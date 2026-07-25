Iran war: Houthis vow response to Saudi strikes on Hodeida

July 25, 2026
WATCH: US President Trump threatens ‘massive attacks’ on Iran
President Donald Trump says the US and Iran are talking but Tehran is not yet ready for a peace deal. But is the US prepared for the “major military punishment” that Trump has promised Iran? Â
https://p.dw.com/p/5HkoD
July 25, 2026
Air defense system operated by Greek military downs missiles over Saudi Arabia â€” report
Â An air â€Œdefense â system â operated â€‹by Greek military â€‹personnel in â€‹Saudi â€ŒArabia intercepted â€Œtwo ballistic missiles â€Œlaunched â€‹from Yemen on Saturday, news agency Reuters cited Greek security sources as saying.
The missiles were targeting oil refineries â in â€‹Yanbu, Reuters added.Â
Reuters reportedÂ that the interception â was â€‹the second time that Greek military personnel had operated the system.Â
Since 2021, an bilateral defense agreement to protect Saudi Arabia’s critical energy infrastructure has seen Greece deploy a US-made Patriot air defense battery, operated by Hellenic Air Force personnel.
Earlier in the morning, the Saudi Civil Defense had alerted residents ofÂ Yanbu about a “potential danger” in the governorate, without giving any further details. It later advised the public that the said danger had passed.
A series of strikes and counter-strikes by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Saudi Arabia have opened a new front in a war that has gripped the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.
https://p.dw.com/p/5HjqA
Why Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain is a tough target for the US
Danyal Babayani
A mysterious underground complex near Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility is drawing global attention after US President Donald Trump suggestedÂ it could become the target of a military strike, with Trump claiming there may be uranium centrifuges located at the site.
Tehran has released almost no information about the complex burrowedÂ under what is known in Farsi as “Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La,” or Pickaxe Mountain.
Although the site has surfaced repeatedly in reports over the past few years, its purposeÂ remainsÂ unclear. That uncertainty has made it one of the most closely watched locations linked to Iran’s nuclear activities.
Read more here.
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https://p.dw.com/p/5Hjeq
July 25, 2026
WATCH: Is the US prepared for the ‘major military punishment’ that Trump has promised Iran?
President Donald Trump says the US and Iran are talking but Tehran is not yet ready for a peace deal. Trump says the US is â€˜locked and loaded' and has threatened to intensify attacks against Iran which it has launched daily since the ceasefire broke down two weeks ago.Â
https://p.dw.com/p/5HjWc
July 25, 2026
Houthis claim missile attack in Saudi Arabia’s south
Yemen’sÂ Houthi rebels have claimed a missile attack on the southern Saudi city of Jizan.
The Iran-backed group’s Ansarollah media posted on Telegram earlyÂ Saturday that fires had broken out in Jizan after a “Yemeni missile attack.”
The militant group had earlier accused US-ally Riyadh of a “dangerous escalation”and warned that its actions “will not go unanswered.”
A Saudi Civil defense alert said “danger has passed in Jazan Province,” without mentioning a missile strike. Â
It issued another warning for “potential danger” in the Yanbu governorate.
https://p.dw.com/p/5HjO6
July 25, 2026
Yemen’s Houthis vow retaliation for Saudi strikes
The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have accused Saudi Arabia of targeting civilian infrastructure, amid an escalating flare-up with Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia on Friday hit the Houthi-held port city of Hodeida with strikes, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said, in response to the rebel group attacking Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea as part of a maritime blockade.
“The Saudi enemy’s targeting of civilian facilities in Hodeida and Kamaran island constitutes a dangerous escalation,” the Houthis’ Ansarollah media posted on Telegram.
“We affirm that these recent crimes will not go unanswered.”
Houthi-run Al Masirah television said on Saturday that Saudi strikes had targeted facilities belonging to the state telecommunications corporation and Kamaran island, off Yemen’s western coast.Â
The broadcaster reported that one worker was wounded in Hodeida while a woman was also injured on Kamaran Island.
The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile,Â claimed that it hit “Houthi military sites” and destroyed targets that were posing a threat to commercial vessels in the Red Sea.Â
Riyadh said it would do everything necessary to protect its ships, warning the Houthis thatÂ if they continued “hostile acts then there will be no hesitation in responding.”
For Saudi Arabia, a top oil producer, the Red Sea had emerged a critical shipping alternative to the â€‹war-blockaded Strait of Hormuz.
https://p.dw.com/p/5HjKj
Welcome to our coverage
After the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict has now embroiled another one of the world’s vital energy shipping corridors â€” the Red Sea.Â
Earlier this week, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a blockade of Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, and then claimedÂ strikes on two Saudi oil tankers for violating it.Â
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen responded on Friday by attacking the Houthi-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida.Â The coalition said it had only targeted “military” sites linked to threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
But the Houthis accused the coalition of targeting civilian infrastructure and have now said they would retaliate against Saudi Arabia.
Before we dive in further on the deepening crisis in the Middle East, here is a round-up of developments in the region on Friday:
- The US launched strikes on Iran for the 13th consecutive night. Iranian state media reported explosions across the country
- US President Donald Trump said Iran will pay the financial cost of any damage to ships or cargo amid the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz
- Trump also claimed that Tehran is getting “very serious” in its discussions with the US
- On the other hand, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would hold any country assisting the US in an attack on the Islamic republic, accountable
- The Houthi rebel group in Yemen denied that it was completely closing the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest on the US-Iran war and the Middle East.
https://p.dw.com/p/5HjKb