Quality leadership critical to Nigerian Armys operational success – COAS



Defence



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THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, says the effectiveness of the Nigerian Army will largely depend on the quality of leadership provided by its commanders.

Shaibu stated this on WednesdayÂ in Kaduna at the opening of the Second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar 2026, held at Headquarters 1 Division, Nigerian Army.

The seminar, themed â€œStrategic Leadership for Effective Command in an Evolving Security Environment,â€ brought together senior commanders and other stakeholders to deliberate on contemporary security challenges.

The COAS said the seminar had become an important professional forum for senior Army leadership to reflect on the evolving demands of command, exchange operational experiences and strengthen leadership competencies.

He said the changing character of warfare required commanders to continuously learn, unlearn and relearn, while adapting leadership approaches to emerging realities.

Shaibu said that although equipment, technology and force structure remained essential components of military capability, leadership ultimately determined how effectively such capabilities were employed.

He said well-led formations adapted faster, remained cohesive under pressure, inspired confidence and were better positioned to translate tactical actions into enduring strategic outcomes.

The COAS identified terrorism, insurgency, banditry, transnational organised crime, cyber threats, disruptive technologies and information warfare as challenges reshaping military operations.

He urged commanders to be intellectually agile, operationally innovative, morally courageous and capable of making sound decisions amid uncertainty.

According to him, strategic leadership goes beyond exercising authority, as it requires commanders to shape organisational culture, develop future leaders, anticipate change, preserve institutional credibility and align tactical actions with national objectives.

Shaibu also drew attention to the growing threat posed by misinformation and malign influence operations, saying adversaries could seek to undermine the military by eroding public confidence and distorting perceptions of its activities.

He urged commanders to factor the information environment into campaign design, operational planning and the conduct of activities within their areas of responsibility.

The COAS stressed the need for timely, accurate and credible communication, adding that military actions must remain professional, lawful, properly documented and capable of withstanding scrutiny.

He further emphasised discipline, respect for human rights, protection of civilians and strict adherence to Rules of Engagement, noting that tactical conduct could have strategic consequences.

Shaibu said the recent expansion of the Army's force structure from eight to 12 divisions, alongside additional formations and units, had created new opportunities as well as greater leadership responsibilities.

He charged senior commanders to transform the newly established formations into credible fighting organisations by enforcing high standards, developing leaders, promoting professionalism and building institutional resilience.

Shaibu expressed appreciation to President BolaÂ Tinubu, for his support for the expansion, welfare, operational capability and institutional transformation of the Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Valentine Okoro, said the seminar provided a robust platform for capacity building and strengthening the competencies of commanders at operational and strategic levels.

Okoro said the Department of Army Training would continue to collaborate with corps, formations and training institutions to ensure realistic, progressive and mission-oriented training tailored to contemporary operational environments.

In his welcome address, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, described the seminar as timely, saying it would provide a platform to interrogate strategic leadership and command within Nigeria's evolving security environment.

Wase urged participants to engage in frank discussions, share experiences and develop practical recommendations to strengthen command effectiveness and operational outcomes across the Nigerian Army.

He charged commanders to lead with integrity, courage, humility and strategic foresight, build cohesive teams, develop successors and encourage innovation, while translating lessons from the seminar into tangible improvements in command and operations.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

TJ/YMU

Edited by Yakubu Uba

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Source: News Agency of Nigeria

Tags: Nigeria Army Quality Leadership