Katy Perry slams White House for using her Firework song in Iran war video

Katy Perry lambasted the Trump administration over the weekend for using her song â€œFireworkâ€ in one of its social media videos about U.S airstrikes on Iran.

The pop star said she was â€œdeeply appalled and angryâ€ over the use of her song in a White House TikTok video featuring bombs exploding set to Perry's 2010 hit â€” specifically featuring her lyrics â€œboom, boom, boom.â€ A caption on the video, which has more than 6 million views, reads: â€œIran has been warned.â€

â€œI did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it. I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments,â€ Perry wrote in an X post on Saturday. â€œTo see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.â€

White House aide Kaelan Dorr responded to Perry, saying, â€œThis you?â€ He posted Perry's own military-themed music video of her song â€œPart of Me,â€ in which she's dressed in combat uniform.

Perry, who is in a romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is among many other prominent artists who have rebuked the Trump administration for using their music in videos on official accounts.

Kesha publicly admonished President Donald Trump's administration in March after the official White House TikTok account used her song â€œBlowâ€ in another video about military action. â€œStop using my music, perverts,â€ she said on X.

The Filipino American pop star Olivia Rodrigo expressed outrage at the Trump administration after it used her song â€œAll-American Bitchâ€ last fall in a video threatening deportations. She responded to the Department of Homeland Security at the time, saying, â€œDon't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.â€Â

Recommended While the video is still visible, Rodrigo's music has been removed. And last December, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the administration for using her song â€œJunoâ€ in a video about immigration arrests, which she called â€œevil and disgusting.â€ â€œDo not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda,â€ the singer wrote at the time. Ariana GrandeÂ also posted on her Instagram story last September criticizing the administration over itsÂ immigration policy, anti-LGBTQ+ messaging and alleged censorship. In response, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai told her, â€œSave your tears,â€ a reference to one of her songs. Last month, after the White House used her song â€œByeâ€ in an anti-immigration video on TikTok, she commented, â€œPlease do not ever use my music â in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.â€ Trump has repeatedly lashed out atÂ Taylor Swift. The White House poked fun at the mega star earlier this month when shemarried Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden. Its official X account posted photo-shopped images of the venue's billboards blaring, â€œTRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT.â€ After she endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election, Trump wrote, â€œI HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!â€ Last year,Â Trump went after Bruce SpringsteenÂ for insulting the president at a concert in Manchester, England, where the Boss called the administration â€œcorrupt, incompetent and treasonous.â€ Trump called the Grammy-award winning artist â€œhighly overrated,â€ writing in part, â€œNever liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he's not a talented guy.â€

Erum Salam Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW, with a focus on how global events and foreign policy shape U.S. politics. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.