure has seen Greece deploy a US-made Patriot air defense battery, operated by Hellenic Air Force personnel.

Earlier in the morning, the Saudi Civil Defense had alerted residents ofÂ Yanbu about a “potential danger” in the governorate, without giving any further details. It later advised the public that the said danger had passed.

A series of strikes and counter-strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia have opened a new front in a war that has gripped the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.