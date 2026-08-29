News Wrap: Friday marks 6 months since Iran war started

In our news wrap Friday, it has been six months since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran, a conflict that President Trump said would last weeks, Trump honored the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor and Anthropic says it remains focused on working “productively” with the administration after a judge ruled the Pentagon’s measures against the company were illegal.

Geoff Bennett:

In the day’s other headlines: Today marks six months since the U.S. and Israel first launched strikes on Iran in a conflict that President Trump said would last a matter of weeks.

Half-a-year on, the scars of the war’s earliest days remain, with buildings across the country still in ruins. In the southern city of Minab, parents are still grieving more than 100 children killed when their school was bombed on the war’s first day. One mother reflected on the loss of her son.

Khadijeh Ahmadizadeh, Bereaved Mother (through interpreter):

They have left a pain in the heart of Minab that will never go away. They think that now six months have passed that our hearts have grown cold, but they haven’t at all. It’s getting worse. This pain is so heavy. The children left with so many dreams.

Geoff Bennett:

Also in the region today, Israel says it carried out a rare airstrike in the occupied West Bank, killing a Hamas operative and two of his accomplices. The militant group confirmed that the target was a member and condemned the attack.

President Trump honored the crew of the Artemis II lunar mission today with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.

President Donald Trump:

Four intrepid space heroes whose sense of daring and adventure led them further from Earth than anyone has ever traveled before.

Geoff Bennett:

The three Americans and one Canadian received the nation’s highest space honor in recognition of their flight around the moon earlier this year. They were the first astronauts to do so in more than half-a-century.

Also at the ceremony, the president signed an executive order creating the United States Space Academy, likening it to a West Point for the military space branch.

A.I. giant Anthropic says it remains focused on working productively with the Trump administration after a judge ruled that the Pentagon’s measures against the company were — quote — “illegal and baseless.”

A federal judge ruled Anthropic was denied due process after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled the company a national security supply chain risk earlier this year. That designation came after Anthropic refused to allow the military to use its Claude A.I. models for U.S. surveillance or autonomous weapons. The Trump administration is expected to fight the ruling.

In the nation’s capital, thousands gathered on the National Mall today for what organizers described as a Defend the Vote March on Washington.

Martin Luther King III, Civil Rights Activist:

This is the season to reject the spirit of anxiety and fear by personally becoming and teaching our children to daily become engaged.

Geoff Bennett:

Martin Luther King III, son of the famous civil rights leader, helped organize the event 63 years after Dr. King’s famous March on Washington. Senator Bernie Sanders and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also addressed the crowd. The march was intended to highlight threats to voting rights and other freedoms ahead of November’s midterm elections.

British right-wing agitator Milo Yiannopoulos is in ICE custody and facing deportation tonight. The Department of Homeland Security posted this intake photo on social media, saying Yiannopoulos was arrested Thursday at an airport in Louisiana. The agency says he legally entered the U.S. in 2019, but overstayed and was ordered deported last month after failing to appear for an immigration hearing. DHS says Yiannopoulos will remain in custody pending his removal from the country.

In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and the Nashville International Airport announced plans today to rename the airport in honor of Dolly Parton. The idea has enjoyed strong support since the passing of the country music superstar and philanthropist earlier this week.

Today, over Nashville, a plane flew a banner calling on people to sign a petition in support of the renaming. More than 150,000 people have done so. But it’s not a done deal yet. Under the airport authority’s rules, at least two years must pass after a person’s death before they can be honored. Officials will discuss today’s proposal at a meeting next month.

On Wall Street today, stocks ended slightly lower to close out the week. The Dow Jones industrial average flipped less than 10 points, so basically flat. The Nasdaq fell about a half-a-percent. The S&P 500 also ended in negative territory.

And two royal deaths of note spanning generations and continents. Norway’s prime minister says the whole nation is in mourning following the death of King Harald V at the age of 89. Europe’s oldest monarch, Harald took the throne in 1991 and helped modernize the centuries-old institution.

His decision to marry a commoner before taking the throne initially shocked that nation, but eventually endeared him to his subjects. A direct descendant of Britain’s Queen Victoria, Harald’s ties to history ran deep. He fled the Nazis as a child during World War II and even attended Franklin Roosevelt’s inauguration as a child.

And, in Uganda, King Oyo of Tooro has died at just 34 years old. Oyo became king at the age of 3 following his father’s death in 1995, making him the world’s youngest reigning monarch. Uganda is a republic, so Oyo held no formal political power, but he served for three decades as the cultural leader of the Tooro Kingdom in Western Uganda, home to more than two million people.