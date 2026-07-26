Katy Perry slams White House for using her Firework song in Iran war video

Katy Perry lambasted the Trump administration over the weekend for using her song â€œFireworkâ€ in one of its social media videos about U.S airstrikes on Iran.
The pop star said she was â€œdeeply appalled and angryâ€ over the use of her song in a White House TikTok video featuring bombs exploding set to Perry's 2010 hit â€” specifically featuring her lyrics â€œboom, boom, boom.â€ A caption on the video, which has more than 6 million views, reads: â€œIran has been warned.â€
â€œI did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it. I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments,â€ Perry wrote in an X post on Saturday. â€œTo see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare.â€
White House aide Kaelan Dorr responded to Perry, saying, â€œThis you?â€ He posted Perry's own military-themed music video of her song â€œPart of Me,â€ in which she's dressed in combat uniform.
Perry, who is in a romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is among many other prominent artists who have rebuked the Trump administration for using their music in videos on official accounts.
Kesha publicly admonished President Donald Trump's administration in March after the official White House TikTok account used her song â€œBlowâ€ in another video about military action. â€œStop using my music, perverts,â€ she said on X.
The Filipino American pop star Olivia Rodrigo expressed outrage at the Trump administration after it used her song â€œAll-American Bitchâ€ last fall in a video threatening deportations. She responded to the Department of Homeland Security at the time, saying, â€œDon't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.â€Â