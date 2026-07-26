What links Horrible Histories and Gordon Browns neighbour? The bumper summer quiz

The questions

1 What is now the world's most populous city, according to the UN?

2 Which two Julies won best actress Oscars in consecutive years?

3 What was thrown by the goddess Eris at the wedding of Peleus and Thetis?

4 Richard Nixon appeared a record 55 times on the cover of what?

5 What became Britain's tallest structure in 1894?

6 Mojang Studios in Sweden is renowned for developing which video game?

7 Which golfer spent 270 weeks as world No 2, but never reached No 1?

8 Which â€œTheâ€ group, named after a Camus novel, went through over 65 members?

9 Who is the subject of Alberto Korda's photograph Guerrillero Heroico?

10 What defines an Olimpico goal in football?

11 Who initiated the Fridays for Future school strikes?

12 Which British dynasty is commemorated by a monument in St Peter's Basilica?

13 What type of souvenir was invented in Vienna in 1900?

14 Which Norwegian island gives its name to two shipping forecast areas?

15 Which art museum employs a colony of cats to protect it from rodents?

16 Millvina Dean, who died in 2009, was the last living survivor of what?

What links:

17 Arrival of spring; double portraits; swimming pools; Grand Canyon; Yorkshire landscape?

18 Mozart & Franz SÃ¼ssmayr; Landseer & Millais; F Scott Fitzgerald & Edmund Wilson?

19 Cordelia, Goneril & Regan; Imogen; Marina?

20 Britannia (1717-1936); Golden Hind (1937-69); St Edward's Crown (1971-84)?

21 Alba white truffles; Pule cheese; Wagyu beef; Yubari King melons?

22 Matt Damon; Robert Frost; Bill Gates; Bonnie Raitt; Mark Zuckerberg?

23 Horrible Histories; glucose; Gordon Brown's neighbour; King-Smith's swine; winter squash?

24 Mount Whitney in California and MulhacÃ©n in AndalucÃ­a?

25 1991 defence of Baghdad; nacre; UK parliament; Virginia?

26 Carrying a double bass; missing a bus; walking two dogs; wearing a cowboy hat; winding a clock?

27 2 (1st); 29 (10th); 541 (100th); 7,919 (1,000th); 104,729 (10,000th)?

28 Ant; bull; cuckoo; eagle; shower of gold; swan?

29 ZlÃ­n, Czechoslovakia; Cohutta, US; Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia?

30 Drowned; large bread; pick me up; half cold?

What does the Grand Canyon have in common with the arrival of spring? Photograph: Robin Runck/Alamy

The answers

1 Jakarta, Indonesia

2 Julie Andrews (1965) and Julie Christie (1966)

3 Golden apple (apple of discord)

4 Time magazine

5 Blackpool Tower

6 Minecraft

7 Phil Mickelson (behind Tiger Woods)

8 The Fall

9 Che Guevara

10 Direct from a corner kick (without touching another player)

11 Greta Thunberg

12 Stuarts

13 Snow globe

14 Utsira (North and South Utsire)

15 The Hermitage, St Petersburg

16 Sinking of the Titanic

17 David Hockney themes

18 Latter completed/edited the former's work after their death: Requiem; various paintings; The Last Tycoon

19 Daughters of title characters in Shakespeare plays: King Lear, Cymbeline, Pericles

20 Designs on the reverse of the halfpenny coin

21 Expensive foodstuffs

22 Harvard/Radcliffe dropouts

23 Terms of endearment: (Terry) Deary, sugar, (Alistair) Darling, Babe, pumpkin

24 Highest peaks in the Sierra Nevada mountain ranges (US and Spain)

25 Known as Mother of â€¦ : Mother of all battles, mother-of-pearl, mother of parliaments, Mother of Presidents (nickname)

26 Alfred Hitchcock cameos: Strangers on a Train, North by Northwest, The Birds, Psycho, Rear Window

27 Prime numbers

28 Forms variously taken by the god Zeus

29 Birthplaces of wives of Donald Trump: Ivana, Marla, Melania

30 Meanings of the names of Italian desserts: affogato, panettone, tiramisu, semifreddo